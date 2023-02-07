ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Catching Up With Cameron: Things To Do In Charlotte This Weekend (2.10-2.12)

The weather channel says we may be seeing rain and snow this weekend, but so far, it’s been beautiful so we’ll just proceed like normal until otherwise… haha. If you’re in Charlotte this weekend, and looking for ways to celebrate the big game, or maybe an early Valentine’s Day, here are some of my top picks of things going on in and around Charlotte.
Get To Know Dee Dixon Before The 2023 Pride Awards

Fran Marie had the pleasure of interviewing Dee Dixon, the CEO of Pride Communications INC dba/Pride Magazine. This segment gets to know the woman who has been educating and enlightening our lives for the past 30 years! Every year the Pride Awards will highlight community stakeholders and companies giving back, but there’s ALWAYS talent, entertaining us on stage. Get your tickets, here.
Charlotte Voted One of North Carolina’s Best Places to Live By Experts

North Carolina is a beautiful and adventurous state. Many people are relocating to North Carolina and wondering where to go. From the coastal side to the mountain views to the city life, there are so many options in North Carolina. A recent study also deems North Carolina holds one of the friendliest cities in the country. How about that?
