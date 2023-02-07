ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

103.5 KISSFM

How Much Beer Idaho Drinks in One Year Compared to Other States

You can’t live in Idaho and not at least be familiar with the drinking culture, or the fact that we have so many incredible vineyards, breweries, hops fields, and even more local product etc. In fact, some might say there's a drinking problem here in Idaho... but the information below might change your mind a little... maybe.
103.5 KISSFM

Spoil Your Sweetie at Idaho’s Most Romantic Hotels

We have some of the most incredible places for a couples get away or staycation in Idaho. From stunning scenery to hot springs and charming style, Idaho has a lot to offer. It doesn't matter if you were born in the gem state, are an Idaho transplant or someone looking to visit the beautiful state for the first time, we have a lot of places to stay that will bring you and your sweetie closer.
MIX 106

Idaho Has Its Very Own Fountain of Youth

The search for the fountain of youth and stories about it and the many who have looked for it may all lead to Idaho. That's right we have the fountain of youth right here in the gem state. Idaho Has Its Very Own Fountain of Youth. The search for the...
103.5 KISSFM

A Third Idaho Bed, Bath and Beyond Location Is Closing for Good

Things keep getting bleaker for what used to be a home goods juggernaut. Just a week after the company announced its latest round of closure, they updated the closure list again. Many analysts believed thought the company was inching toward restructuring its debt through bankruptcy after defaulting on its loans...
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Woman to Prove Her Trivia Prowess on Jeopardy This Monday

Idaho is a small state, but the Gem State doesn't lack folks who appear on reality television. We've had a few folks, one from Boise and one from Meridian, win the CBS Television Show Survivor. Now an Idaho woman has a chance to compete on Jeopardy. Whether you're a fan or not, the appeal of Jeopardy is universal. How many times have you tried to answer the show's questions before the folks on tv pressed their buzzer?
KTVB

Satanic Idaho group planning a 'gender affirmation ritual'

BOISE, Idaho — Satanic Idaho is a self-described, "atheistic altruistic satanic religious organization," that has planned a "gender affirming ceremony" to take place at the Idaho State Capitol. "We, like a large majority of self-identified Satanists, do not believe in a literal Satan but use the literary metaphor to...
95.7 KEZJ

15 of the Best Names for Cannabis Shops in Idaho

In writing this story, I have to be crystal clear that I’m probably the least qualified to write about weed. I don’t smoke, nor have a desire to. I have never tried any type of illicit drug and I don’t even drink alcohol. But I do love Mt. Dew and Cheetos, and I can appreciate a good stoner movie along with the clever and fun references and jokes to be made in regard to weed and those who use it.
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls woman wins $70,000 in Idaho Lottery Big Spin

BOISE — Two Big Spin winners from two very different parts of Idaho met at Boise Towne Square on Wednesday afternoon for the chance to win up to $100,000 each! Joseph Cramer from Oldtown and Selena Rigby from Idaho Falls became the 10th and 11th people to have a turn with the Big Spin wheel during a live event.
eastidahonews.com

Idaho OBGYN suspended after video of ‘inappropriate’ comments about patients

NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — An Idaho gynecologist was suspended by her Treasure Valley employer Friday after a video that circulated online showed her at a bar insulting her patients in a profanity-laced tirade. OGA, a women’s health center with multiple locations, said it has suspended obstetrics and gynecology specialist...
103.5 KISSFM

11 Simple Hacks to Help Transplants Make Friends In Boise

From childhood through adulthood, loneliness can make or break someone's ability to connect with a new place or experience. If you're new to the Boise area, welcome, friend. In case no one's told you today, you're certainly not alone in your newness to the Treasure Valley. As of last year,...
