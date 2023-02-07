Read full article on original website
Walmart is Closing These Pickup & Delivery Locations in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services NationwideMinha D.Chicago, IL
City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'JM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Funeral services announced for slain Milwaukee police officerJM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
wearegreenbay.com
Sturgeon season begins in northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – Sturgeon season is underway in northeast Wisconsin. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says there is plenty of fish for spearers. “On Lake Winnebago so far, we’ve had over 150 sturgeons speared and on the upper river lakes, we’ve probably had over 100 sturgeons speared, by this time at least by the end of the day,” said Margaret Stadig, Lake Winnebago System Sturgeon Biologist.
Lifetime Wisconsin fishing license proposed for state anglers
Two Wisconsin legislators are circulating a proposal to allow lifetime fishing licenses for state residents. In a Feb. 7, 2023, press release, state Rep. Ron Tusler of Harrison and state Sen. Patrick Testin of Stevens Point announced the proposal, which would need approval from the Wisconsin Legislature.
From ‘serious’ to ‘dire:’ DAs offices across Wisconsin and the country are struggling to hire prosecutors
Kurt Klomberg had been Dodge County’s top prosecutor for more than a decade, a job he describes as a calling. But this winter Klomberg was facing a crisis. The number of assistant district attorneys staffing the office was set to shrink from four to zero, because of planned retirements, a resignation and an extended leave.
themadent.com
Wisconsin Sees a Sharp Rise in Deaths of Residents in Their 20s, 30s and 40s
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. More young people are dying in the state, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonpartisan, independent policy research organization. The...
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Wisconsin, you should add the following town to your list.
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
These Two Illinois Pizzerias Have The Most Bizarre Pizza Toppings
Just in time for National Pizza Day. If you like to experiment with your pizza toppings like pineapple, chicken alfredo, or a spicy pizza, you are going to love what these two Illinois pizzerias have to offer. Yelp put together a list of the most bizarre pizza toppings across America...
City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'
A Milwaukee alderman is calling the planned closing of a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Walmart "infuriating." In a press release emailed through the City of Milwaukee's e-notify system, Ald. Mark Chambers Jr. said "the sudden announcement today by Walmart that it will close its store at 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr. is terrible news for the northwest side and for the greater community."
publicnewsservice.org
WI 'Chicken Toss' Event Renews Animal Exploitation Concerns
Later this month, a western Wisconsin town will hold an annual celebration including an event known as a "chicken toss." Animal rights advocates say it is an example of entertainment across the country that comes at the expense of defenseless creatures. A key attraction at Ridgeland's Pioneer Days festival involves...
5 places to pre-order Paczki in Milwaukee County before Fat Tuesday
Fat Tuesday is fast approaching on Feb. 21, 2023, and it's a tradition to eat Paczki. But you might want to pre-order the Polish doughnuts to make sure you get some. Paczki are Polish doughnuts with filling, often jelly, that are staples on Mardi Gras, according to Eater.com. Fat Tuesday is meant to celebrate feasting before Lent.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin sees first toxic shock syndrome cases in 11 years
Laurie Joyner, Ph.D., is the first woman president in the De Pere college's 125-year history. She was president of St. Xavier University in Chicago since 2017. City council members raised concerns, and the ACLU says audio recording at city hall is extremely problematic. SNC breaks the glass ceiling. Updated: 2...
OnlyInYourState
The One Epic Slide In Wisconsin You Need To Ride This Winter Is Found At Lowell Park
Some classic winter experiences never get old. In Waukesha, a sledding hill and toboggan run is just as much fun as it was decades ago – it’s an awesome destination for kids of all ages and it’s something that you must experience if you’re a winter thrill seeker. It can all be found in Lowell Park and it’s one of the best Wisconsin sledding hills. Here’s why.
wuwm.com
What’s the deal with leaping fish in the Milwaukee River?
The Milwaukee River is a main artery of the watershed that bears its name. A Bubbler Talk question asker wondered, "What kinds of fish leap in the Milwaukee River? How are those fish populations doing?" I met Laura Schmidt to find out. “I’m a fisheries biologist with the Wisconsin Department...
Wisconsin Grocery Chain Goes Viral for Their Gigantic Frozen Pizza Section
While the rest of the world sits in awe of this viral video, my Wisconsin-native heart is full, because this is completely normal to me. It doesn't matter where you travel to in the United States, if a frozen pizza is what you most want, you won't find a selection like what you're about to see in this video. Outside of Wisconsin ( and a fair amount of northern Illinois), it's just not the same.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Maritime Museum Receives Significant Donation for 28 Boats, 28 Days Campaign
An individual from the lakeshore area made a substantial donation to the Wisconsin Maritime Museum’s 28 Boats, 28 Days Campaign. On February 8th, the museum received a $28,000 check from an anonymous donor for the campaign which aims to raise funds for the dry docking of the World War II submarine USS Cobia.
Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties
If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
‘Experts’ Say Slight Risk of Heavy Snow for Missouri & Illinois
Let me start by emphasizing this is based on an experimental forecasting method by weather "experts". Keep that in mind as I share that there is some belief by those "experts" that Missouri and Illinois could (another key word) see heavy snow starting later in February. When I say "experts",...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
After Rejecting Staffing Requests, Wisconsin Republicans Approve DSPS Audit
Republican lawmakers have authorized an audit of the state Department of Safety and Professional Services after years of rejecting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ requests to add staff — a standoff that has led to long waits for licenses, a huge surplus of agency funds and frustrated applicants flooding legislative offices with pleas for help.
6 incredible residences in and around Milwaukee
Whitefish Bay Courtesy image Schlitz beer scion Herman Uihlein built this 1917 nine-bedroom mansion on the site of an 1890s grand resort on Lake Michigan. The Beaux Arts-Italian Renaissance house has detailed plaster, wood, and ironwork, a classical ceiling mural, ornate paneling and fireplaces, and 23 rooms, including a chef's kitchen, a theater, and a wine cellar. Courtesy image The 3.1-acre landscaped property has a fountain court, patios, and a lawn leading down to the lake. $5,950,000. The Peter Mahler Team, Mahler Sotheby's International Realty, (414) 964-2000. Downer Woods Courtesy image Another Uihlein family property, a 1914 townhome, has been converted into four...
nbc15.com
31 south central Wis. manufacturers competing in U.S. Championship Cheese Contest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The names of the south central Wisconsin cheese and dairy manufacturers competing in the 2023 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest was revealed Thursday. Thirty-one companies and their cooperatives in the area have sent in entries to be judged during the contest from Feb. 21-23 at Resch Expo in Green Bay. Competition organizers said the products from these companies are among more than 2,200 entries across 113 classes of dairy products.
