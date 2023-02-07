ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Super Bowl menu ideas and recipes

From burgers, hot dogs, tacos, BBQ and wings, to salsas and cocktails, here are some tempting recipes from top chefs, cookbook authors and restaurateurs to go with watching the Big Game on Sunday, February 12. And whether you're rooting for the Chiefs or the Eagles, you will cheer some of the tasty dishes here! From chef Eddie Jackson:Cajun Sticky WingsCaribbean Jerk SlidersSpinach, Artichoke and Red Pepper DipFrom chef Erik Blauberg: Blauberg's Ultimate Chili With Watermelon, Jalapeno Poppers With Goat Cheese, Spicy Lollipop Chicken Wings, American Classic BrownieFrom chef Guy Fieri:Chicken Avocado Egg Rolls, The Spaniards Cocktail of Shrimp, No Can Beato...
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

Best Hole-in-the-Wall Mexican Restaurant in Every State

Best Hole-in-the-Wall Mexican Restaurant in Every State. Just like any other cuisine, great Mexican food can be found at hole-in-the-wall restaurants. These spots are often not much to look at, but they know what they're doing in the kitchen. Search 'Best Hole-in-the-Wall Mexican Restaurant in Every State' >. America's 75...
INDIANA STATE
Mashed

The Most Important Menu Item At Reba McEntire's Restaurant

Growing up in Oklahoma, country music star Reba McEntire enjoyed wholesome dishes like pinto beans and cornbread (via TODAY), so when she opened Reba's Place in her home state, she made sure its menu offered a generous serving of childhood nostalgia. McEntire never imagined she would get into the restaurant...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Beef Stroganoff - a Wintertime Favorite Meal That's Sure to Delight

For me, Beef Stroganoff is one of my wintertime favorite meals - true comfort food in my opinion. The first few times I made this, I did it on the stovetop in a large skillet or Dutch oven. I've also made it in my Instant Pot and in the Crockpot (the links will take you to the recipes showing how you can do this). My original recipe was from the Creme De La Crumb website and it was nearly a 5-star recipe, which is what I always try to find. The author talks about different cuts of meat you can use in the recipe, plus if you do a Google search, you'll find plenty of options exist for what works. I hope you enjoy Beef Stroganoff!
Mashed

12 Facts About Buc-Ee's Famous Brisket

Texans and regular visitors to the Lone Star State know that Buc-ee's is more than just a huge gas station — much, much more. Besides the hundred-plus gas pumps at each station, which ensure you'll rarely if ever have to wait for gas (per Texas Monthly) and huge, sparkling clean restrooms, each outlet features a supermarket-sized shopping emporium that carries everything from coolers to decorative items to food.
TEXAS STATE
Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Frijoles Puercos

Frijoles Puercos (piggy beans) is an easy appetizer that’s ready in minutes. The cheese is irresistible. It will wow your guests and your tastebuds! Perfect for game day, movie watching, and parties.
therecipecritic.com

Game Day Appetizers

Be honest, do you look forward to watching the game more, or are you just there for the food? Game day appetizers are my absolute favorite thing! I love that they range from sweet to savory. This means I can have a ton of different flavors and options on my plate all at once! I think that there isn’t much better than being at a party and having what feels like unlimited options for my tastebuds! Plus, they are super simple! A lot of the time you will already have all of the ingredients on hand in your kitchen! Appetizers and snacks are so delicious and I can’t wait to gobble them all up!
Entirely Elizabeth

Fried Dill Pickle Dip

This creamy and deliciousFried Dill Pickle Diptastes exactly like a fried dill pickle dipped in ranch! Best part, it takes only 10 minutes to whip up. For other versions of this dip, check out my Olive Dip and Green Onion Dip!
Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Authentic Horchata Recipe

Get ready for a taste of Mexico with this easy, authentic Horchata recipe. Made from rice, cinnamon and sugar. You gotta give this sweet drink a try!. Bring a taste of Mexico to your kitchen with this Authentic Horchata recipe. (pronounced or-CHAH-tah) It’s a very popular agua fresca found at Mexican restaurants and local taquerias everywhere.
Mashed

Mashed

151K+
Followers
45K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy