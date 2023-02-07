ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

These 3 bagel shops made list of best in all of NJ

Nothing better then a Sunday morning with a nice fresh bagel, and New Jersey has some great options when it comes to finding great bagels. I recently ranked my 20 best bagel shops in South Jersey and my colleague Steve McKay went to Yelp to see which bagels you liked the best.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

HMart to open new store in New Jersey on Friday

Leading Asian grocer HMart will open its newest location in New Jersey next Friday, increasing its store count in the state to nine, according to the Lyndhurst, New Jersey-based specialty grocer’s website. H Mart’s newest location will open on level 1 of the American Dream mall at 1 American...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

More Mountain Lion Sightings From Cape May and Pittsgrove NJ

The reports of Mountain Lion/Cougar sightings in New Jersey continue to flow into my email box. Since March of 2022, I've been writing articles about eyewitness sighting of big animals being spotted in New Jersey. Animals the witnesses claim are cougars or mountain lions. (The names are pretty synonymous for the same animal.)
CAPE MAY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

NJ startups get grants to improve life for NJ mothers and babies

⚫ 17 NJ startup companies are developing high-tech ways to help new moms and infants. ⚫ $1.275 million in grants is handed out to companies across New Jersey. ⚫ The goal is to leverage technology and innovation to address maternal deaths. The New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology...
94.5 PST

The New Jersey cheesesteak David Portnoy gave a 9+ to

When it comes to pizza ratings, David Portnoy may be one of the greatest influencers in New Jersey. His "One Bite" reviews have gotten millions of hits. After which, people line up at said pizza places across New Jersey to sample a slice. You can check out his top twenty pizza reviews here.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Rock 104.1

Why We’re Not Allowed To Pump Our Own Gas In New Jersey

This is a funny and true story. I’m born and raised here in New Jersey but I moved to Florida at one point in my career. Once I bought a car I drove to get it filled up with gas and I waited…and waited and waited until I started honking my horn and cursing how slow the South was. Someone finally tapped on my window and asked if I knew how to pump my own gas and of course, the answer was an emphatic no.
NEW JERSEY STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Fascinating New Jersey Factory Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

New Jersey is a state with a lot of history – sometimes hiding just out of plain sight. That’s the case for Estell Manor Park in Mays Landing. A charming county park with hiking trails, playgrounds, and waterfront views, it makes for a great day trip – but those who stray off the beaten path will find a massive surprise. The park is home to the ruins of the Bethlehem Loading Company, an abandoned factory in New Jersey that has been standing inactive for a century. In that time, nature has reclaimed much of the area and only a few stone structures are left standing. These historic sites can be visited by park guests if they know where to go, and they may find a few other historic surprises along the way.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy