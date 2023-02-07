Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Reunites With All 5 Daughters in Rare Photo: ‘So Wonderful’

TLC (1); Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram (2)

Family time! Sister Wives star Christine Brown reunited with all five of her daughters in a rare photo.

“What an awesome weekend spent with my daughters!” Christine, 50, wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Aspyn, Ysabel, Truely, Gwendlyn and Mykelti on Monday, February 6. “We went to Gwen’s & Beas Engagement party and it was so wonderful to celebrate them.”

The caption concluded with the hashtags #wedding2023, #mydaughtersgettingmarried, #sohappyforthem and #lovemylife.

In addition to her five daughters, the Cooking with Just Christine star shares one son, Paedon, with her ex-husband, Kody Brown.

The group celebrated Gwendlyn, 21, and Beatriz Queiroz two and a half months after the pair announced their engagement in November 2022.

On November 30, the YouTuber confirmed the happy news via Instagram by sharing a post with a diamond ring and green heart emojis. One photo showed the pair sitting together on a blanket covered with red roses and candles in the snow, while another snap captured Beatriz down on one knee as she proposed to the TLC personality.

Christine spent quality time with her daughters after gushing about her fun relationships with her children.

“I’m proud to admit I enjoy my playful relationship with my kids. We’re fun together,” she wrote via Instagram on February 2, alongside a video of her and Ysabel, 19, dancing down a hallway as they tried to bother Truely, 12. “On our way to find and annoy Truely,” text on screen read.

The mother of six added that Ysabel has “made my heart so full with her caring heart.”

While Christine appears to be loving her life, she recently revealed that she’s ready to start dating again over one year after announcing her split from Kody, 54, in November 2021.

“I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward,” she told her Instagram followers on January 29. “Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?!”

The reality star has maintained strong relationships with her kids following the end of her spiritual marriage, though the same can’t be said for her ex. In October 2022, a source exclusively told In Touch that the Brown patriarch is “not in Truely’s life” after Christine and their youngest daughter moved from Flagstaff, Arizona, to Utah.

“Christine has to accommodate Kody. He’s still paranoid about COVID and everything else,” the insider explained of Kody’s distance at the time. “So, if Christine is not choosing to do the transporting and making it happen — nor would she put Truely through any of this stress — then Kody won’t have a relationship with Truely. He would have to leave his nest to see his daughter.”