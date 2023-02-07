ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Reunites With All 5 Daughters in Rare Photo: ‘So Wonderful’

By Katherine Schaffstall
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zLi40_0kfG7fCF00
TLC (1); Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram (2)

Family time! Sister Wives star Christine Brown reunited with all five of her daughters in a rare photo.

“What an awesome weekend spent with my daughters!” Christine, 50, wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Aspyn, Ysabel, Truely, Gwendlyn and Mykelti on Monday, February 6. “We went to Gwen’s & Beas Engagement party and it was so wonderful to celebrate them.”

The caption concluded with the hashtags #wedding2023, #mydaughtersgettingmarried, #sohappyforthem and #lovemylife.

In addition to her five daughters, the Cooking with Just Christine star shares one son, Paedon, with her ex-husband, Kody Brown.

The group celebrated Gwendlyn, 21, and Beatriz Queiroz two and a half months after the pair announced their engagement in November 2022.

On November 30, the YouTuber confirmed the happy news via Instagram by sharing a post with a diamond ring and green heart emojis. One photo showed the pair sitting together on a blanket covered with red roses and candles in the snow, while another snap captured Beatriz down on one knee as she proposed to the TLC personality.

Christine spent quality time with her daughters after gushing about her fun relationships with her children.

“I’m proud to admit I enjoy my playful relationship with my kids. We’re fun together,” she wrote via Instagram on February 2, alongside a video of her and Ysabel, 19, dancing down a hallway as they tried to bother Truely, 12. “On our way to find and annoy Truely,” text on screen read.

The mother of six added that Ysabel has “made my heart so full with her caring heart.”

While Christine appears to be loving her life, she recently revealed that she’s ready to start dating again over one year after announcing her split from Kody, 54, in November 2021.

“I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward,” she told her Instagram followers on January 29. “Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IlAv5_0kfG7fCF00
Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

The reality star has maintained strong relationships with her kids following the end of her spiritual marriage, though the same can’t be said for her ex. In October 2022, a source exclusively told In Touch that the Brown patriarch is “not in Truely’s life” after Christine and their youngest daughter moved from Flagstaff, Arizona, to Utah.

“Christine has to accommodate Kody. He’s still paranoid about COVID and everything else,” the insider explained of Kody’s distance at the time. “So, if Christine is not choosing to do the transporting and making it happen — nor would she put Truely through any of this stress — then Kody won’t have a relationship with Truely. He would have to leave his nest to see his daughter.”

Comments / 2

Sandie Bradshaw
4d ago

Good on you Christine, if Truely is happy and isn't being forced to see her father, then so be it! Why let Kody mess with her head like he did all his other kids? He didn't make an effort to even go see his other daughter when she had back surgery. He could of gone and seen her, even for a few days! But, his selfish and cold heart could not bare to leave his soul mate. So, Truely, your mom saved you from many more years of the abuse he and Robyn dished out on all your siblings and mom (Meri also-abusive!)I lost ALL respect for that man-child and will never watch another show with him in it.My mental health is in jeopardy for the hour or two that it is on!!! I have to make peace with God also, as the choice words that come out of my mouth and the thoughts that race through my brain, are sinful!! Kody, grrr!! Christine, stay true to your kids and they will always be true to you! ❤

Reply
2
Related
realitytitbit.com

Who is Dayton Brown from Sister Wives and is Kody his biological father?

TLC series Sister Wives has shocked the millions of viewers who have been following Kody Brown‘s romantic life for the past 17 seasons. Married by paper and ‘spiritually’, the Brown family tree has increased throughout the years – but who is Dayton Brown from Sister Wives?
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Breaks Silence After Being Accused of Abuse: ‘I’m So Grateful’

Speaking out. Sister Wives star Meri Brown has broken her silence after Paedon Brown made a shocking allegation that she abused Kody Brown’s kids during their childhoods. “Spent birthday #52 with a couple of my favorite people in the world. Many laughs, lots of good conversations, and tons of good food!” Meri, 52, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 16. “On days like these, I’m reminded again of the humanity of people with good and honest hearts, the friends who have your back and stand up for you, and general goodness in the world.”
In Touch Weekly

Head of the Household! See What Sister Wives’ Caleb Brush Does For a Living: Job Details

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown’s eldest daughter Maddie Brush (née Brown) chose to move away from her polygamous family and start a new life with her husband, Caleb Brush, in North Carolina after he got a new job! But what does her spouse do for a living? Keep reading to find out everything we know about the Sister Wives’ star’s job, if they plan on leaving North Carolina and more!
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Sister Wives’: Where Does Meri Brown Live Now?

Meri Brown’s name has been in the media for weeks, and not in a positive light. Still, the Sister Wives star remains unbothered. Following her divorce from Kody Brown, she’s been traveling. Fans, however, want to know where Meri is currently living and if she plans to put down roots somewhere other than Flagstaff now that the Brown family has officially disbanded. So where does she actually call home at the moment?
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Reunites With Janelle’s Sons Amid Abuse Allegations: Photo

No bad blood? Sister Wives star Meri Brown reunited with Janelle Brown and Kody Brown’s sons Logan Brown and Hunter Brown amid abuse allegations. “When in Vegas, it just makes sense to find a couple of good looking guys to spend a few hours with!” Meri, 52, captioned a selfie with Logan, 28, and Hunter, 25, via Instagram on Wednesday, February 1. “So good catching up with these two, and proud of the good men they’ve become!”
The Hollywood Gossip

Tammy Slaton: I'll Reveal All on 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4!

Tammy Slaton has undergone a number of changes of late. The long-time reality star is married. And she’s also nearly unrecognizable. As you may have seen in a recent social media upload, Slaton has shed an incredible amount of weight… most likely due to gastric bypass surgery. The...
realitytitbit.com

Amanda Slaton from 1000-lb Sisters’ ex-husband is Michael’s bro Jason Halterman

Amanda Slaton from 1000-lb Sisters‘ ex-husband is Jason Halterman, Michael Halterman’s brother. Michael is married to Amy, who he shares two children with, meaning two Slaton sisters have married to Haltermans. She’s been a fan favorite since she made her TLC debut, helping her sisters Tammy and Amy...
Distractify

Is Dr. Now Married? What to Know About the 'My 600-lb Life' Personality's Marital Status

The long-running reality series My 600-lb Life on TLC has had a revolving door of new personalities throughout its 11-season run. The show follows the daily lives of different morbidly obese individuals, each of whom begins their time on the series weighing at least 600 pounds or more. Each episode is dedicated to one person or group as they ultimately decide to lose weight and take several steps toward that goal, whether it involves exercise, controlled eating habits, or supplemental surgery.
TEXAS STATE
realitytitbit.com

Robert from My 600-lb Life passed away halfway through treatment

Robert from My 600-lb Life sadly passed away halfway through his treatment. He left behind fiancée Kathryn Lemanski and his mother, who was battling Lyme disease during the filming of his episode. The My 600-lb Life star said “this is no life for anyone” before his process with Dr...
NEW JERSEY STATE
In Touch Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Liz Woods’ Weight Loss Transformation: See Photos

Doing her! 90 Day Fiancé star Liz Woods has been focused on her fitness and is now flaunting a major weight loss transformation. The San Diego native made her TLC debut on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life alongside her on-off boyfriend, Ed “Big Ed” Brown. After getting engaged during season 2, the TLC couple went on to continue their rocky love story on the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy