Chillicothe, OH

Field Reports for Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers

State Wildlife Officer Antoinette Freet, assigned to Licking County, was dispatched to a residence in Lancaster on a report that a white-tailed deer was caught in a fence. Upon arrival, Officer Freet found a doe with her back foot stuck in the chain-link fence. Officer Freet released the deer using bolt cutters. The doe ran off after the incident and will likely recover completely.
Columbus Creates Resource to Celebrate Black History Month

COLUMBUS – February is black history month and one of the best ways to celebrate it is to immerse yourself in events, exhibitions, and activities celebrating that history. Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing their central role in U.S. history. Also known as African American History Month, the brainchild of noted historian Carter G. Woodson and other prominent African Americans.
Columbus Getaway Driver During Murder of Couple Sentenced to 30 Years

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A Columbus man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court today in a case involving the murder of a husband and wife in a local Internet café. Justice B. Stringer, 28, drove co-defendants to and from the robbery resulting in murder. His plea includes an agreed-upon sentence of 30 years in prison.
Pike County – Forest Fire Reported

Jackson County – Emergency crews are being requested to a heavily forested area in Southern Ohio for reports of a out of control forest fire. According to early reports both Pike County and Ross County units have been requested to the area of ST335 and Walker Ridge Road for a fire that 911 operators have reported is, “spreading fast” into the woods.
Two Serious One Dies in Brown County Fatal Crash

Pleasant Township – The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Free Soil Road near U.S. 52 in Pleasant Township, Brown County at approximately 5:19 p.m. on January 31, 2023. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2010 Toyota Corolla...
Hocking County – Two Students Arrested After Threats to Logan-Hocking Schools

HOCKING – Two students were arrested after threats were made to the students at the schools. “The safety of our staff and students is our highest priority. Shortly after the start of the school day, we were notified by the Sheriff’s Office of a threat made against a school outside of Ohio. However, upon investigating the incident, detectives were able to track the source of the phone call back to a student from the middle school in our district.”
Perry County – 25 Year Old Man Indicted for Murder

﻿﻿Indicted on two (2) counts of Murder – Felonies of the first degree. ﻿﻿Indicted on two (2) counts of Felonious Assault. ﻿﻿Felonies of the second degree. On January 9, 2023, the body of Christopher L. Bates, age 40 of Crooksville, Ohio was located...
Circleville – Two Contested Republican Races on Tap for May 2nd

Pickaway – The Pickaway County Board of Elections met Wednesday and certified 14 candidates to the ballot for offices in the City of Circleville. Republicans Michelle Blanton and Dave Horning will face off for the position of mayor. Four Republicans will be vying for the three at-large positions on...
Chillicothe Police Chase Couple on Foot for Thefts from Walmart

CHILLICOTHE -It was an all-out foot chase on Wednesday after a couple was caught stealing items from Walmart and ran from Police. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were dispatched to Walmart on River Trace Ln at 5:44 on Wednesday for the report of a theft. When they arrived loss prevention pointed to two people running from Walmart and into the woods located southeast of the lot. Officers gave chase on foot. Descriptions of the two were a male wearing a blue shirt and camo pants along with a female wearing a red shirt, fleeing the scene.
Not Allowed at Walmart, Circleville Man Arrested for Theft at Walmart

CIRCLEVILLE – A man with years of history of theft around Circleville and Pickaway County has been caught again for theft. On 2/06/23 Pickaway County sheriff was called to Circleville Walmart for a man who has been trespassed from the property and theft in progress. When Deputies arrived on the scene they escorted Michael Bell, 39 into the loss prevention room where they found over sixty dollars in stolen merchandise on his person.
Pickaway County – New York Man Arrested for Illegally Hunting Deer in Deer Creek State Park

PICKAWAY – A 51-Year Old man was arrested and charged with several violations including killing a deer illegally in Pickaway County. According to ODNR, during the 2023 white-tailed deer muzzleloader hunting season, State Wildlife Officer Matt Teders, assigned to Madison County, responded to a complaint of hunting without permission at Deer Creek State Park.
Update – Neighbor Saves Dog and Home from Fire in Circleville

Circleville – A fire broke out in the city but a vigilant neighbor helped contain the fire and save the family pet. Around 2:10 pm Circleville Fire department was called to the scene of a fire located at 510 Rennick Ave. When they arrived the fire was quickly extinguished.
Fairfield County – People Trapped in Elevator

Fairfield County – Emergency crews are heading to Baltimore to assist multiple people who are trapped in an elevator. According to early reports fire departments have been dispatched to 1051 South Main Street in Baltimore. Several people have been reported to be stuck in the elevator due to a power outage at the structure.
Breaking – Motorcycle Crash with Vehicle in Fairfield County

Fairfield – A motorcycle crash has emergency crews heading to the scene around 6 pm on Thursday in Berne Township. According to early reports, the crash occurred in the area of 3600 Duffy road in Lancaster. Dispatch reported that the crash occurred between a vehicle and a motorcycle in a head-on collision.
North Court Street Closure, What We Know

Circleville – North Court street will close again this month for the final repair to the bridge overpass that connects North Court Street to US-23 this was a planned closure after the underpass opened just before the Pumpkin show last year. The Norfolk Southern railroad project has had some...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH

