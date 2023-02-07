ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

molly jensen-roe
4d ago

this guy is stupid if he thinks he can get away with what he did...anybody knows that drinking and driving don't mix...and especially when it comes to running over someone out of sheer stupidity...and after 5 dui convictions I hope you go to prison for life...my advice to anyone who wants to drink somewhere please get a designated driver and let them take you home...

3
Clayton Renner
4d ago

back in the '90s I worked with a guy at a prominent mill in North Idaho that had 7 in the lil town,got a ride to work from one of the bosses to and from jail. think about that

koze.com

Clarkston Man Arrested Following Intense Standoff With Man Who Threatened “Suicide by Cop”

CLARKSTON, WA – Law enforcement officials responded to the 1600 block of 9th Avenue in Clarkston last night just before 8:00 p.m. for a reported domestic dispute involving firearms and threats of “suicide by cop.” According to a press release from the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, with the assistance of Clarkston Police, contacted the female involved in the incident outside the residence.
CLARKSTON, WA
Big Country News

Lewiston Police Department Among Agencies Across Idaho Conducting Impaired Driving Emphasis Patrols Over Super Bowl Weekend

LEWISTON, ID - With the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles set to kick off the big game Sunday afternoon, the Lewiston Police Department will be stepping up patrols to enforce impaired driving laws. Throughout Super Bowl weekend, law enforcement agencies across Idaho are partnering up to promote safe, sober driving through a high-visibility enforcement campaign.
LEWISTON, ID
Mia Carlson

BREAKING: Nez Perce County K9 Officer Fired, Files Notice of Tort Claim

LEWISTON, ID - A Nez Perce County Sheriff's K9 Deputy who was fired from the agency in January has filed a tort claim notice against approximately 25 people - including county officials, law enforcement officers (Nez Perce County and Nez Perce Tribal Police), and two Nez Perce Tribal members. A notice must be filed by those wishing to file a claim of damages against any state agency.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
koze.com

Federal Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Gritman, Alleges Overprescribing Caused 2022 Overdose Death of Whitman County Woman (Listen)

SPOKANE, WA – A Whitman County man has filed a federal negligence and wrongful death lawsuit against a Palouse hospital, one of its clinics, and two of its employees for what he claims was the overprescribing of medication for his wife of nearly 27 years. Susan Cox, who was 54-years-old at the time of her death last August, allegedly died after being found unconscious following an overdose. (Read the complaint below)
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
dovercrimsonian.com

Murder In Idaho: Suspect in Custody

The University of Idaho is a land-grant university with a culture of innovation and research. A recent, unfortunate, event has taken place within the university. As many may have heard, there was a homicide that took four students’ lives at the University of Idaho. The four students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle all lived off campus at a nearby residence in Moscow. Moscow is a college town with a population of around 25,800 people. The students lived in a three-floor, six-bedroom apartment with 2 other roommates who also attended the University of Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

20 Year Old UI Student Arrested For Allegedly Leading Moscow PD On Car Chase

A 20-year-old University of Idaho student has been arrested for allegedly leading Moscow Police on a weekend car chase. The incident began early Saturday morning around 3:00 when Pullman Police radioed ahead to Moscow Officers about a suspected drunk driver heading into town. According to court documents, a Moscow Officer saw the vehicle speeding into town on Pullman Road. The driver allegedly failed to pull over and led law enforcement on a car chase in and around East Moscow. The chase went through the Palouse Mall parking lot when the driver reportedly reached speeds of nearly 60 MPH. The pursuit ended at the state line when the driver was seen heading back into Washington at nearly 100 MPH.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Pullman Police Investigating Suspicious Incident

PULLMAN - The Pullman Police Department is attempting to gather more information about an alleged suspicious incident that occurred Friday evening. On February 3 at approximately 6:14 p.m., the Pullman PD responded to an apartment complex after receiving a report of a male subject that allegedly attempted to force his way into a female's apartment as she arrived home.
PULLMAN, WA
KLEWTV

Former Orofino Police Chief dies by suicide

A Facebook post by the Orofino Police Department confirmed this week that former Chief Jeff Wilson died on February 7, 2023. "Jeff was a powerful supporter of the Orofino Community and lived a life in service of others. It is the family and Orofino Police Department’s hope that all our citizens will be respectful as a shocked and hurting community mourns this loss. It is the family's wish that as people mourn over this loss, they will remember the great friend, coach and leader that he was for the community of Orofino.
OROFINO, ID
Big Country News

Crews Respond to Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on US12

KAMIAH, ID - On Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at approximately 6:23 p.m., Kamiah Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash on US Highway 12 near milepost 55.5. Upon arriving on scene, crews made contact with the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, who had self-extricated. The...
KAMIAH, ID
Lansing Daily

Idaho Murder Weapon Will Be Found in One of Two Ways: Ex-FBI Agent

There are two likely scenarios that will lead to the discovery of the murder weapon used in the University of Idaho murders case, according to former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer. Last month, 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ house in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in the stabbings of … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
MOSCOW, ID
Washington Examiner

The Idaho massacre makes for an appropriate death penalty case

Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, Common Pleas Judge Samuel Strauss (full disclosure: a cousin of one of the authors) was known as a tough but thoughtful judge. He used to declaim often that capital punishment was appropriate when implemented against a defendant convicted of a capital crime who had no remorse or regret, whose premeditation was extensive, and from whose murderous, malevolent tendencies the public and even other inmates require protection.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Lansing Daily

Idaho Murderer Was Chasing a ‘Thrill Kill’, Says Forensic Expert

The murder of four University of Idaho students, in the early hours of November 13 2022, was likely a “thrill kill” according to a leading forensic psychiatrist. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were all stabbed to death when an intruder broke into a shared student house in … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

Woman dies inside detention center in Lewiston, ISP investigating

LEWISTON, Idaho -- A woman was pronounced dead inside a Lewiston detention center after she was found unconscious, and paramedics were unable to save her. At around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, inmates at the Adult Detention Center in Lewiston notified detention deputies of an unconscious person inside the building.
LEWISTON, ID

Comments / 0

