Read full article on original website
Destiny Witt
4d ago
He should also address the multiple daily shootings on the interstates. 50/50 chance to get shot using the interstate, 55, I-40, 385 etc
Reply
5
Scott Hallberg
4d ago
He should first apologize to the people of Waverly Tn for not stepping up and offering any kind of aid to help the people who lost everything. Instead, Red cross and United Way came in, except millions of dollars to help fund their causes. Tema and Fema helped the clean-up for a week and left. Thanks to the volunteers and strong willing people, the rebuild and clean up is still going on. I guarantee their will be no Dumbacrats being voted for in Waverly or Humphrey's County Tn.
Reply
6
Related
Washington Examiner
Mike Turner says Congress will receive Biden, Pence, Trump classified docs assessment
Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) said he is expecting a briefing regarding the classified documents found in the possession of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, and former Vice President Mike Pence. Turner, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" that the...
Trump joins Biden, Obama in condemning 'horrible' beating of Tyre Nichols: 'Never should have happened'
Former President Donald Trump has responded to bodycam footage showing five Memphis police officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols, who later died of his injuries.
South Carolina's James Clyburn says he is convinced Biden will seek second term
Congressman James Clyburn of South Carolina, the assistant Democratic leader and a top ally of the Biden White House, told CBS News in an interview Wednesday that he is convinced President Biden will seek reelection even though the president has not yet formally announced another run. "Yes, I am," Clyburn...
Tennessee Pastors Celebrate Biden's State of the Union
Christian advocacy group says Biden speech represents clear moral agenda. Following the State of the Union address delivered by President Joe Biden, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition applauded the speech saying it lays out a clear, moral agenda for the nation.
The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee
As they say, Nashville is the capital of Country music and one of the best places in the world for music lovers! However, it has a lot more than music. Nashville is home to brilliant companies, and one of the best companies to work at is Ingram Industries. It is a company that focuses on book distribution and print-on-demand book manufacturing.
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee Students Threaten to Burn Black People on a Cross in Shocking Video
A pair of students are no longer enrolled at a Tennessee boarding school following the emergence of a shocking racist video, reported Local 3 News on Wednesday. “A spokesperson for McCallie School says the two students who posted the video with racial slurs to Snapchat are no longer enrolled at the school,” reported Liam Collins. “‘The young men felt that it was acceptable to say what they said,’ said Rev. Ann Pierre, the president of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County branch of the NAACP. ‘So that tells me that this is not the first time.'”
Tyre Nichols: Church interrupted as 200 men recite a Brotherhood Creed
“Shameful” is how Pastor Wilbur T. Purvis III describes the police beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, TN. Purvis was so affected that he halted worship services to lead a Brotherhood Creed accompanied by hundreds of men in the church Sunday.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America List
Usually, it is the cities in the northern United States that tend to get a bad rep when it comes to unfriendly and unwelcoming attitudes. In fact, most Tennesseans take pride in their state’s friendly and welcoming nature. But, according to a new study, there's one city in Tennessee that is up there with New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston when it comes to being rude.
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in Knoxville- Jimmy Haslam and the good he has done for Knoxville.
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75
A Tennessee witness between LaFollette and Powell reported watching a rectangle-shaped object along I-75 South that seemed to be following his vehicle at 5:30 a.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
School systems respond after House speaker says TN could reject federal funds
Two East Tennessee school systems are responding to Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton's idea to reject federal education money.
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millions
Last week I wrote about Tamara Hughes Gustavson, the wealthiest person in Kentucky, and her fantastic work for the community through her donations. It received many positive comments, so I thought we could look at another generous person from Kentucky.
Bill to give around 76 acres of land back to Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians passes House
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A bill that would give land located in Monroe County back to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians passed the U.S. House on Tuesday, according to a release from Representative Chuck Fleischmann (R - Tenn.). The release said that the bill, HR 548, passed unanimously....
1st infant in Kentucky surrendered anonymously at ‘baby box’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has seen its first infant anonymously dropped off at one of its “baby box” safe surrender locations. At a news conference Friday, Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder and CEO Monica Kelsey said the child was dropped off within the last seven days at a Bowling Green Fire Department location, declining to be more specific to protect anonymity. She said fire department staff was able to tend to the child in less than 90 seconds.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WATCH LIVE: Biden speaks about economic plan in Wisconsin following joint address
President Joe Biden is heading to Wisconsin on Wednesday to speak about his economic plan that he highlighted during his State of the Union address on Tuesday.
How they compare: Trump, Biden, Pence classified documents
Classified documents keep showing up where they shouldn’t be. The FBI search on Friday for additional classified documents at former Vice President Mike Pence’s home in Indiana — after ot hers were found by his lawyers recently — followed the revelation of classified materials at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and former office and the seizure last year of hundreds of documents marked classified from Mar-a-Lago, the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump.
newsnationnow.com
Biden to visit Florida, eyes possible 2024 White House bid
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — President Joe Biden heads to Florida Thursday to make an advance visit in the home state of both Republican frontrunners for the White House, as he eyes a possible run in 2024. Riding out the momentum from Tuesday night’s rowdy State of the Union address, Biden...
Comments / 18