Comedian Adam Devine Pokes Fun at Adam Levine’s Cheating Scandal After Fans Confuse the Stars

By Shelby Stivale
 5 days ago
The wrong guy! Adam Devine trolled Adam Levine after fans confused the two stars amid the Maroon 5 singer’s October 2022 cheating scandal.

“I have to tell you, I was a huge Maroon 5 fan. How many times did you cheat with women that you met on Instagram?” Alex Cooper, “Call Her Daddy” podcast host, teased in a clip uploaded to the show’s Instagram page on Monday, February 6. The camera then panned to the Pitch Perfect star who looked into the camera and said, “Zero times!”

Alex continued, “It’s Adam Devine not Adam Levine, thank f–king God.”

Devine, 39, was quick to chime in, adding, “Thank f–king God.”

In September 2022, Instagram model Sumner Stroh was the first of multiple women to accuse the “She Will Be Loved” singer, 43, of sending inappropriate messages amid his marriage with wife Behati Prinsloo. At the time, she claimed in a TikTok video that they had an alleged one-year affair, noting that she felt “exploited” and “manipulated” by the musician. Other women continued to come forward claiming that Levine had struck up relations with them on Instagram. While some claimed he only “liked” their Instagram photos, others shared alleged DM conversations with the star.

At the time, fans confused the two famous Adams, and some slammed Devine — who is married to actress Chloe Bridges.

“Just want to post this and say that my wife @chloebridges and I are doing great and going strong. I am not Adam Levine,” the Workaholics star shared via Instagram at the time. “He’s a different guy and a worse singer. We are however naming our future baby Sumner.”

Levine, for his part, denied the accusations after Stroh came forward.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” he wrote via Instagram Stories at the time. “In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Levine added, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

The initial cheating allegations came forward four days after Prinsloo announced that she and Levine were expecting their third child together. The couple, who already share daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace, welcomed baby No. 3 last month.

Amid accusations of Levine’s affair, he and the former Victoria’s Secret model were “considering therapy,” a source told In Touch in October 2022.

“They’re still together,” the insider added, noting that they were trying counseling to “keep their marriage strong.” The same source went on to say that the couple was “hanging in there” amid the headlines about their marriage, adding, “Since the cheating/sexting scandal, Adam has been jumping through hoops to make it up to Behati.”

