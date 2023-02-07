ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Blue Sparrow parks its food bus for good at Dancing Gnome

If you've been to a Pittsburgh brewery over the last several years, you probably know Blue Sparrow. And if you don't know their global street food, imagined in endlessly inventive ways, you probably know their iconic 1956 Greyhound bus that has appeared all over the city since 2016. And now,...
PITTSBURGH, PA

