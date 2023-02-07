Read full article on original website
The Tomahawk
Man hits a bonanza with recent sighting of eagles
Jim Kroll sent me a recent email about a Jan. 30 sighting he made on Mendota Road in Abingdon, Virginia. “I saw three hawks and an eagle close together in the same tree,” he wrote in his email. “The eagle and one hawk appear to be almost side-by-side on the same limb.”
The Tomahawk
Johnson County VA Outpatient Clinic successfully serving local veterans
It has been less than a year since the Johnson County VA Outpatient Clinic had its Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting event, but unbeknownst to many, the Clinic opened its doors to serve local veterans in August of 2020, during the height of the pandemic. With over 1,640 local veterans having signed up with Veterans Affairs through the Johnson County Veterans Service Office, these numbers indicate the need for a local clinic.
wjhl.com
Mountains starting the transition to snow, Accumulation possible for some
Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for Greene, Unicoi, Carter and Johnson Counties in Northeast Tennessee and the Western North Carolina Mountains until 12AM Monday. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Eastern Kentucky and most of Southwest Virginia with the exception of Lee and Scott Counties until 12AM Monday.
wjhl.com
Winter Storm Watches Saturday night into Sunday for the higher elevations
The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy to cloudy skies tonight with a low near 32 degrees. Saturday will start partly cloudy and cold with an increase in clouds through the afternoon and evening. The high will be 53 degrees. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for...
The Tomahawk
Library news and views
The Johnson County library may be small, but it offers a lot of extra services. Some services are free and some require a small fee. It’s like having a shared office with a secretary to help you with basic office needs, and you don’t need a library card to use most of these services. You can use computers to surf the internet and create and print documents (black and white only). There are laptop computers you can check out. Documents can be copied and enlarged or shrunk. Documents can also be laminated or faxed.
wataugaonline.com
Winter Storm Watch for Avery County, NC, Caldwell County, NC – February 11-12, 2023
NCZ033-048>053-058-059-062>065-501-503-505-110345- /O.NEW.KGSP.WS.A.0001.230212T0000Z-230213T0500Z/. Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe-Graham- Northern Jackson-Macon-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson- Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains-McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Asheville,. Black...
The Tomahawk
Little trees, big trees
In the headlong rush to survive late winter, it’s easy to get carried away by seed catalogs and the future glory of those bright warm spring days. Unwary gardeners, anxious and eager to start digging in the soil easily fall into the trap of a ‘false spring,’ planting warm season flowers and vegetables too early. Don’t do it! We have a long way to go before winter truly loses its grip. If you have to scratch that planting itch many woody species including fruit, nut, ornamental, and native trees can be planted in March – just in time for Tennessee Tree Day.
Business owner: JC Mall closure already causing impact
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mall at Johnson City is closed until further notice after a waterline break was reported at the building, and one local business owner said the toll it will take on her business is significant. Sari Maharani, owner of iEat by Chopstixpress, told News Channel 11 on Thursday that even […]
wjhl.com
Man leads police through multi-jurisdictional pursuit
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested on Saturday following a multi-jurisdictional pursuit that crossed state lines, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A preliminary report from the THP said a trooper observed an older-model Honda Civic which had recently been reported stolen in Mars Hill, NC traveling on Interstate 26 around mile marker 11.
Greeneville teen found dead remembered for ‘sweet smile and gentle presence’
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville High School students and staff are mourning the loss of sixteen-year-old student Danielle Owens. School leaders said in a statement that Owens will be remembered for her compassion and gentle presence, and their hearts go out to her family and friends. Greeneville High School told News Channel 11 that grief […]
860wacb.com
Alexander County Schools Operating On Two-Hour Delay On Monday
Due to falling temperatures and the possibility of black ice in the morning, and out of an abundance of caution, Alexander County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay for all students and staff on Monday, February 13th, 2023. Stay safe!
Sneak Peek: New $8 million distillery coming to Midway
Check out the upgrades coming to this historic Midway farm.
Johnson City Mall closed indefinitely due to water break
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Mall at Johnson City will be closed until further notice due to a Wednesday water line break. According to a social media post, the Mall announced it will be closed indefinitely due to ongoing repairs on the water line. On Wednesday, the Mall planned to reopen later that day […]
Person struck by train in Johnson City, taken to hospital
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after they were struck by a train Thursday night in Johnson City. A person was walking on the railroad tracks between Elm Street and New Street when the train hit them, according to police. Police say the person was taken to a hospital […]
Sheriff: Johnson City man arrested after physical altercation results in injuries in Virginia
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – An unidentified number of people were taken to an emergency room Sunday after a physical altercation in Big Stone Gap, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). According to a release from the department, deputies responded to an emergency call from the Oak Mountain Road section of Big […]
theriver953.com
Bristol man arrested for soliciting local minors
Detectives from the Front Royal Police Department began an investigation regarding the solicitation of minors in the area on January 14, 2023. An undercover operation ensued where an adult male began soliciting a detective who he believed was a 15 year old female for photographs and sexually explicit material. The...
FORECAST: Conditions improve in metro; Winter Storm Warning in High Country
To stay on top of changing weather conditions be sure to download our free WSOC-TV Weather app.
Sheriff: Three children transported to hospital following ‘burning smell’ in Wise Co.
Update: Sheriff Kilgore told News Channel 11 at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday that three children and two adults were transported to a hospital. Preliminary information from Kilgore said that five children were transported. WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Three children and two adults were transported to an area hospital Wednesday night after deputies responded to reports […]
Americano Steakhouse shows Valentine’s Day meals for First at Four
ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — With Valentine’s Day approaching, you might want to impress your significant other by cooking a meal. Colin Patience, the executive chef at Americano Steakhouse, shows us how you can get a five-star review from your lover. “We were doing great but the business has exploded and we are very grateful […]
A cardiac arrest was reported in Burke County. Deputies say they found a woman shot to death instead
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide it said started out as a medical call on Friday. Deputies and Burke County EMS responded to a home along Clark Loop near the South Mountains State Park for what was initially reported as a cardiac arrest. When they arrived, however, they found 41-year-old Brandi Deal with apparent gunshot wounds.
