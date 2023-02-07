ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
The Tomahawk

Man hits a bonanza with recent sighting of eagles

Jim Kroll sent me a recent email about a Jan. 30 sighting he made on Mendota Road in Abingdon, Virginia. “I saw three hawks and an eagle close together in the same tree,” he wrote in his email. “The eagle and one hawk appear to be almost side-by-side on the same limb.”
ABINGDON, VA
The Tomahawk

Johnson County VA Outpatient Clinic successfully serving local veterans

It has been less than a year since the Johnson County VA Outpatient Clinic had its Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting event, but unbeknownst to many, the Clinic opened its doors to serve local veterans in August of 2020, during the height of the pandemic. With over 1,640 local veterans having signed up with Veterans Affairs through the Johnson County Veterans Service Office, these numbers indicate the need for a local clinic.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
The Tomahawk

Library news and views

The Johnson County library may be small, but it offers a lot of extra services. Some services are free and some require a small fee. It’s like having a shared office with a secretary to help you with basic office needs, and you don’t need a library card to use most of these services. You can use computers to surf the internet and create and print documents (black and white only). There are laptop computers you can check out. Documents can be copied and enlarged or shrunk. Documents can also be laminated or faxed.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
wataugaonline.com

Winter Storm Watch for Avery County, NC, Caldwell County, NC – February 11-12, 2023

NCZ033-048>053-058-059-062>065-501-503-505-110345- /O.NEW.KGSP.WS.A.0001.230212T0000Z-230213T0500Z/. Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe-Graham- Northern Jackson-Macon-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson- Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains-McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Asheville,. Black...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
The Tomahawk

Little trees, big trees

In the headlong rush to survive late winter, it’s easy to get carried away by seed catalogs and the future glory of those bright warm spring days. Unwary gardeners, anxious and eager to start digging in the soil easily fall into the trap of a ‘false spring,’ planting warm season flowers and vegetables too early. Don’t do it! We have a long way to go before winter truly loses its grip. If you have to scratch that planting itch many woody species including fruit, nut, ornamental, and native trees can be planted in March – just in time for Tennessee Tree Day.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Business owner: JC Mall closure already causing impact

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mall at Johnson City is closed until further notice after a waterline break was reported at the building, and one local business owner said the toll it will take on her business is significant. Sari Maharani, owner of iEat by Chopstixpress, told News Channel 11 on Thursday that even […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Man leads police through multi-jurisdictional pursuit

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested on Saturday following a multi-jurisdictional pursuit that crossed state lines, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A preliminary report from the THP said a trooper observed an older-model Honda Civic which had recently been reported stolen in Mars Hill, NC traveling on Interstate 26 around mile marker 11.
KINGSPORT, TN
860wacb.com

Alexander County Schools Operating On Two-Hour Delay On Monday

Due to falling temperatures and the possibility of black ice in the morning, and out of an abundance of caution, Alexander County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay for all students and staff on Monday, February 13th, 2023. Stay safe!
WJHL

Johnson City Mall closed indefinitely due to water break

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Mall at Johnson City will be closed until further notice due to a Wednesday water line break. According to a social media post, the Mall announced it will be closed indefinitely due to ongoing repairs on the water line. On Wednesday, the Mall planned to reopen later that day […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Person struck by train in Johnson City, taken to hospital

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after they were struck by a train Thursday night in Johnson City. A person was walking on the railroad tracks between Elm Street and New Street when the train hit them, according to police. Police say the person was taken to a hospital […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
theriver953.com

Bristol man arrested for soliciting local minors

Detectives from the Front Royal Police Department began an investigation regarding the solicitation of minors in the area on January 14, 2023. An undercover operation ensued where an adult male began soliciting a detective who he believed was a 15 year old female for photographs and sexually explicit material. The...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Sheriff: Three children transported to hospital following ‘burning smell’ in Wise Co.

Update: Sheriff Kilgore told News Channel 11 at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday that three children and two adults were transported to a hospital. Preliminary information from Kilgore said that five children were transported. WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Three children and two adults were transported to an area hospital Wednesday night after deputies responded to reports […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Americano Steakhouse shows Valentine’s Day meals for First at Four

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — With Valentine’s Day approaching, you might want to impress your significant other by cooking a meal. Colin Patience, the executive chef at Americano Steakhouse, shows us how you can get a five-star review from your lover. “We were doing great but the business has exploded and we are very grateful […]
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
WCNC

A cardiac arrest was reported in Burke County. Deputies say they found a woman shot to death instead

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide it said started out as a medical call on Friday. Deputies and Burke County EMS responded to a home along Clark Loop near the South Mountains State Park for what was initially reported as a cardiac arrest. When they arrived, however, they found 41-year-old Brandi Deal with apparent gunshot wounds.
BURKE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy