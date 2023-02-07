The Johnson County library may be small, but it offers a lot of extra services. Some services are free and some require a small fee. It’s like having a shared office with a secretary to help you with basic office needs, and you don’t need a library card to use most of these services. You can use computers to surf the internet and create and print documents (black and white only). There are laptop computers you can check out. Documents can be copied and enlarged or shrunk. Documents can also be laminated or faxed.

JOHNSON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO