Fears of more homeless shelter continue in Castle Rock
Plans for more shelter for people experiencing homelessness in Douglas County have run into opposition from residents in recent months and concerns about Gov. Jared Polis’ comments about local housing rules seem to have spilled into the debate. A post on the social media platform Nextdoor, written by a...
Age is not a factor in heart disease risk
It is a common myth that heart disease does not affect the younger population. However, Dr. Jeff Park, a cardiologist with Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates at The Medical Center of Aurora says that is a common myth. “High long standing blood pressure issues with long standing cholesterol issues, long standing...
Man arrested on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters in Centennial
A man suspected of stealing catalytic converters last October in Centennial has been arrested, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a Feb. 7 news release. Three catalytic converters were stolen Oct. 7 from Toyota Tacoma trucks at EcoShield Pest Solutions, located at 7275 S. Revere Parkway in Centennial, the sheriff’s office said in the release.
