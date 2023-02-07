Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Troubling Details Emerge Regarding Relationship Between Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo
It may come as little surprise that Jimmy Garoppolo might be on the outs with the San Francisco 49ers organization. But it appears that the issue is little more complicated as it pertains to his relationship with head coach Kyle Shanahan. According to The Athletic via Dov Kleiman, the relationship ...
NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire
The San Francisco 49ers lost defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans in the hiring cycle. So the Niners, one of the top contenders in the NFC, needed to make sure they aced their next hire. They arguably did exactly that on Monday as the team hired Steve Wilks to be their new defensive Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eagles WR A.J. Brown names Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey as 'toughest' DB he's played
The Baltimore Ravens have seen cornerback Marlon Humphrey flourish into one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL over the course of his professional career. He an extremely physical player with a knack for forcing turnovers, and was a key reason why the Baltimore defense was so dominant in 2022.
Eagles news: Philadelphia forgoes A.J. Brown trade in 2022 NFL Draft re-do
In consecutive offseasons, the Philadelphia Eagles added a wide receiver to their nest that sent a bolt of electricity through the fan base and Philly media. With the tenth-overall selection of 2021’s NFL Draft, they added the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, DeVonta Smith. That worked out pretty well. All he did in year one was score a touchdown on the Eagles’ first offensive drive of the season en route to five on the season. He also set a franchise record for receiving yards gained by a rookie.
Yardbarker
Texans ‘QB’ Prediction: Trade with Raiders, Huge NFL Draft Haul
All season the early mock drafts had the Houston Texans taking a quarterback, usually with the first overall pick. Instead, Lovie Smith exited his time as coach of the Texans with a win that pushed the team back to the second overall pick, and ever since the mocks have been spinning trying to figure out what happens next.
Patriots Suggested As Odell Beckham Jr. Free Agency Fit
Part of the New England Patriots’ game plan for the 2023 offseason has to be fixing the offense. They have already begun that process, bringing back Bill O’Brien to be the team’s offensive coordinator after the mess that was Matt Patricia and Joe Judge leading that unit in 2022.
Yardbarker
Giants HC Brian Daboll wins 2023 AP NFL Coach of the Year Award
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll was named the 2023 AP NFL Coach of the Year on Thursday night at the annual NFL Honors. Daboll won the award following a successful first season as the Giants’ head coach. Daboll led the Giants to their first postseason berth since...
Will the Rams' new offense be influenced by 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan?
New coordinator Mike LaFleur says his experiences with the Jets, 49ers, Falcons and Kyle Shanahan can help the Rams' offense get back on track.
Comments / 0