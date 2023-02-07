Read full article on original website
Related
The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash
Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
Inside insane £70million ‘flying’ yacht with giant wings so you can glide above the sea at blistering speeds
PLANS for an insane £70 million "flying" yacht that has massive wings so it can glide above the water have been unveiled. The spectacular 242ft Plectrum uses a foil system to rise above the waves and zip along at up to 75 knots. The futuristic plans were released by...
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Autoweek.com
This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8
General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage
During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
Autoweek.com
A $2 Billion Loss Spells Trouble in Dearborn
“To say ‘I’m frustrated’ is an understatement because the year could have been so much more for us at Ford,” CEO Jim Farley said of the net loss of $2 billion. “While Toyota has been relatively frank about its (supply) problems, Ford has quietly halted factories and taken the financial hit that comes with not preparing Wall Street,” said analyst Sam Fiorani.
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
Is Ford in Serious Trouble?
Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023
Several automakers offer entry-level 4x4 pickup trucks. Find out the most affordable three. The post Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Detroit News
Ford bids farewell to a best-seller in move epitomizing disruption
Rationalizing your business in an already high-cost, low-return industry in the midst of multiple paradigm shifts is no picnic. Look no further than Ford and its Fiesta. The almost 50-year-old subcompact has been one of Europe’s most popular models. Less than a decade ago, the automaker was celebrating it becoming the UK’s best-selling car of all time.
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
sneakernews.com
A Wave Of “Cobalt Bliss” Lands On The Nike Air Max 90 Futura
Since its recent debut in early 2022, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura has gone on to explore a seldom yet effective slate of offerings. While tonal cures and casts have been readily employed as of late, a colorful wash of “Cobalt Bliss” now livens the futuristic Air Max tooling.
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
yankodesign.com
This ‘transparent’ motorcycle made with bulletproof glass panels promises the most exciting ride ever
No, Nothing didn’t design an e-bike… this piece was designed for the LBM (Leo Brutal Motorcycle) workshop using bulletproof glass as its primary material. Named the Nu’Clear (because it’s new and clear), this unusual two-wheeler looks like nothing you’ve ever seen because while most motorcycles opt for large fairings and body parts to build character, the Nu’Clear goes the absolute opposite route by being transparent in its approach… no literally! The motorcycle concept (it obviously doesn’t exist quite yet) explores quite a few first. Not only does it use bulletproof glass in the design elements, but it incorporates glass in the load-bearing parts too, like the hubs of each wheel. Sure, the motorcycle’s chassis is still made of meta, but this unusual combination of metal and glass allows the Nu’Clear to stand out rather wonderfully. Also, extra points if you noticed that transparent fuel tank on the top that’s filled with ethanol, which the Nu’Clear runs on.
MySanAntonio
The Largest Plane in the World Just Completed Its Longest Test Flight
As far as aviation developments go, the predominate focus, by and large, has on speed — how fast an aircraft can travel without crashing. The startup Boom Supersonic has even developed a demonstrator aircraft, their vision for which would have huge implications for the industry if it were to come to fruition.
MotorTrend Magazine
GM’s Vortec 8100 Engine: The 454’s Forgotten Big Brother
The General Motors Vortec 8100 V-8 engine was introduced in 2001 fullsize Chevy and GMC pickup trucks, RVs, vans, and SUVs as an alternative to the then-new Duramax diesel for customers seeking maximum hauling capability without the sourcing hassles and cost of diesel fuel. Also popular in maritime applications, the nautical version marketed by Crusader was branded Captains Choice, a great name if ever there was one. Of concern to car crafters, the Vortec 8100 (also known by its RPO number L18) was never offered in Chevrolet passenger cars because its hefty cast-iron heads and block bring total engine weight to 761 pounds.
The Muraka is the worlds first fully functioning underwater hotel suite and the experience is truly one of a kind
The Muraka opened its doors in 2018. Its located in the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island Resort, which is owned by Hilton Hotel. This new hotel suite has had many travelers seeking to book their spot into the one of a kind experience of staying 16 feet below the Indian Ocean surrounded by all the sea life there is. Although the Rangali Island Resort consists of around 150 over-the-water villas, its main attraction has to be The Muraka suite. This beautiful and unique suite includes two floors. The upper deck of the suite consists of a twin-sized bedroom, a bathroom facing the ocean view, a fitness center for a quick workout, butler’s room, a living room, a kitchen and a bar. It also has a sun deck and a luxurious infinity pool to cool off in. The lower deck has a living space, master bedroom and a bathroom surrounded by an all glass frame with a 180-degree panoramic view of the underwater marine life.
Spied: The New Kia Pickup Truck Could Be Here Soon
The Kia pickup truck was spotted! A Kia badged pickup truck is in the works. See what to expect and when the Kia truck could arrive. The post Spied: The New Kia Pickup Truck Could Be Here Soon appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0