Chiefs Defensive Lineman Chris Jones Says Joe Burrow Is His Favorite NFL Quarterback To Sack

The Chiefs got after Burrow last weekend.

CINCINNATI — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones had a quick answer at Super Bowl Media Night when a reporter asked who he likes sacking the most out of any quarterback: Joe Burrow .

Jones wrecked the Bengals' offensive line as he played with the "Burrowhead" chip on his shoulder.

The All-Pro talent posted 4 tackles and 2 sacks on 8 pressures in the 23-20 Bengals loss. One of those pressures led to another sack by a teammate, and Cincinnati gained zero yards on his 8 pressures.

Those two sacks were also Jones's only two career playoff QB takedowns.

