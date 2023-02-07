ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Chiefs Defensive Lineman Chris Jones Says Joe Burrow Is His Favorite NFL Quarterback To Sack

By Russ Heltman
AllBengals
AllBengals
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bqc4V_0kfG5Mgy00

The Chiefs got after Burrow last weekend.

CINCINNATI — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones had a quick answer at Super Bowl Media Night when a reporter asked who he likes sacking the most out of any quarterback: Joe Burrow .

Jones wrecked the Bengals' offensive line as he played with the "Burrowhead" chip on his shoulder.

The All-Pro talent posted 4 tackles and 2 sacks on 8 pressures in the 23-20 Bengals loss. One of those pressures led to another sack by a teammate, and Cincinnati gained zero yards on his 8 pressures.

Those two sacks were also Jones's only two career playoff QB takedowns.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Carson Palmer Declares Joe Burrow NFL's Best Quarterback

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Throws Ball to Tee Higgins After Scoring Touchdown in Pro Bowl

Sources: Bengals Hope to Sign Tee Higgins to Extension, Have No Intention of Trading Him

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Hits Griddy After Pro Bowl Touchdown

Judge Dismisses Misdemeanor Charge Against Joe Mixon

Watch: Trey Hendrickson Catches Punt While Holding Four Footballs at Pro Bowl Games

PFF Releases Contract Projections For Top Bengals Free Agents

Travis Kelce On Trash Talk: 'I Don't Want This To Get Away From How Much I Respect The Bengals'

AFC Championship Referee Ron Torbert Addresses Botched Third Down In Second Half

Chiefs DE Frank Clark Calls Out Bengals Wide Receivers: 'I Don't Know What The Hell' They Did

Germaine Pratt Responds To Video Of Him Calling Out Joseph Ossai

Travis Kelce To Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval: 'Shut Yo Mouth'

Winners and Losers From the Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to the Kansas City Chiefs

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Rally Falls Short in 23-20 Loss to Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Sets Up Tying Score In AFC Championship Game

Watch: Tee Higgins Gives Mom Touchdown Ball During AFC Championship Game

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bossip

Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
New York Post

Sean Payton’s first meeting with Russell Wilson, Ciara was dinner with Joe Montana

Date night. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara broke bread with his new head coach Sean Payton in Scottsdale, Ariz. on Thursday. The couple dined with Payton, as well as Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and Wheels Up CEO Kenny Dichter at the Wheels Up Raos pop-up restaurant, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who shared a photo of the group on Twitter. It was the first meeting between Wilson and Payton after the Broncos introduced the new head coach on Monday, when he praised the quarterback for his hard work ethic. It’s unclear what was discussed among the...
DENVER, CO
Us Weekly

Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’

The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos

Brittany Mahomes made sure her kiddos were decked out to cheer on their dad ahead of Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC divisional game win Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football! Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday. The mom of two first shared a photo of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL Coach Reveals What He's Heard About Eric Bieniemy

Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders reportedly plan on hiring an offensive coordinator sometime next week. The Commanders have interviewed six candidates for their vacant OC position, but are waiting until after the Super Bowl so they can get a meeting with one of their top candidates: Chiefs ...
WASHINGTON, DC
Cleveland.com

What picks do the Bengals have in 2023 NFL Draft?

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ plans for the 2023 NFL Draft are now well underway, and with that in mind, here’s a look at the picks they’ve got to work with. The league has not released a full draft order yet, but the Bengals will be picking 28th overall in the first round on Thursday, April 27. (The Dolphins have forfeited their first-round pick, making it a 31-team first round).
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Ravens ready to change course on Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson’s uncertain future with the Baltimore Ravens has become even more uncertain. NFL.com reported Saturday that the Ravens are prepared to use the franchise tag on their star quarterback if the two sides can’t reach a new contract agreement. However, the report says team sources say they could be tempted to trade Jackson if Read more... The post Ravens ready to change course on Lamar Jackson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy