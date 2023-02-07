ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

wjhl.com

Person struck by train in Johnson City, taken to hospital

A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after they were struck by a train Thursday night in Johnson City. Person struck by train in Johnson City, taken to …. A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after they were struck by a train Thursday night in Johnson City. Greeneville PD...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Oakwell Animal Hospital to open in Johnson City

Oakwell Animal Hospital, located at 1041 Hamilton Place, will officially open its doors on Monday. A ribbon-cutting will take place at 4 p.m., but owner Dr. Jessica Sims and marketing director Cara Schoettes invite people to stop by before and after to take a look at their new space.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Man leads police through multi-jurisdictional pursuit

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested on Saturday following a multi-jurisdictional pursuit that crossed state lines, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A preliminary report from the THP said a trooper observed an older-model Honda Civic which had recently been reported stolen in Mars Hill, NC traveling on Interstate 26 around mile marker 11.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Johnson City man arrested after alleged knife threat, JCPD reports

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly threatened another person with a knife Thursday. A release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states officers responded to an address in the 100 block of W Millard St. after receiving calls regarding a trespasser. A caller […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Deteriorating Hawkins Co. bridge causes concerns for residents, drivers

Deteriorating Hawkins Co. bridge causes concerns for residents, drivers. Deteriorating Hawkins Co. bridge causes concerns …. Deteriorating Hawkins Co. bridge causes concerns for residents, drivers. Greeneville PD warns of phone scam involving police …. Greeneville PD warns of phone scam involving police chief imposter. Weber City police searching for missing...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Weber City police searching for missing woman

Local lawmakers considering rejection of federal …. Local lawmakers considering rejection of federal education funding. Happy Tails 5K Run and 1K Walk set for Sunday in …. Happy Tails 5K Run and 1K Walk set for Sunday in Elizabethton. Struggle to Find Bus Drivers. Struggle to find Bus drivers in...
WEBER CITY, VA
WJHL

Johnson City Mall closed indefinitely due to water break

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Mall at Johnson City will be closed until further notice due to a Wednesday water line break. According to a social media post, the Mall announced it will be closed indefinitely due to ongoing repairs on the water line. On Wednesday, the Mall planned to reopen later that day […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

One person dead following Wise County house fire, officials say

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — One person has died following a house fire in Wise County Friday, according to the Appalachia Fire Department. The Appalachia Fire Department and the Big Stone Gap Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Callahan Avenue at 5:27 a.m. During a search inside the home, crews found the victim. Fire and EMS personnel began resuscitation efforts, but those were unsuccessful, according to officials.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Sheriff: Three children transported to hospital following ‘burning smell’ in Wise Co.

Update: Sheriff Kilgore told News Channel 11 at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday that three children and two adults were transported to a hospital. Preliminary information from Kilgore said that five children were transported. WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Three children and two adults were transported to an area hospital Wednesday night after deputies responded to reports […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

School board dealing with old farm house, swimming pool and school access road

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County school leaders are dealing with the possible sale of an old farmhouse and surrounding land as surplus property. They also are faced with building a secondary access road to the new high school that has only one way in and out, as well as the potential repair, at an unknown cost, of a leaking swimming pool that probably also needs new equipment.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

TBI features Johnson City fentanyl suspect as ‘Fugitive Friday’

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is helping get the word out about a man facing fentanyl charges from Washington County. On Friday, the TBI tweeted that its “Fugitive Friday” was Tonio Regalado. The TBI stated Regalado was wanted out of Washington County for charges related to the sale of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Business owner: JC Mall closure already causing impact

The Mall at Johnson City is closed until further notice after a waterline break was reported at the building, and one local business owner said the toll it will take on her business is significant. Business owner: JC Mall closure already causing impact. The Mall at Johnson City is closed...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Struggle to Find Bus Drivers

Roundball Roundup: Toppers shock Greeneville, Hampton …. Roundball Roundup: Toppers shock Greeneville, Hampton sweeps Highlanders. The East Tennessee State University cheer and dance teams are set to get more funding. Lawmakers urge Army Corps of Engineers to prioritize …. Southwest Virginia's congressional delegation wants federal officials to expedite a project...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
tourcounsel.com

Fort Henry Mall | Shopping mall in Kingsport, Tennessee

Fort Henry Mall, formerly Kingsport Town Center, located in Kingsport, Tennessee is the only regional shopping mall serving Kingsport. It was opened March 10, 1976, as a two-level mall located at the intersection of Fort Henry Drive and Memorial Blvd. It is owned by Hull Property Group. The mall has 2 anchor stores: Belk and Dunham's Sports.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

2 arrested after Lee Co. fentanyl bust, sheriff reports

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An undercover drug purchase in Lee County, Virginia led to the arrests of two suspects, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). According to a post from the LCSO, a “Buy/Bust Operation” conducted with the help of the Virginia State Police (VSP) took place on Jan. 27. The undercover […]
LEE COUNTY, VA

