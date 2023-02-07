Read full article on original website
Related
Luke Combs’ ‘Love You Anyway’ Captures Classic Country Heartache and Nostalgia [Listen]
Luke Combs is taking listeners back to the ‘90s and 2000s with his nostalgic neo-traditional country song, “Love You Anyway.”. Penned by Combs alongside frequent collaborators Dan Isbell and Ray Fulcher, the new track beautifully melds classic country instrumentation with heart-rending storytelling. “If your kiss turned me to...
The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Willie Jones, Mya Byrne + More
It's time for another fresh installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks, highlighting the best new tracks from country, Americana, and everything in between. Today, we're spotlighting an infectious, party-ready anthem from Willie Jones, a stunning proclamation from Caylee Hammack, and a thoughtful reminder about what's really important from Jordan Davis.
37 Years Ago: The Highwaymen’s ‘Highwayman’ Album Certified Gold
Thirty-seven years ago today (Feb. 10, 1986), the Highwayman record was certified gold, for sales of 500,000 units. The album, released in May of 1985, was recorded by country superstars Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings, collectively known as the Highwaymen. The Highwaymen formed in 1985 to...
30 Years Ago: Toby Keith Releases His Debut Single, ‘Should’ve Been a Cowboy’
In February of 1993, Toby Keith released his debut single, "Should've Been a Cowboy." Co-produced by Nelson Larkin and Harold Shedd -- the pair that co-produced all of Keith's self-titled debut album -- the song is about a man wistful for a different kind of life. More precisely, the protagonist...
Jordan Davis’ New Song ‘Next Thing You Know’ Will Knock the Wind Out of You [Listen]
It's not just the lyrics to Jordan Davis' "Next Thing You Know" that will leave you blubbering. It's the way he summarizes life, love, family and death in a little over three minutes. That's how raising a family feels, so anyone with children — especially young children — can be excused for feeling a bit breathless by the time he finishes what we're going to predict will be the 2023 CMA winner for Song of the Year.
Hear Willie Nelson’s Cover of Buck Owens’ ‘Tiger by the Tail’
Willie Nelson is putting his own spin on Buck Owens and his Buckaroos' classic 1964 hit, “Tiger by the Tail.”. Penned by Owens and prolific songwriter Harlan Howard, the upbeat number features Nelson’s signature vocal delivery over vibrant pedal steel and bass lines, and thumping drumbeats. “I've got...
Chase Rice Hopes His New Album Does Two Cowboys Proud [Interview]
Chase Rice used a photograph of his dad for the album cover of his new I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell album. If you're guessing that's one of the two cowboys he's hoping to make proud, you're right. Daniel Rice died 15 years ago after suffering a...
Kelly Clarkson’s NFL Honors Dress Was a Touchdown
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
56 Years Ago: Loretta Lynn Earns First No. 1 With ‘Don’t Come Home a’Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)’
Fifty-six years ago today (Feb. 11, 1967) was a career-changing day for Loretta Lynn: It was on that date that Lynn scored her first No. 1 hit with "Don't Come Home a'Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)," the title track from her seventh studio album. "Don't Come Home a'Drinkin," which...
Ernest Doubles Down: Deluxe ‘Flower Shops’ Expands on His ‘Story of Good Love Lost’
Most singer-songwriters stop writing for a project once that project is released, but not Ernest. After Flower Shops — an 11-song collection oozing with vintage, lyric-heavy heartbreak — dropped in March 2021, he went right back to work. The result is Flower Shops: Two Dozen Roses, a deluxe...
Ty Herndon Is Getting Married! Meet His Fiancé, Alex
Ty Herndon turned to social media on Thursday (Feb. 9) to share some big news: Not only is he in a new relationship, but he will be getting married this year. The "What Mattered Most" singer announced the joyous news and introduced his fiancé Alex with photos and a sweet caption on Instagram.
Hardy and Lainey Wilson Join Star-Studded Lineup for Leslie Jordan Tribute
The lineup for a star-studded tribute to the late Leslie Jordan is growing. Reportin' for Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan has added Tanya Tucker, Hardy, Lainey Wilson, Ruby Amanfu, Charlie Worsham, Ernest and Katie Pruitt to the list of performers for the night. Set to take place February 19...
It’s Reba McEntire Like We’ve Never Seen Her Before: As a Comic Book Character!
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0