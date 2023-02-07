Read full article on original website
Related
theblock.co
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest fills Coinbase bag amid fear-driven price collapse
Ark Invest added 162,325 Coinbase shares and 263,504 Robinhood shares to its portfolio Friday. Ark Invest added a massive 162,325 Coinbase shares (worth $9,267,134.25) to its portfolio on Friday, alongside a substantial purchase of 263,504 Robinhood shares (worth $2,629,769.92). News of the purchases comes by way of a trade notification...
theblock.co
Staking revenues under threat as Coinbase shares tumble 22%
Staking revenues at the exchange are threatened amid the SEC clampdown on rival Kraken. Coinbase shares were trading at $57 at the close, down 22% since Monday. U.S. regulators set their sights on crypto-staking services this week, and Coinbase shares tumbled 22%. Shares in the exchange began to trade lower...
theblock.co
Bitcoin drops, crypto stocks down across the board as Coinbase slides 14%
Bitcoin was trading around $21,800, down almost 5% over the past day. Coinbase shares fell over 14% to below $60 at the close in response to speculation that the U.S may restrict crypto staking. Cryptocurrency prices dropped across the board as the market adjusts to speculation that the U.S. may...
theblock.co
Su Zhu unveils new OPNX exchange for trading trapped crypto funds
Su Zhu said Thursday that a waitlist is now open at a new marketplace for claims trading and derivatives called OPNX. The platform will use the FLEX token. Su Zhu, a co-founder of the collapsed crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, said Thursday that a waitlist is now open at a new marketplace called OPNX for trading claims and derivatives related to funds stuck on failed exchanges.
theblock.co
Bitcoin, crypto prices slip; Coinbase extends losses as regulatory fears spook market
Bitcoin was trading at about $21,770, down 4.2% in the past day. Ether and altcoins slipped even further, with the former shedding 6.2%. Coinbase and Silvergate extended losses in pre-market. Cryptocurrency prices nosedived overnight on the back of increased regulatory scrutiny. Coinbase and Silvergate extended losses in the early session.
theblock.co
Coinbase drops 8% as CEO Armstrong calls out SEC; Silvergate sinks 5%
Coinbase fell 8% by 11:15 a.m. EST, trading below $64. Needham’s John Todaro attributed the drop to risk over lost staking revenue. Silvergate sank 5%. MicroStrategy and Block were also in the red. Crypto-related stocks sold off at the open, with Coinbase and Silvergate leading the drop. Coinbase shares...
theblock.co
Bitcoin has hit bottom — at least that's what Pantera Capital and Osprey Funds chiefs say
Blockchain assets, using bitcoin as a proxy, have already hit bottom, according to Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead. Osprey Fund’s CEO Greg King shared a similar sentiment, saying crypto is climbing a “wall of worry.”. Crypto chiefs say bitcoin prices have hit bottom and are consolidating. Bitcoin was...
theblock.co
SEC's targeting of Kraken staking program sends shockwaves through industry
The Securities and Exchange Commission’s charges and subsequent settlement with exchange Kraken over its staking service on Thursday signal a new step for the regulatory agency’s crypto crackdown. Some called it a step in protecting investors, while others said it would move business offshore. The Securities and Exchange...
theblock.co
Binance says it's adjusting Tron network withdrawal fees to previous levels
Binance said Saturday it had reverted withdrawal levels on the Tron network to previous levels after feedback from the community. The exchange said yesterday it was increasing fees after the Tron community voted to change the energy charging mechanism on the network. Binance, the leading crypto exchange by trading volume,...
theblock.co
A couple big cryptocurrency stories to look out for this week
U.S. inflation data is slated for release on Tuesday, and market participants will watch the figures closely. The SEC has put crypto firms on high alert over staking products after last week’s action against Kraken. Inflation data on Tuesday will shed light on the health of the U.S. economy,...
theblock.co
OP token trades down after second airdrop reward from Optimism
In all, 11,742,277.10 OP tokens were distributed to 307,965 unique addresses to reward users who delegated their governance votes or who spent gas fees transacting on the Layer 2 network. The tokens were directly airdropped into eligible wallets following a snapshot taken on Jan. 20 and required no claim. As...
theblock.co
El Salvador's bitcoin risks 'have not materialized,' IMF says
After an annual visit, the IMF said the risks of El Salvador’s bitcoin adoption “have not materialized” but caution is warranted. The financial agency urged the Central American nation to reconsider plans to expand its crypto adoption. The International Monetary Fund said the risks of El Salvador's...
theblock.co
Binance deploys zk-SNARKs on proof-of-reserves system
Binance is deploying zk-SNARKs to its proof-of-reserves (PoR) system to let users verify funds held on the platform. Binance had released a PoR system solely based on Merkle Trees, which it found was not ideal for user privacy. Binance, the largest centralized cryptocurrency exchange by volume, has incorporated a type...
theblock.co
CleanSpark 2023 buying spree continues as company seeks to add 50-75MW
CleanSpark said it will continue to buy mining assets in 2023 in order to meet its growth plans. While it will keep scooping up machines on the spot market, it is also considering future contracts. The company posted a net loss of $29 million for the quarter ending in December,...
theblock.co
Kraken settles SEC charges over its staking program
Kraken agreed to settle the charges and will pay $30 million. This comes after reports that Kraken was being probed by the agency. Kraken agreed to settle charges brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission for failing to register the offer and sale of its “crypto asset staking-as-a-service program” and will pay a $30 million fine.
theblock.co
Demand for NFT tech nabbed this crypto startup an $800m valuation
Episode 8 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded remotely with The Block's Frank Chaparro and QuickNode Co-Founder and CEO Alex Nabutovsky. Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Feedback and revision requests can be sent to [email protected]
theblock.co
Brazil's oldest bank says you can now pay your taxes with crypto
Banco do Brasil says you can now pay your taxes in crypto. The program is possible through a partnership with Bitfy. Banco do Brasil, the South American country's oldest bank, says it's now possible to do what many blockchain enthusiasts have long wanted — the ability to pay the taxman in crypto.
theblock.co
Coinbase says its staking services are not securities
Staking services fail to meet criteria laid out in the Howey Test, according to Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal. Missteps in regulating the technology underlying staking ecosystems may have serious — and negative — consequences, including forcing U.S. consumers to less-regulated foreign platforms, Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal argued in a blog post.
theblock.co
Nexo will stop its Earn Interest Product for US clients in April
Nexo will stop its Earn Interest Product for all U.S. clients on April 1. Non-US clients who believe their accounts have been wrongfully flagged must update verification details. Following a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced last month, crypto lending platform Nexo will stop its Earn Interest...
theblock.co
CMCC Global leads $5 million round into web3 gaming platform Ajuna
Switzerland-based web3 gaming platform Ajuna raised a $5 million round led by crypto venture capital firm CMCC Global. The platform enables gaming development engines Unreal and Unity to integrate with blockchain technology. Ajuna, a web3 gaming platform based in Switzerland, raised a $5 million round led by crypto venture capital...
Comments / 0