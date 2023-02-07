Read full article on original website
theblock.co
Crypto CEO pleads guilty to $250 million scam, SDNY says
The CEO of a purported cryptocurrency and currency trading platform called EminiFX pleaded guilty to one count of commodities fraud. Eddy Alexandre agreed to forfeit $248.8 million, in addition to restitution. Eddy Alexandre, the CEO of a purported cryptocurrency and currency trading platform called EminiFX, pleaded guilty to one count...
A Trump lawyer said a current aide's laptop turned in to federal investigators contained a copy of a classified folder, report says
Former President Donald Trump's team turned over the laptop as well as a folder with classification markings that were discovered last month, reports say.
New Evidence In Hunter Biden Investigation, Secret Service Accused Of Covering Up Police Probe
The Hunter Biden investigation continues to shine new light on the President's son's shady history.Recent discoveries now point to the Secret Service, who were accused of covering up their alleged involvement in a police investigation where one of Biden's lovers disposed of a gun he owned in a trash can in close proximity to a school.Non-profit investigative watchdog, Judicial Watch, received almost 500 pages of Secret Service records which contradict the agency's claims that they had no involvement with the event in question.In October 2018, Biden's partner, who was also his brother's widow, Hallie Biden, was suspect to a police...
