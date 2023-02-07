ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

floridapolitics.com

Janet Cruz hits six figures in City Council bid fundraising

That more than doubles Cruz's closest competition. Tampa City Council candidate Janet Cruz, a former state Senator, has raised more than $100,000 for her bid for District 3, her campaign announced. The numbers are not yet reflected in campaign finance activity posted on the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections website,...
TAMPA, FL

