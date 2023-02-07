Alabama offers 2024 DL LJ McCray from Florida

Nigel Cook/News-Journal-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Alabama has recruited the Panhandle state for quite a while. One of the latest Florida prospects to receive an offer from the Crimson Tide is 2024 defensive end LJ McCray.

Interestingly enough, his father, Lawal McCray has been an assistant at Bethune-Cookman for around a decade. Despite LJ receiving extensive interest from power-five programs, the Wildcats decided to extend an offer to him.

Florida has a 38.5% likelihood to land McCray, according to On3’s RPM. However, it is still early on in his recruitment. Things can change over time as McCray will likely attract even more interest from other power-five programs as his senior season unfolds.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down LJ McCray’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position

247 4 – 46 27

Rivals 3 – 65 44

ESPN – – – –

On3 Recruiting 3 – 66 35

247 Composite 3 440 68 40

Vitals

Hometown Daytona Beach, Florida

Projected Position Defensive end

Height 6-5

Weight 255

Class 2024

Other offers