Alabama offers 2024 DL LJ McCray from Florida
Alabama has recruited the Panhandle state for quite a while. One of the latest Florida prospects to receive an offer from the Crimson Tide is 2024 defensive end LJ McCray.
Interestingly enough, his father, Lawal McCray has been an assistant at Bethune-Cookman for around a decade. Despite LJ receiving extensive interest from power-five programs, the Wildcats decided to extend an offer to him.
Florida has a 38.5% likelihood to land McCray, according to On3’s RPM. However, it is still early on in his recruitment. Things can change over time as McCray will likely attract even more interest from other power-five programs as his senior season unfolds.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down LJ McCray’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars Overall State Position
247 4 – 46 27
Rivals 3 – 65 44
ESPN – – – –
On3 Recruiting 3 – 66 35
247 Composite 3 440 68 40
Vitals
Hometown Daytona Beach, Florida
Projected Position Defensive end
Height 6-5
Weight 255
Class 2024
Other offers
- Bethune-Cookman
- Missouri
