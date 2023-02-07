MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineers have won two straight but have a tough challenge ahead as WVU heads to the Lone Star State to face No. 5 Texas in a revenge match. We’ll preview that matchup and recap WVU’s wins over Oklahoma and No. 11 Iowa State as hosts Anjelica Trinone, Ryan Decker and Tony Caridi bring you the latest on the Mountaineers in the newest episode of The Bob Huggins Show.

