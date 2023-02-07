ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WOWK

WVU’s 20 turnovers give No. 5 Texas blowout win in Austin

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia turned the ball over 20 times, four Longhorns scored double digits and Sir’Jabari Rice scored a season-high 24 points as No. 5 Texas smashed WVU 94-60 in Austin on Saturday. Rice had a nearly flawless performance at the Moody Center, missing just one...
AUSTIN, TX
WOWK

Previewing a top-5 clash in Austin on The Bob Huggins Show

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineers have won two straight but have a tough challenge ahead as WVU heads to the Lone Star State to face No. 5 Texas in a revenge match. We’ll preview that matchup and recap WVU’s wins over Oklahoma and No. 11 Iowa State as hosts Anjelica Trinone, Ryan Decker and Tony Caridi bring you the latest on the Mountaineers in the newest episode of The Bob Huggins Show.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

WVU takes care of Air Force in Big 12 finale

After falling behind 9-0 in the opening two matches, the West Virginia University wrestling team battled back to secure a 20-18 victory over Air Force to conclude its Big 12 schedule in front of 756 passionate fans inside the WVU Coliseum on Friday night. “We had some guys in who...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Tucker eyes productive finale to memorable WVU career

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Tevin Tucker was far from the focus of opposing teams’ scouting reports in 2022, but he might have been one of the most important players in the lineup. The then redshirt junior shortstop was WVU’s No. 9 hitter, providing the Mountaineers a speed boost at...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

WVU continues NCAA Tournament quest at No. 5 Texas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In January, West Virginia might have needed a ladder to climb out of the hole it dug itself at the start of conference play. Over a month later, it seems to have not only found that ladder but ascended several rungs toward the NCAA Tournament field.
AUSTIN, TX
WOWK

Matthews: “I came back here to win games”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia earned its third-straight home win on Wednesday, defeating No. 11 Iowa State 76-71. It also marked its third victory over a top-15 opponent this season. Erik Stevenson had a lot of attention after scoring a career-high 34 points in the previous game. Against ISU,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Mountaineers to battle Air Force in Big 12 finale

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team (7-5, 1-5 Big 12) welcomes Air Force (7-3, 3-3 Big 12) to the WVU Coliseum for the first time in program history on Friday, Feb. 10, in the third matchup of a four-dual homestand. Dual time is set for 7 p.m. ET.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

No. 5 Texas aims to rebound against West Virginia

No. 5 Texas looks to get back on the winning track and secure a season sweep against West Virginia when the teams square off on Saturday afternoon in a key Big 12 Conference battle in Austin, Texas. The Longhorns (19-5, 8-3 Big 12) head home after an 88-80 loss at...
AUSTIN, TX

