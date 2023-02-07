ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama offers 2024 LB Tyanthony Smith from Texas

By Brody Smoot
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Alabama coaching staff has begun to offer a number of prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle. One of the more recent offers that the Crimson Tide extended was to 2024 linebacker Tyanthony Smith.

Smith plays linebacker for Jasper High School in Jasper, Texas. According to 247Sports, Smith was a first-team inside linebacker as a sophomore. During his sophomore season, he tallied 99 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and three sacks.

At this time, Texas A&M has a 31.4% likelihood to land Smith, according to On3’s RPM. However, Alabama still has time to cover some ground in Smith’s recruitment. It will be interesting to see if he makes any visits to Tuscaloosa in the months ahead.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Tyanthony Smith’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position

247 3 – 55 25

Rivals 3 – – 20

ESPN – – – –

On3 Recruiting 3 – 101 56

247 Composite 3 440 72 35

Vitals

Hometown Jasper, Texas

Projected Position Linebacker

Height 6-1

Weight 202

Class 2024

Other offers

  • TCU

