ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
101.5 KNUE

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 KNUE

Luke Combs Was Totally Wrong About How His Career Would Turn Out

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
101.5 KNUE

The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Willie Jones, Mya Byrne + More

It's time for another fresh installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks, highlighting the best new tracks from country, Americana, and everything in between. Today, we're spotlighting an infectious, party-ready anthem from Willie Jones, a stunning proclamation from Caylee Hammack, and a thoughtful reminder about what's really important from Jordan Davis.
GEORGIA STATE
101.5 KNUE

21 Years Ago: Jo Dee Messina Earns Second Platinum Album With ‘Burn’

Twenty-one years ago today (Feb. 8, 2002), Jo Dee Messina earned her second platinum album with Burn. The album was her third with Curb Records. Burn was released in 2000 and produced by Tim McGraw and Byron Gallimore. The record followed the success of Messina's platinum-selling sophomore project, I'm Alright, and produced five singles, including the No. 1 hit "That's the Way," as well as the disc's title track.
101.5 KNUE

Hear Willie Nelson’s Cover of Buck Owens’ ‘Tiger by the Tail’

Willie Nelson is putting his own spin on Buck Owens and his Buckaroos' classic 1964 hit, “Tiger by the Tail.”. Penned by Owens and prolific songwriter Harlan Howard, the upbeat number features Nelson’s signature vocal delivery over vibrant pedal steel and bass lines, and thumping drumbeats. “​​I've got...
101.5 KNUE

Jordan Davis’ New Song ‘Next Thing You Know’ Will Knock the Wind Out of You [Listen]

It's not just the lyrics to Jordan Davis' "Next Thing You Know" that will leave you blubbering. It's the way he summarizes life, love, family and death in a little over three minutes. That's how raising a family feels, so anyone with children — especially young children — can be excused for feeling a bit breathless by the time he finishes what we're going to predict will be the 2023 CMA winner for Song of the Year.
101.5 KNUE

Ty Herndon Is Getting Married! Meet His Fiancé, Alex

Ty Herndon turned to social media on Thursday (Feb. 9) to share some big news: Not only is he in a new relationship, but he will be getting married this year. The "What Mattered Most" singer announced the joyous news and introduced his fiancé Alex with photos and a sweet caption on Instagram.
101.5 KNUE

Legendary Songwriter Burt Bacharach Dead at 94

Legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach has died. His extraordinary career includes some of the most memorable pop songs of all time. "I Say a Little Prayer for You" and "Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head" are just two examples. The late B.J. Thomas made "Raindrops" famous in 1969, before he became...
101.5 KNUE

It’s Reba McEntire Like We’ve Never Seen Her Before: As a Comic Book Character!

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
OKLAHOMA STATE
101.5 KNUE

See Inside Alan Jackson’s Incredible $19 Million Hilltop Estate [Pictures]

Alan Jackson has unbelievably high-end tastes when it comes to real estate, as pictures of his former hilltop mansion outside of Nashville show. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 22,012-square-foot mansion in the high-dollar Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn., is so lavish that it looks like something real-life royalty might live in. Architect Ron Farris designed the very traditional, very formal home, which also boasts 4 half-bathrooms.
FRANKLIN, TN
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy