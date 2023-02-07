Read full article on original website
Luke Combs’ ‘Love You Anyway’ Captures Classic Country Heartache and Nostalgia [Listen]
Luke Combs is taking listeners back to the ‘90s and 2000s with his nostalgic neo-traditional country song, “Love You Anyway.”. Penned by Combs alongside frequent collaborators Dan Isbell and Ray Fulcher, the new track beautifully melds classic country instrumentation with heart-rending storytelling. “If your kiss turned me to...
Luke Combs Was Totally Wrong About How His Career Would Turn Out
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
Tanya Tucker, Lainey Wilson + More Added to Leslie Jordan Tribute Concert Lineup
Tanya Tucker, Lainey Wilson and Hardy are just three of the newly-added acts set to appear at a star-studded tribute to actor, comedian and musician Leslie Jordan later this month. Ruby Amanfu, Charlie Worsham, Ernest and Katie Pruitt also join the roster of previously announced artists who will take the...
The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Willie Jones, Mya Byrne + More
It's time for another fresh installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks, highlighting the best new tracks from country, Americana, and everything in between. Today, we're spotlighting an infectious, party-ready anthem from Willie Jones, a stunning proclamation from Caylee Hammack, and a thoughtful reminder about what's really important from Jordan Davis.
Admittedly, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Took Awhile to Warm Up to Each Other
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have a heartwarming love story. This year, they will celebrate two years of marriage and eight years as a couple. The two first met on The Voice when Stefani joined as a coach in Season 7, but Shelton says he really didn't get to know the pop-rock singer until she returned to the show two seasons later.
18 Years Ago: Rascal Flatts Ride to No. 1 With ‘Bless the Broken Road’
Eighteen years ago today (Feb. 12, 2005), Rascal Flatts scored their third No. 1 hit with "Bless the Broken Road." The song, from their album Feels Like Today, also became the trio's first platinum-selling tune. "Bless the Broken Road" was written by Marcus Hummon, Bobby Boyd and Jeff Hanna in...
30 Years Ago: Toby Keith Releases His Debut Single, ‘Should’ve Been a Cowboy’
In February of 1993, Toby Keith released his debut single, "Should've Been a Cowboy." Co-produced by Nelson Larkin and Harold Shedd -- the pair that co-produced all of Keith's self-titled debut album -- the song is about a man wistful for a different kind of life. More precisely, the protagonist...
21 Years Ago: Jo Dee Messina Earns Second Platinum Album With ‘Burn’
Twenty-one years ago today (Feb. 8, 2002), Jo Dee Messina earned her second platinum album with Burn. The album was her third with Curb Records. Burn was released in 2000 and produced by Tim McGraw and Byron Gallimore. The record followed the success of Messina's platinum-selling sophomore project, I'm Alright, and produced five singles, including the No. 1 hit "That's the Way," as well as the disc's title track.
56 Years Ago: Loretta Lynn Earns First No. 1 With ‘Don’t Come Home a’Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)’
Fifty-six years ago today (Feb. 11, 1967) was a career-changing day for Loretta Lynn: It was on that date that Lynn scored her first No. 1 hit with "Don't Come Home a'Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)," the title track from her seventh studio album. "Don't Come Home a'Drinkin," which...
Hear Willie Nelson’s Cover of Buck Owens’ ‘Tiger by the Tail’
Willie Nelson is putting his own spin on Buck Owens and his Buckaroos' classic 1964 hit, “Tiger by the Tail.”. Penned by Owens and prolific songwriter Harlan Howard, the upbeat number features Nelson’s signature vocal delivery over vibrant pedal steel and bass lines, and thumping drumbeats. “I've got...
Chase Rice Hopes His New Album Does Two Cowboys Proud [Interview]
Chase Rice used a photograph of his dad for the album cover of his new I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell album. If you're guessing that's one of the two cowboys he's hoping to make proud, you're right. Daniel Rice died 15 years ago after suffering a...
Ernest Doubles Down: Deluxe ‘Flower Shops’ Expands on His ‘Story of Good Love Lost’
Most singer-songwriters stop writing for a project once that project is released, but not Ernest. After Flower Shops — an 11-song collection oozing with vintage, lyric-heavy heartbreak — dropped in March 2021, he went right back to work. The result is Flower Shops: Two Dozen Roses, a deluxe...
Jordan Davis’ New Song ‘Next Thing You Know’ Will Knock the Wind Out of You [Listen]
It's not just the lyrics to Jordan Davis' "Next Thing You Know" that will leave you blubbering. It's the way he summarizes life, love, family and death in a little over three minutes. That's how raising a family feels, so anyone with children — especially young children — can be excused for feeling a bit breathless by the time he finishes what we're going to predict will be the 2023 CMA winner for Song of the Year.
Ty Herndon Is Getting Married! Meet His Fiancé, Alex
Ty Herndon turned to social media on Thursday (Feb. 9) to share some big news: Not only is he in a new relationship, but he will be getting married this year. The "What Mattered Most" singer announced the joyous news and introduced his fiancé Alex with photos and a sweet caption on Instagram.
Legendary Songwriter Burt Bacharach Dead at 94
Legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach has died. His extraordinary career includes some of the most memorable pop songs of all time. "I Say a Little Prayer for You" and "Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head" are just two examples. The late B.J. Thomas made "Raindrops" famous in 1969, before he became...
Luke Bryan’s Favorite Memory From His Wedding Day Is a ‘Goofy’ One
Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline are known for their silly sense of humor — and pulling frequent pranks on each other, as well as other members of the family — so it's only fitting that the country superstar's favorite memory from their wedding day is one of them goofing off together.
It’s Reba McEntire Like We’ve Never Seen Her Before: As a Comic Book Character!
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
See Inside Alan Jackson’s Incredible $19 Million Hilltop Estate [Pictures]
Alan Jackson has unbelievably high-end tastes when it comes to real estate, as pictures of his former hilltop mansion outside of Nashville show. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 22,012-square-foot mansion in the high-dollar Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn., is so lavish that it looks like something real-life royalty might live in. Architect Ron Farris designed the very traditional, very formal home, which also boasts 4 half-bathrooms.
Kelsea Ballerini Adds More Fuel to Chase Stokes Dating Rumors With One Sneaky Video [Watch]
It doesn't appear that Kelsea Ballerini is looking to squash any rumors about a budding romance with actor Chase Stokes. If anything, the country star is fanning the gossip flames by sharing a quick-and-sneaky video that appears to show the two in bed together. Ballerini was responding to a fan's...
44 Years Ago: Eddie Rabbitt Hits No. 1 With ‘Every Which Way But Loose’
For the week starting Feb. 10, 1979, Eddie Rabbitt hit No. 1 on the charts with "Every Which Way But Loose." Co-written by Steve Dorff, Snuff Garrett and Milton Brown, the mid-tempo, pedal steel-adorned song stars a protagonist who can't shake the memory of someone from his head. In fact,...
