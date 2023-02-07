Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Who Served 2 Years for Torching Police Precinct, Backed 'Regime Change' Now Running for Seattle City CouncilEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Avoiding the Tourist Traps in Seattle: An Insider's GuideVivian BrooksSeattle, WA
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
Will Seattle City Council Fall Victim to “Simon Says…”Brajesh ChoubisaSeattle, WA
Opinion: The Bigotry of Anti-Caste Discrimination Ordinance in Seattle targets Hindu American MinorityJithender BobbalaSeattle, WA
Related
KING-5
Man charged with hate crime in U District stabbing
SEATTLE — King County Prosecutors have charged two people accused of stabbing a man in the University District last week. Jimmie Patrick and Crystal Gibson were both charged with first-degree assault in connection to the Jan. 31 stabbing of a man at NE 45th Street and University Way. Patrick,...
gigharbornow.org
Police Blotter: Officers arrest man with ‘obvious’ counterfeit bills
Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. Officers arrested a 54-year-old Tacoma man suspected of passing off several counterfeit $100 bills on Feb. 4. The suspect used what officers said were “obvious” counterfeit bills to...
q13fox.com
Guns, drugs, thousands in cash found after Seattle encampment fire
SEATTLE - Several guns, drugs and thousands of dollars in cash were found after an encampment fire Thursday afternoon in Seattle's Chinatown-International District, police said. After 1 p.m., officers responded to the scene of an encampment fire near the intersection of 7th Avenue South and South Main Street. Seattle fire...
Chronicle
Police Arrest Suspect in Shooting Death of Tenino Man
An arrest has been made in the shooting death of Tenino man Ezra West, whose body was found in a west Olympia cul de sac. Paul Bourgault, 41, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 9, on suspicion of second-degree murder while armed with a firearm, as well as for unlawful possession of a firearm.
Bellevue Police find man and woman with multiple warrants parked in private parking garage
Bellevue Police found a man and a woman, each with multiple warrants, parked in a private Bellevue parking garage, said the Bellevue Police Department. Officers responded to a call for suspected drug use in a private parking garage in the 500 block of Bellevue Way Northeast. Police found a man and a woman in the car and confirmed they each had multiple warrants. Police then arrested and booked them into jail. During the arrest, an officer saw a handgun on the driver’s side floor. The gun was fully loaded with a live round in the chamber, police said.
KUOW
Ingraham High murder suspect brought weapons to school the previous month, records show
The 14-year-old suspected of fatal shooting a 17-year-old classmate at Seattle’s Ingraham High School in November had brought weapons to school one month earlier, records show. PHOTOS: Seattle students send message to city hall in wake of Ingraham shooting. Ingraham staff confiscated a large knife and a BB gun...
q13fox.com
Suspect arrested in 2020 Emerald Queen Casino murder
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect in the 2020 murder of Ty Jenkins, who was shot to death at the Emerald Queen Casino. According to authorities, a 29-year-old man was taken into custody and booked into jail for first-degree murder. Jenkins was killed on Aug. 1,...
Chronicle
Bail Set at $100K For Man Found With Fentanyl, Meth and Heroin During Traffic Stop Near Napavine
Bail has been set at $100,000 for a Tacoma man who was reportedly found with a significant amount of fentanyl, meth and heroin in his vehicle during a traffic stop near Napavine on Tuesday. A Napavine police officer pulled the vehicle over near the Exit 72 on-ramp to Interstate 5...
Tacoma police release new details in 2021 case of man found murdered in stolen truck
Tacoma Police shared new details on Thursday about an unsolved murder from 2021. On Dec. 31, 2021, police found 31-year-old Jordan Patterson dead inside a stolen truck. It was parked near North D Street and Stadium Way in Tacoma. “When they arrived they observed a male slumped over the in...
seattlemedium.com
$17.5 Million in Fentanyl, Meth And More Seized
King County continues to deal with fentanyl and methamphetamine. Incidentally, these are two of the most common drugs seized by law enforcement. The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) reported that $17.5 million dollars worth of drugs were seized last year. Drug busts are happening across the Puget Sound region. Police has used media and other strategies to continue to sound the alarm on fentanyl. Officers recovered methamphetamine, fentanyl, guns, and cash.
q13fox.com
Tacoma PD: Last of 3 suspects arrested in 'spree' of drive-by shootings
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy they say is the last suspect in a "spree" of 10 drive-by shootings between Oct. and Nov. 2022. According to authorities, the boy was arrested at 1:38 a.m. Thursday after reportedly running from a stolen Kia near E 72nd St and 9th Ave Ct E.
Police arrest Tacoma man for making improvised explosives
According to Tacoma police, the arrest started with community members alerting officers of explosions coming from near the man’s house.
Multiple women attacked in less than 2 days in Seattle
Police say these attacks happened over the weekend and into Monday. They have arrested two men in two of the attacks.
KOMO News
Man accused of operating forklift while drunk faces vehicular homicide charge
SEATTLE — The man accused of operating a forklift while drunk is facing a vehicular homicide charge following a deadly crash on Tuesday in north Seattle. The man, identified as 54-year-old Taunu Motu, waived his first appearance in a King County courtroom Thursday but a judge still found probable cause for vehicular homicide and DUI charges. Motu's bail was set at $300,000.
q13fox.com
Deputies looking for women present at deadly mail theft incident, may be with another wanted felon
TACOMA, Wash. - The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is looking for two women who were in a vehicle with an acquaintance when he was shot and killed for allegedly stealing mail. Deputies believe these women are with a wanted felon and all three are being sought by authorities. Detectives say...
q13fox.com
Docs: Man bailed out of jail with stolen credit card before deadly shooting
The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is looking for two women who were in a vehicle with an acquaintance when he was shot and killed for allegedly stealing mail. Deputies believe these women are with a wanted felon and all three are being sought by authorities.
Seattle woman robbed walking from parked car to her house
A woman was robbed in Seattle while she was walking from her parked car to her house, the Seattle Police Department said on Thursday. At 4:24 a.m., a woman was done working her shift at a casino and drove home. She parked in the 6400 block of 29th Avenue Southwest. She got out of her car and was walking to her house when she was poked in the back by a pistol, according to police. The robber demanded jewelry and stole the woman’s purse which had her phone, cash, and other items inside. The robber then walked away and might have gotten into a car. The woman wasn’t able to track her phone.
q13fox.com
Redmond homeowners believe same burglars are targeting more than 2 dozen homes
REDMOND, Wash. - Residents in Redmond are fearful for their safety after tracking more than two dozen brazen break-ins in their neighborhood. The home burglaries allegedly happened in the last month in a half during dinner time. Rob Kingsley, 55, has been living in his current home since 2006. He...
YAHOO!
Kitsap County prosecutors back away from murder charges for 3 in 2005 killing
Kitsap County prosecutors have backed away from murder charges for three men who had been accused of killing a King County woman whose body was found in the water near Manchester in 2006. Prosecutors now say that further investigation has led them to believe that the three men they had charged last year for the murder of 33-year-old Shanan Lynn Read did not kill her and now attribute her death solely to a man who died in 2016.
Man arrested after shooting and threatening woman with gun in Seattle
A man was arrested early Thursday morning after firing a gun into the air and threatening a woman in the Pioneer Square neighborhood of Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Yesler Way. When officers arrived they found a woman who said a man confronted her while she was on the street. According to police, the 25-year-old woman got into an argument with the 30-year-old man, when he pulled out a handgun, pointed it at her and fired once into the air.
