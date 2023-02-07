ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KING-5

Man charged with hate crime in U District stabbing

SEATTLE — King County Prosecutors have charged two people accused of stabbing a man in the University District last week. Jimmie Patrick and Crystal Gibson were both charged with first-degree assault in connection to the Jan. 31 stabbing of a man at NE 45th Street and University Way. Patrick,...
KING COUNTY, WA
gigharbornow.org

Police Blotter: Officers arrest man with ‘obvious’ counterfeit bills

Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. Officers arrested a 54-year-old Tacoma man suspected of passing off several counterfeit $100 bills on Feb. 4. The suspect used what officers said were “obvious” counterfeit bills to...
GIG HARBOR, WA
q13fox.com

Guns, drugs, thousands in cash found after Seattle encampment fire

SEATTLE - Several guns, drugs and thousands of dollars in cash were found after an encampment fire Thursday afternoon in Seattle's Chinatown-International District, police said. After 1 p.m., officers responded to the scene of an encampment fire near the intersection of 7th Avenue South and South Main Street. Seattle fire...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Police Arrest Suspect in Shooting Death of Tenino Man

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of Tenino man Ezra West, whose body was found in a west Olympia cul de sac. Paul Bourgault, 41, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 9, on suspicion of second-degree murder while armed with a firearm, as well as for unlawful possession of a firearm.
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bellevue Police find man and woman with multiple warrants parked in private parking garage

Bellevue Police found a man and a woman, each with multiple warrants, parked in a private Bellevue parking garage, said the Bellevue Police Department. Officers responded to a call for suspected drug use in a private parking garage in the 500 block of Bellevue Way Northeast. Police found a man and a woman in the car and confirmed they each had multiple warrants. Police then arrested and booked them into jail. During the arrest, an officer saw a handgun on the driver’s side floor. The gun was fully loaded with a live round in the chamber, police said.
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

Suspect arrested in 2020 Emerald Queen Casino murder

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect in the 2020 murder of Ty Jenkins, who was shot to death at the Emerald Queen Casino. According to authorities, a 29-year-old man was taken into custody and booked into jail for first-degree murder. Jenkins was killed on Aug. 1,...
TACOMA, WA
seattlemedium.com

$17.5 Million in Fentanyl, Meth And More Seized

King County continues to deal with fentanyl and methamphetamine. Incidentally, these are two of the most common drugs seized by law enforcement. The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) reported that $17.5 million dollars worth of drugs were seized last year. Drug busts are happening across the Puget Sound region. Police has used media and other strategies to continue to sound the alarm on fentanyl. Officers recovered methamphetamine, fentanyl, guns, and cash.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma PD: Last of 3 suspects arrested in 'spree' of drive-by shootings

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy they say is the last suspect in a "spree" of 10 drive-by shootings between Oct. and Nov. 2022. According to authorities, the boy was arrested at 1:38 a.m. Thursday after reportedly running from a stolen Kia near E 72nd St and 9th Ave Ct E.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Man accused of operating forklift while drunk faces vehicular homicide charge

SEATTLE — The man accused of operating a forklift while drunk is facing a vehicular homicide charge following a deadly crash on Tuesday in north Seattle. The man, identified as 54-year-old Taunu Motu, waived his first appearance in a King County courtroom Thursday but a judge still found probable cause for vehicular homicide and DUI charges. Motu's bail was set at $300,000.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle woman robbed walking from parked car to her house

A woman was robbed in Seattle while she was walking from her parked car to her house, the Seattle Police Department said on Thursday. At 4:24 a.m., a woman was done working her shift at a casino and drove home. She parked in the 6400 block of 29th Avenue Southwest. She got out of her car and was walking to her house when she was poked in the back by a pistol, according to police. The robber demanded jewelry and stole the woman’s purse which had her phone, cash, and other items inside. The robber then walked away and might have gotten into a car. The woman wasn’t able to track her phone.
SEATTLE, WA
YAHOO!

Kitsap County prosecutors back away from murder charges for 3 in 2005 killing

Kitsap County prosecutors have backed away from murder charges for three men who had been accused of killing a King County woman whose body was found in the water near Manchester in 2006. Prosecutors now say that further investigation has led them to believe that the three men they had charged last year for the murder of 33-year-old Shanan Lynn Read did not kill her and now attribute her death solely to a man who died in 2016.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man arrested after shooting and threatening woman with gun in Seattle

A man was arrested early Thursday morning after firing a gun into the air and threatening a woman in the Pioneer Square neighborhood of Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Yesler Way. When officers arrived they found a woman who said a man confronted her while she was on the street. According to police, the 25-year-old woman got into an argument with the 30-year-old man, when he pulled out a handgun, pointed it at her and fired once into the air.
SEATTLE, WA

