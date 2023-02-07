Read full article on original website
Related
uticaphoenix.net
YWCA Mohawk Valley granted $30,000 from UpMobility Foundation, Inc. : Funds to sponsor AMEND Together
UTICA, N.Y. (Feb. 9, 2023) – YWCA Mohawk Valley (YWCA MV) was awarded $30,000 from UpMobility Foundation, Inc. to sponsor AMEND Together, a violence prevention and youth education program. “AMEND is all about working together to change the world for our young people,” says YWCA MV CEO Dianne Stancato....
uticaphoenix.net
Free universal re-k program available for city of Utica and Waterville Central School District children for the 2023-24 School Year
Free Universal Pre-K Program Available for City of Utica and Waterville. Central School District Children for the 2023-24 School Year. The Neighborhood Center is partnering with the Utica City and Waterville Central School Districts to offer free enrollment for Universal Pre-Kindergarten (UPK) for the 2023-2024 school year. Children must be four years old by December 1 st and live within the districts.
uticaphoenix.net
YWCA MV reveals 2023 Salute honorees
UTICA, N.Y.: (February 10, 2023) – At their exclusive Reveal event yesterday, YWCA Mohawk Valley. (YWCA MV) announced the honorees for Salute to Outstanding Women 2023. Salute to Outstanding Women is a decades-long tradition at YWCA MV that honors local women for their achievements and impact on the community. The 2023 honorees are:
uticaphoenix.net
211 three-digit dial option temporarily unavailable
UTICA, N.Y.: United Way of the Mohawk Valley’s (United Way MV) 211 hotline is experiencing current challenges with the three-digit dialing of 2-1-1. This outage impacts Oneida, Herkimer, and Madison counties. While the three-digit dialing of this service is currently unavailable, there are other ways our community can still connect to help with 211.
Comments / 0