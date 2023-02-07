UTICA, N.Y.: United Way of the Mohawk Valley’s (United Way MV) 211 hotline is experiencing current challenges with the three-digit dialing of 2-1-1. This outage impacts Oneida, Herkimer, and Madison counties. While the three-digit dialing of this service is currently unavailable, there are other ways our community can still connect to help with 211.

