Richmond, VA

Arrest Made, Victim Identified in East Broad Street Homicide

Richmond Police detectives, with the assistance of the Henrico Police and VCU Police departments, have arrested a suspect in the homicide that occurred yesterday on East Broad Street. Javaris Turner, 18, of Richmond, has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony....
