Legendary CoD sniper Spratt announces move to Warzone from multiplayer
Fan favorite YouTuber James “Spratt” announced his intentions to explore new content after dedicating 15 years to Call of Duty multiplayer. Modern Warfare 2 marks the end of an era for yet another iconic CoD community member. First, Seth ‘Scump‘ Abner shocked everyone by announcing his retirement from professional CoD, and then Anthony ‘Methodz‘ Zinni called it a career after 11 years of competing.
Apex Legends Season 16 Battle Pass: All skins and rewards
As with any new season in Apex Legends, Season 16 will introduce a new Battle Pass that includes plenty of cosmetics to earn, like skins, weapon charms, and rewards. Here’s a breakdown of what players can expect from the Battle Pass on February 14. Season 16 of Apex Legends...
Warzone 2 players roast “underwhelming” nuke Blueprint reward
Warzone 2 players are upset over the final reward for completing the extensive Champion’s Quest. They have gone online to voice their opinions about the Brass Tacks blueprint. Questing in games like Warzone 2 is part of unlocking different skins, weapons, and many other rewards. The process gives players...
PUBG devs working on “extraction” shooter to rival Warzone 2’s DMZ
PUBG developers have begun working on a new extraction game to compete against Escape From Tarkov and Warzone 2’s DMZ. In 2017, Player’s Unknown Battlegrounds became one of the first iterations of the battle-royale game mode that gamers see so much of now. PUBG took over as a...
Onslaught of Overwatch 2 bugs & secret nerfs leave Symmetra “broken” in Season 3
Overwatch 2’s Season 3 update has caused Symmetra to yield an onslaught of bugs, including some that outright ruin the hero. Adding to the concern, players have also uncovered secret nerfs for the hero too. Overwatch 2’s newest season has just started, with a new map, skins, and a...
Respawn want Apex Legends to still be popular in 20 years
Respawn Entertainment have doubled down on their commitment to Apex Legends, stating that they want the game to still be played and supported in two decades’ time. Despite its undeniable popularity, there has been concern for Apex Legends’ future recently. The news that Apex Legends Mobile will be...
Apex Legends Season 16 patch notes: New classes, weapon, TDM, more
Apex Legends Season 16, Revelry, releases on February 14, and while there is no new legend, there is an abundance of new content, changes, and balancing to enjoy. Here are all the patch notes for the Season 16 update so far. The lack of a new legend might be disappointing...
MW2 Ranked Play: Ruleset, skill division, maps & modes
Modern Warfare 2’s Ranked Mode builds on the concepts of previous games. From Skill Divisions to the official Call of Duty League ruleset, here’s how it works. MW2 Ranked Mode gives players a chance to compete in a more official capacity than the regular public matches or CDL Moshpit playlist.
What is Loudness Equalization in Modern Warfare 2? Controversial CDL audio setting explained
A lot of Modern Warfare 2 discourse has centered on a ‘Loudness Equalization’ setting, especially in the Call of Duty League. But what is it, how does it work and why is it controversial?. From snaking to perk packages, Modern Warfare 2 has introduced some new mechanics (and...
Warzone 2 fans mock devs after announcing 1v1 Gulag as “new feature” in Season 2
Warzone 2 players have torn into the devs after the roadmap revealed many Season 2 additions to the game, one being the decision to make the Gulag 1v1 again. Over time, the Warzone 2 team has reverted several aspects of the game that made the sequel differentiate itself from the original Warzone.
Warzone 2 streamer claims players are crashing servers to prevent nukes
A Warzone 2 streamer posted on Reddit, claiming players are crashing servers to prevent a nuke from happening. Hacking in games has been a problem for countless years, despite developers trying to protect their players from experiencing it. Call of Duty has been particularly bad, whether it be someone with...
TimTheTatman left furious as “crazy” Jailbreak spoils Warzone 2 nuke
TimTheTatman attempted to complete the Champions Quest Contract, but a massive Jailbreak spoiled his team’s run. With no way to currently track stats in Warzone 2, content creators have shifted their focus to chasing down Nukes instead of high-kill wins. Earning a Nuke in the battle royale is no easy feat either. Squads must complete the Champions Quest Contract, which requires players to collect three elements, plant a bomb, and then defend the bombsite until the Nuke detonates.
Annie’s win rate skyrockets after LoL patch 13.3 “nerfs”
Annie’s changes were listed as “nerfs” in the LoL patch 13.3 overview, yet she’s now the highest win rate champion in both mid and support. Update: Annie has been hotfix nerfed since this story was written, but it’s yet unclear whether or not these nerfs will drastically affect her win rate. You can find the changes here.
Can you play Like a Dragon: Ishin! on Steam Deck?
The remake of one of the Yakuza’s legendary spin-offs, Like a Dragon: Ishin! has been verified on Steam Deck. With less than two weeks away before it releases, Sega has confirmed the upcoming remaster of the Yakuza spin-off Like a Dragon: Ishin! will be Steam Deck verified. It joins...
Pokemon Go leak reveals upcoming Legendaries and Hisuian evolution
A Pokemon Go sprite leak indicates new Galarian and Hisuian species could be planned for debut in upcoming months, offering new challenges to players. Pokemon Go has been steadily adding missing species to the in-game Pokedex since its release. Last year, players saw a large expansion with the Alola events, but since then, new debuts have trickled out just a few at a time. These have included Legendary, Mythical, and standard species from every generation.
How to sign up for Overwatch League 2023 Pro-Am West qualifiers
Blizzard is expanding its Overwatch Path to Pro with a new competition: the Overwatch League Pro-Am West. Find out how you can sign up for the qualifiers. Sean Miller, the Head of the Overwatch League, announced on February 8 a series of changes to the esport’s circuit for the 2023 season in the first community update of the year.
Call of Duty players argue multiplayer won’t improve without competition
Many Call of Duty players now believe the online suite, specifically 6v6 multiplayer, will not improve until true competition hits the market. For over a decade, Call of Duty has remained in a league of its own when it comes to the first-person military shooter space. Sure, experiences such as...
Methodz reveals how CDL Major 1 spurred retirement thoughts
Methodz is one of the biggest names in the Call of Duty League community and his retirement left fans scratching their heads. Now, he’s revealed how Major 1 brought on thoughts of hanging up the controller. Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni is one of Call of Duty’s most beloved names. From...
Overwatch 2 players are breaking new Antarctica map by fishing too much
Overwatch 2’s new Antarctic Peninsula map is suffering from an overfishing problem early on in Season 3, one that has almost been breaking games. Overwatch 2’s newest control map arrived with the launch of Season 3. The frosty new control map takes place on the Antarctic Peninsula, complete with penguins, fishing, and snow.
Warzone 2 expert explains how to “never miss again” in a gunfight
Accuracy and bullet velocity are essential in Warzone 2, and the LA Guerillas explained how to maximize both categories. “Skill-based hit registration” is one of the biggest myths in Warzone 2. Skill-based hit registration relates to whether or not bullets hit an enemy based on skill level. WZ2 developers have not confirmed whether or not the feature exists, but some content creators believe they need to be more accurate in order to hit their target.
