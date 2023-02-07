Read full article on original website
This Murky GS Nike Air Max 95 Receives An Infusion Of “Royal Blue”
The Nike Air Max 95’s clad compositions have coordinated a seldom number of releases since the Summer but as the hallowed Air Max Day approaches, the silhouette is beginning to diversify its increased slate of offerings with a return to its pitch-dark efforts, such as this grade-school exclusive option featuring hits of “Royal Blue”.
Air Jordan 5 SE “Georgetown” Set For Holiday 2023 Release
Sticking close to colors of its collegiate-level partners, Jordan Brand is ready to deliver yet another Georgetown-themed colorway of the Air Jordan 5 Retro SE. Semi-officially viewed as Player Exclusive releases for the general population, this series of Air Jordan 5 Retro SE drops are giving the fans a taste of what it might be like to be a friend of the program.
The Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape Appears In Black And Red
With Air Max Day 2023 fast approaching, the Swoosh is gradually expanding upon several of their franchises, including but not limited to the “Terrascape” line-up. The Air Max Terrascape 90, of course, is seeing new colorways much like its siblings, this newly-revealed pair clothed in the classic “Black/Red” palette.
Pink Airbrush Paint Animates This Clean Nike Air Max 97’s Soles
The Nike Air Max 97 is no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary, but it continues to play an important role in the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Christian Tresser’s iconic design emerged in a pretty white and pink ensemble, complete with fuzzy swoosh logos.
This Pink/White Air Jordan 1 Mid Is The Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift
Recently stripping away its cherry-adorned Air Force 1 Valentine’s Day effort for a more simplistic homage, The Swooshes neighboring banner has begun casting thematic tones across their Air Jordan offerings. Mimicking the recently unveiled “Washed Pink” suede-coated Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG, a duo of pink shades envelop the Air Jordan 1 Mid’s tonal tribute to love filling the air.
“Safety Orange” Accents Liven The GS Nike Air Max TW
Introducing the running ecosystem to Air cushioning via its 1978 constructed Nike Tailwind, the silhouette that started it all has since undergone a bevy of disparate constructions and design knives in its over four decades of existence, such as last summers Air Max infused effort. Now coordinating a slew of...
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
A Wave Of “Cobalt Bliss” Lands On The Nike Air Max 90 Futura
Since its recent debut in early 2022, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura has gone on to explore a seldom yet effective slate of offerings. While tonal cures and casts have been readily employed as of late, a colorful wash of “Cobalt Bliss” now livens the futuristic Air Max tooling.
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “Oil Green” (AKA “Seafoam”)
The Air Jordan 4 “Oil Green” has finally surfaced in official Nike images after seven months of being teased. Scheduled to drop in women’s sizing, the unreleased retro sees a color-blocking similar to the original “Fire Red” style from 1989. “White” smooth leather takes over most of the upper, although mesh and TPU panels interrupt. Branding on the tongue label, inner-lining, and eyelets enjoy “Oil Green” flair (which has been widely dubbed “Seafoam”). “Black” enters the mix in a number of gaps throughout the Air Jordan‘s upper and midsole, but it doesn’t detract from the main color’s boldness. No “NIKE AIR” logos appear on the spine, but the Jumpman figures that land on the heel surely won’t impede the women’s AJ4 from becoming a modern classic (we just hope extended sizing is offered).
The Nike Air Max CB ’94 Is Returning In 2023 In Black/Game Royal
In 1994, Nike and Charles Barkley proclaimed that the 92-93 MVP was “not a role model.” What followed was not only a change in scenery from Philly to sunny Phoenix but the arrival of his first true solo signature silhouette, the Nike Air Max CB ’94. While the 1994 model has most recently been stashed away in the Beaverton brand’s archives, a 2020 rendition of Barkley’s famed signature is set to return in Holiday 2023, according to @bubblekoppe.
“Black/University Blue” Takes Over The Latest Nike Air Max 90
Although the Nike Air Max 90 debuted thirty-three years ago, the silhouette continues to play an important role in the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Ahead of spring and summer, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design has emerged in a “Black’ and “University Blue” ensemble. Akin to...
Multiple Swooshes Now Adorn The Nike Air Max Plus
Stretched across the near entirety of The Swooshes lifestyle offerings, a collection of disparately colored Swooshes have assembled the latest inline collection for the Beaverton-based brand, now rendering its amalgamation of logos along a clad-black Nike Air Max Plus. Similar to the pitch-dark aesthetic employed across its Air Max 90...
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Nylon Takes On A Classic “Black/White” Look
As one of the most iconic sneaker designs of all time, the Nike Air Force 1 Low has undergone countless modifications since debuting in 1983. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s classic creation appeared with nylon panels and a straightforward black and white color scheme. Neither aspect is new to the design,...
The Nike Air Huarache Craft Gets Ready For Spring In Pink And White Colors
The Nike Air Huarache Craft is a relatively novel model from the brand, but it continues to appear in fresh styles. Ahead of spring, the modified version of Tinker Hatfield’s iconic creation from 1991 has emerged in a predominantly pink look. Mesh, neoprene, and suede components throughout the upper enjoy a soft rose finish that would fit in any Valentine’s Day sneakers list. Pull tabs on the tongue and heel inject a touch of outdoors inspiration, with the “HUARACHE” labeled strip at the spine following suit. Underfoot, the tried-and-proven sole unit gets an exaggerated, rugged makeover. More foam is featured throughout the midsole, while the waffle traction is reworked for improved performance in rough terrain. Furthermore, the tread joins Nike’s sustainability efforts with its up-cycled nature.
The Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 Dons An Understated, White-On-Navy Colorway
The Nike Air Max Terrascape 97, much like its Air Max 90 and Air Max Plus-inspired counterparts, is receiving a few new colorways for 2023. This white and navy pair is but the latest, with more likely to surface leading up to Air Max Day. Among one of the silhouette’s...
The Nike Air Max 1 “Safari” Receives A “Summit White” Makeover
Nike has already begun laying down the groundwork for Air Max Day 2023, as official images have revealed several upcoming additions to the line-up. Even the Air Max 1 “Safari” — arguably one of the silhouette’s most prolific offerings — will be joining in on the fun, doing so this time in a simpler, “Summit White” colorway.
The Jordan Two Trey Prepares Its Own “Lucky Green” Colorway
Jordan Brand is clearly fixated on “Lucky Green,” applying it to classics the likes of the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3. Even silhouettes beyond the core line-up are receiving a Celtics-friendly makeover, as further evidenced by this newly-revealed Jordan Two Trey. Adding to a healthy supply...
The Nike Zoom GT Jump Resurfaces In Black And Solar Red
Back in 2021, Nike Basketball lifted the curtain on their “Greater Than” (G.T.) series, whose trio of silhouettes were individually designed to cater to three core movements: cutting, running, and jumping. And though almost two-years-old at this point, the Swoosh is still expanding upon the collection, adding to the calendar a few new colorways of the Nike Zoom GT Jump.
Deep Burgundy And Blue Tones Take Over This Nike Air Max Terrascape 97
The Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 hasn’t been on the market for too long, but it’s quietly become an important part of the brand’s sustainability efforts. Recently, the trail-inspired, partly-up-cycled sneaker appeared in a muted mix of navy and burgundy colors. The mesh and fuse construction across the upper sees the darker of the two colors take over the mudguard, while base layers keep things extra muted in black. Midsole components just above the revolutionary Air Max bubble enjoy a multi-color finish that sees recycled manufacturing floor scraps turn into cushioning. Lastly, the Terrascape offering’s waffle pattern traction underfoot also joins the sustainability initiative, pushing the Swoosh’s “Move to Zero” effort forward.
The Reebok Shaq Attaq Returns In The OG “Black Azure” Colorway
No sneaker is ever truly forgotten, as footwear brands will often bring about the return of past classics when the time is most opportune. Fall 2022, for example, saw the resurrection of the Shaq Attaq, which — following the reappearance of an original colorway — has joined Reebok’s licensed collaborations with Street Fighter and DC Comics. Thankfully, the signature won’t be left behind in 2022, as it’s confirmed to be reissuing the “Black Azure” colorway.
