The Air Jordan 4 “Oil Green” has finally surfaced in official Nike images after seven months of being teased. Scheduled to drop in women’s sizing, the unreleased retro sees a color-blocking similar to the original “Fire Red” style from 1989. “White” smooth leather takes over most of the upper, although mesh and TPU panels interrupt. Branding on the tongue label, inner-lining, and eyelets enjoy “Oil Green” flair (which has been widely dubbed “Seafoam”). “Black” enters the mix in a number of gaps throughout the Air Jordan‘s upper and midsole, but it doesn’t detract from the main color’s boldness. No “NIKE AIR” logos appear on the spine, but the Jumpman figures that land on the heel surely won’t impede the women’s AJ4 from becoming a modern classic (we just hope extended sizing is offered).

18 DAYS AGO