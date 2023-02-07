Read full article on original website
whatcom-news.com
Burglary suspect who returned to find armed property owner waiting pleads guilty
FERNDALE, Wash. — 2 men were arrested after returning to burglarize a property that had video evidence of a burglary that happened about 6 hours earlier. They arrived to find the property owner waiting and armed. The property owner was struck by the burglars’ van as they fled.
whatcom-news.com
Man pleads guilty to charges resulting from Valley Highway drive-by shooting incident
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A motorist reported their windshield had been shattered by a subject firing a shotgun from the shoulder of the road in the area of Strand Road and Valley Highway (SR9) on September 17, 2022. Patrick Jarvis, age 52, was subsequently arrested for a number of crimes including drive-by shooting.
With permission to pursue, spike strip used to stop suspected drunken driver in Whatcom
Sheriff’s deputies use spike strip to disable suspect’s pickup truck
KGMI
Bellingham man arrested for threatening employees with taser
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man was arrested after allegedly threatening employees at two stores with a taser. Court documents state that two people attempted to leave the Fairhaven Haggen store with a cart full of liquor on January 29th. When confronted by an employee, one of the suspects...
theorcasonian.com
Sheriff’s Report | February 1 – 8, 2023
23-000705 Assault – Aggravated 16:46:51 02/01/23. Deputies responded to a reported assault with a vehicle involving a vehicle and a Washington State Ferry crew member. It was not believed that the driver intended to cause harm to the worker. The driver was cited with a criminal cite for failing to obey a flagger.
whatcom-news.com
Pursuit from Bellingham into Ferndale by multiple law enforcement agencies ends with arrest
FERNDALE, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2000 Ford F250 pickup truck about 2am this morning, Friday, February 10th, but the driver fled. WSP Trooper Anthony Califano told Whatcom News the trooper attempted the stop eastbound on Bellis Fair...
Four people incarcerated in Whatcom jail taken to hospital after suspected overdoses
Three of the four people were unconscious or unresponsive when corrections deputies found them, according to the sheriff’s office.
KGMI
Two men arrested for pistol whipping victim in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Two men were arrested after allegedly pistol whipping a man outside of a Bellingham convenience store. BPD Lt. Claudia Murphy said that officers arrived at the 7-11 on Northwest Avenue Saturday night, February 4th, and found the victim with several facial and head injuries. The victim...
q13fox.com
Caught on camera: Car speeds away after Arlington man shot
ARLINGTON, Wash. - A car believed to have been involved in a rural Snohomish County shooting was caught on security video speeding from the victim's driveway. Snohomish County investigators say it happened off of 116th Street NE near Arlington. Neighbors say it's a sad situation for the family of the man who was shot. Security video shows a car pulling in, then racing away as people run out to check on the victim.
Snohomish County deputies looking for suspects in Arlington shooting
Deputies are investigating after a man was shot in Arlington Tuesday. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 15000 block of 116th Street Northeast at 8:20 a.m. Two men came to the property shortly after 8 a.m. and went inside a motorhome there. Shortly after, an argument started between the two suspects and a 33-year-old Arlington man, who was shot several times before the suspects fled in a silver 2013 to 2014 Ford Fusion. A woman who was inside the motorhome at the time of the shooting was not hurt.
Coyote gets loose in Port Townsend hospital
A coyote wandered into Jefferson Healthcare Center Tuesday morning, according to a report from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The coyote was first spotted by Amy Yaley, the hospital’s marketing and communications director, around 10:15 a.m. “It was hard not to notice, I was sitting in a meeting area outside the cafe,” Yaley said. The animal entered the hospital through the facility’s automatic doors and meandered down the hospital’s express clinic. It then ran down a hallway and broke through a glass panel trying to get out.
lyndentribune.com
Corrections deputies quickly respond to multiple overdoses, administer lifesaving measures
WHATCOM — At about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, a correction deputy monitoring the control panel noticed an offender was down on the ground and not moving. According to a Feb. 7 press release from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, additional correction deputies were notified and immediately responded to the housing unit to check the offender’s status.
whatcom-news.com
Updated: Bus versus pole crash knocks out power in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — An occupied Whatcom Transportation Authority (WTA) bus crashed into a power pole in the 6000 block of Vista Drive in Ferndale about 10am on Thursday, February 9th. Power to area neighborhoods was knocked out and wires could be seen down across the road. Vista Drive was...
whatcom-news.com
Fire draws large firefighter response to Blaine Middle School
BLAINE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to Blaine Middle School on H Street in Blaine about 5:33pm due to a report of a fire alarm. Initial witness reports from the scene were that a fire was visible inside the building. North Whatcom Fire & Rescue Fire (NWFR) Chief...
KGMI
Whatcom County Council considering three sites for new jail
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A group tasked with evaluating the needs for a new jail in Whatcom County has identified three possible locations for the facility. The Stakeholder Advisory Committee, which is made up of community members and local leaders, presented their findings to the Whatcom County Council on Tuesday, February 7th.
Arlington pastor living 'double life' arrested for drug trafficking
ARLINGTON, Wash. — An Arlington man who was known as a pastor who provided resources to those dealing with addiction was arrested in January on drug trafficking charges. Steve Parker, 57, was arrested on Jan. 19 in Mount Vernon on three charges of possession with intent to manufacture or distribute fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a counterfeit substance, maintaining a premise for drug trafficking, money laundering and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
Hundreds of homes, five schools in Whatcom without power. Here’s why
PSE expected that power would be restored by 6 p.m. Thursday.
Prosecutor’s request to disqualify new judge threatens judicial independence | Opinion
“The judiciary cannot be subject by undue pressure to adhere to the wishes of the most powerful instead of adhering to the fundamentals of justice and fairness.”
This is why Whatcom prosecutors sought to stop a new judge. He claims intimidation
The judge has been temporarily barred from hearing more than 100 criminal cases in Whatcom County District Court.
KOMO News
Man who hid kilos of drugs in Arlington, laundered $1M through casinos sentenced
SEATTLE — The leader of a prolific drug trafficking ring was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 15 years in prison. In June 2022, Cesar Valdez-Sanudo, 36, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute controlled substances and commit money laundering. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said Valdez-Sanudo buried...
