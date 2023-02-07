Read full article on original website
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ SABRES
FLAMES (24-18-10) @ SABRES (26-20-4) Saturday at 10:30 a.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. GAME DAY FEATURES. STAT PACK. WANT TO WIN SOME CASH?!. Leading Scorers:. Flames:. Points - Elias Lindholm (46)
NHL
Video Review: CBJ @ TOR - 5:46 of the Third Period
Explanation: Video review confirmed that Kent Johnson's stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Toronto net. According to Rule 37.5, "If the puck makes contact with a portion of the stick that is at or below the level of the crossbar (despite some other portion of the stick being above the crossbar) and enters the goal, the goal shall be allowed."
NHL
LA Kings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins:. When: Saturday, February 11 at 7:30 pm PST (Dustin Brown jersey retirement and statue unveiling beginning at 6:00 pm PST) Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Predators
Playing the third game of their four-game homestand, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-9) are home on Saturday afternoon to take on John Hynes' Nashville Predators (24-19-9). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 12:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
Maple Leafs host 1st annual outdoor practice since Jan. 2020
TORONTO -- John Tavares dared to dream as he looked in awe at the thousands of fans who came out to watch his Toronto Maple Leafs outdoor practice on a sun-splashed Sunday at Nathan Phillips Square. It was here, in the shadows of Toronto City Hall, that the Toronto Raptors...
NHL
Thompson returns to practice, expected to play Saturday
Tage Thompson was a full participant in practice on Friday and is expected to be in the lineup Saturday against the Calgary Flames, Sabres coach Don Granato announced. Thompson missed the third period of Buffalo's most recent game, against Carolina on February 1, due to an upper-body injury. He missed the All-Star Game as a result and had a rehab skate when the team reconvened at KeyBank Center on Thursday.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flames
The Buffalo Sabres return to action today for an afternoon tilt against the Calgary Flames. Faceoff is at 12:30 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage on MSG starting at noon. Tickets are on sale now. The team will also celebrate Sabretooth's birthday today. Billy Buffalo, Moose, Buster...
NHL
Prospects Report: February 10, 2023
Iowa continues point streak, extending to 14 games. Iowa extended its season-long point-streak to 14 games this past week (9-0-5), beating Texas and falling to Rockford twice beyond regulation. Iowa opened the week with a 5-3 win over Texas on Feb. 1. Nic Petan recorded a hat trick while Sam Hentges and Sammy Walker each scored.
NHL
Young Red Wings fan receives ovation on Jumbotron
One young fan made a strong case for being named the Detroit Red Wings fourth star of the game. A Red Wings fan named George received a lot of love from fans at Little Caesars Arena during their game against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. George was shown on the...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ SABRES
Calgary's projected lines and pairings for Saturday's matinee in Buffalo. A four-game road trip continues on Saturday with a stop in Buffalo to take on the Sabres. As per the lines and pairings from Friday's practice at the KeyBank Center, tomorrow's projected lineup is as follows:. LINES:. Dillon Dube -...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (29-18-5) at Flyers (22-22-10) | 10 a.m.
Time: 10:00 a.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. The Kraken have scored just four goals in the first three games of this road trip, not a recipe for victories. When Oliver Bjorkstrand scored the first goal at Madison Square Garden Friday, the host New York Rangers had already tallied a four-spot. It marked Bjorkstrand's 10th goal of the season, making him the ninth Seattle player with double-digit goals. Fellow forward Brandon Tanev scored later in the game to make it 5-3 and became the 10th Kraken player to hit double-digits in goals. That now leads the NHL, with Boston and Vegas at nine apiece.
NHL
Hamilton, Big Hat, Big Play | FEATURE
On Thursday, the Devils hosted the Seattle Kraken, one of the best teams in the National Hockey League. And they had to do so without their superstar (and All-Star) Jack Hughes. The team announced the morning of the game that Hughes will be out of the lineup with an upper-body...
NHL
Tarasenko's message to St. Louis
Former Blue shared a message for St. Louis on Instagram. Vladimir Tarasenko, who was traded to the New York Rangers on Thursday, shared a message to the fans in St. Louis on Sunday. Here's what he had to say on his personal Instagram account:. (To my) St. Louis Blues family,
NHL
Back From Break | 10 TAKEAWAYS
From big hats to small towns, Amanda Stein breaks down this last week in 10 Takeaways presented by Ticketmaster. Walking into the Devils locker room after an All-Star break and Bye-Week, there's a certain glow. And it's not just from the tanned faces from time in the sun, but also the glow of rested and relaxed individuals, gearing up for what's next.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Savage Garden
NEW YORK, NY - Buoyed by a big trade for Vladimir Tarasenko the Rangers were raring to go when they hit the ice to play the Seattle Kraken. The visitors had to endure some big punches early - including an opening score by Tarasenko himself - and New York build up a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 lead after 20 minutes of play.
NHL
Kempe scores 4 straight goals, Kings blank Penguins
LOS ANGELES -- Adrian Kempe scored four straight goals for the Los Angeles Kings in a 6-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Kempe is the first Kings player to score four goals in a game since Dustin Brown, who had his No. 23 retired and a statue unveiled in his honor before the game. Brown scored four goals against the Minnesota Wild on April 5, 2018.
NHL
McDavid's point streak ends at 15, Oilers lose to Canadiens
MONTREAL -- Connor McDavid's point streak ended at 15 games, and the Edmonton Oilers' point streak ended at 11 in a 6-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Sunday. The Oilers captain, who leads the NHL with 97 points (42 goals, 55 assists) in 54 games, was...
NHL
Thompson out week to week with lower-body injury for Golden Knights
Logan Thompson is out week to week with a lower-body injury the Vegas Golden Knights goalie sustained in a 5-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. Thompson allowed one goal on 24 shots before leaving at 1:19 of the third period after stretching out to make a save. "I...
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets at Maple Leafs
The Blue Jackets dropped a 3-0 decision to the Maple Leafs on Friday night in Nationwide Arena, but this is one of the rare chances in the NHL where you can get revenge a night later. It's a home-and-home, back-to-back, as the teams flew to Canada after the game last night and will meet again in Toronto tonight.
NHL
Karlsson has 3 points in Sharks win against Capitals
WASHINGTON -- Erik Karlsson had a goal and two assists, and the San Jose Sharks defeated the Washington Capitals 4-1 at Capital One Arena on Sunday. Karlsson has nine points (three goals, six assists) in his past four games. He also has 55 assists this season, tying him with Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers for second in the NHL, behind Nikita Kucherov (57) of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
