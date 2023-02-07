With coaches being let go all over the league, the Pittsburgh Steelers need to bring in one particular offensive mind to help Kenny Pickett develop, and that would be the mind of Pep Hamilton. He was recently let go by DeMeco Ryans while searching for his new staff with the Houston Texans. Even though the Steelers have Matt Canada at offensive coordinator and Mike Sullivan at QB coach, Hamilton can be a key piece to this coaching staff and develop Pickett into a high-quality starter.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO