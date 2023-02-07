Read full article on original website
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Brand Sets Opening Date For its Houston LocationMadocHouston, TX
Celebrate Valentine's Day At One of These 5 Romantic Restaurants in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
George Faber II to Receive Living Legend Award at Texas Gospel Music Excellence AwardsTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas' Best "Under the Radar" RestaurantTravel MavenHouston, TX
Houston Methodist Awards $6.8 Million to Underserved Communities in Greater Houston AreaAsh JurbergHouston, TX
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Yardbarker
49ers' Nick Bosa chooses QB1 between Brock Purdy, Trey Lance
Add newly crowned NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa to the list of San Francisco 49ers players who think Brock Purdy has earned the right to start over Trey Lance. "Oh my God, I mean, for [Purdy] to come in as a rookie, the last pick in the draft and lead a team like us — just the confidence, the moxie, I guess you call it," Bosa told NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan (h/t Angelina Martin). "He's got it, and I'm glad he's on our team."
Yardbarker
New Hall of Famer doesn't want Aaron Rodgers to play for the Jets
The New York Post's Steve Serby spoke with Klecko about his career, "New York Sack Exchange" teammates, favorite players to watch, and thoughts on Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers' Green Bay career appears to be over after 18 seasons, and the Jets, searching for a veteran signal-caller this offseason, will likely be among his suitors. Serby asked Klecko whether he would like to see Rodgers sporting a different shade of green in the Meadowlands next season.
Yardbarker
Former Ravens Coach Thinks Steelers' Legend Hines Ward Is A "Slam Dunk" Hall Of Famer
The Pittsburgh Steelers currently have 24 members in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Former wide receiver, Hines Ward is not one of those, as he has missed out on the Hall of Fame six consecutive years now. In fact, he's yet to make the final stage, as he's simply been a semifinalist in all six years that he's been eligible for the ballot. That continued into 2022, as Ward was yet again left off the list on the final candidates.
Yardbarker
Report: Justin Fields Plans To Reach Out To Rival In Offseason
Justin Fields has had an interesting media campaign during Super Bowl week. Fields, who was denied by general manager Ryan Poles the opportunity to earn the single-season quarterback rushing record, has been on an apologist tour for his passing struggles in recent interviews. Fields said earlier this week that he...
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Yardbarker
Raiders Legend Charles Woodson On Derek Carr Situation: “This Business Gets Everybody At Some Point”
Las Vegas Raiders legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson dropped some cold, honest truth this week. The Derek Carr debacle put a black eye on an otherwise underwhelming season. Many players on the roster had remarkable campaigns, but the team ended up with a double-digit loss record. Putting a bow on the season, Carr found himself at home for the last couple of games. While the situation was far from ideal, Woodson believes it was all business with regard to Carr’s benching.
Bengals WR Tee Higgins reveals which team he thought would draft him
Tee Higgins has emerged as one of the top offensive weapons on the Cincinnati Bengals. However, leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, Higgins thought he'd be playing in an entirely different conference. A guest on Mad Dog Sports Radio on Friday, Higgins revealed that he "definitely" thought the Green...
Yardbarker
Potential Commanders buyer Josh Harris toured team facility
Dan Snyder has explored options of selling the Washington Commanders since November, hiring Bank of America Securities to help facilitate a potential transaction. There have been numerous reports, but the latest by Ben Standig of The Athletic details the current stage of the Commanders’ sale. According to Standig, Philadelphia...
Yardbarker
Former All-Pro headlines potential departures for the Houston Texans
With new head coach DeMeco Ryans at the helm, Houston hopes 2023 will be a turning point for the franchise. The Texans own the second and 12th overall picks in the NFL Draft, and Sportrac projects Houston to have the fifth-most cap space in the league. In the offseason, the Texans can free up more.
Yardbarker
Steelers Hiring Pep Hamilton Is Absolutely The Right Move For 2023 And Beyond
With coaches being let go all over the league, the Pittsburgh Steelers need to bring in one particular offensive mind to help Kenny Pickett develop, and that would be the mind of Pep Hamilton. He was recently let go by DeMeco Ryans while searching for his new staff with the Houston Texans. Even though the Steelers have Matt Canada at offensive coordinator and Mike Sullivan at QB coach, Hamilton can be a key piece to this coaching staff and develop Pickett into a high-quality starter.
Deebo Samuel rips those criticizing 49ers' responses to NFC title game loss
With Super Bowl LVII roughly 48 hours, it's been nearly two weeks since the San Francisco 49ers fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Still, a seemingly never-ending string of bitter comments from Niners' players about the game emerges daily, leading many to label them as sore losers.
Yardbarker
Josh McCown lands his first NFL coaching job
This is an interesting twist considering what happened with McCown last year. The 43-year-old interviewed with the Houston Texans last year and was a finalist for their head-coaching job that went to Lovie Smith. Yes, McCown was in consideration for their head-coaching job despite not having any experience as an NFL coach.
Yardbarker
49ers QB Brock Purdy has interesting take on Eagles fans
The evidence continues to mount that Brock Purdy is indeed him. Speaking with Rob Maaddi of the AP this weekend, the San Francisco 49ers QB gave an interesting take on the notoriously ruthless Philadelphia Eagles fans, whom he played in front of during the NFC title game. “It was electric,...
Yardbarker
Veteran DE headlines potential cuts for New York Jets
The New York Jets must clear cap space in order to help the team's pursuit of a starting veteran quarterback -- something owner Woody Johnson views as a "missing piece" for the team. New York is more than $3 million over the cap, per Spotrac. Here are three potential cuts:
Yardbarker
Rapper Drake drops staggering amount of money in Super Bowl LVII bets
The 36-year-old dropped $700,000 on a Chiefs victory, $50,000 on Kansas City winning both halves of the game and another $30,000 on the team leading all four quarters. Drake put down $50,000 apiece on quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster being the Chiefs' first touchdown scorers of the game. Smith-Schuster has yet to record a touchdown this postseason and caught only three during the regular season — one of which was the first of the game.
Former Patriots All-Pro bashes HC Bill Belichick
Asante Samuel spent the first five seasons of his 11-year NFL career with the New England Patriots, where he was an All-Pro cornerback as part of two Super Bowl championship teams. While Samuel says he learned a lot in New England, he doesn't have fond memories of working under head...
Yardbarker
Three potential cuts for the Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers — one of 14 teams over the NFL’s $224.8 million salary cap in 2023 — have a bit of work to do to go from $21.079 million over the cap to cap-compliant by the start of the season. Of course, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his $31.62 million cap hit and $59.46 million in guaranteed salary could determine how Green Bay approaches free agency and the draft. The Packers still have a few options to help create some wiggle room money-wise.
Yardbarker
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver might miss Super Bowl
Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles appeared to be the healthier team before Sunday’s Super Bowl. However, they’re the only team with one player questionable for the game. The Eagles will play a Kansas City Chiefs team battling through injuries on the offensive side of the ball, including two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.
Yardbarker
Deebo Samuel reveals the under-the-radar 49ers player who could break out in 2023
There is no shortage of star power on the San Francisco 49ers roster. It's a team that features playmakers at nearly every position. On offense, you have wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. There's tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey too. There is no doubt that...
