Sigma announces new 50mm f/1.4 DG DN Art lens for L and E mounts

Sigma announced the Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG DN | Art lens – a new addition to its beloved line of lenses, completing the full set of the Art series.

This all-new Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG DN | Art, for the L Mount and Sony E Mount, is the latest lens to join the manufacturer's growing range of fast-aperture DG DN Art primes, which have been designed specifically for mirrorless cameras.

• Will Sigma's newest nifty 50 join the best 50mm lenses on the market?

This new 50mm also offers even better optical performance than the existing Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG HSM , as well as faster and more precise AF, smaller and lighter body, an AFL button, and smoother bokeh.

The new 50mm f/1.4 DG DN is a true all-round lens that is ideal for portraits, weddings, street, landscapes and family photography. It is also an excellent option for video with new features such as its de-clickable aperture ring for smooth operation while recording video and custom AFL button. It delivers exceptional expressive performance to help photographers achieve striking and characterful images that display remarkable detail.





(Image credit: Sigma)

Building on the reputation of the existing Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG HSM | Art, this new mirrorless optic delivers even sharper results across the frame – particularly towards the periphery.

Employing the latest optical design technology, the lens is constructed of 14 elements in 11 groups, including one SLD (special low dispersion) element and three aspherical elements that deliver significant improvements to sagittal coma flare and effectively suppress aberrations such as astigmatism and field curvature, which cannot be corrected digitally.

This new lens also features a new an all-new, ultra-fast autofocus motor, which incorporates Sigma’s new HLA (high response linear actuator) autofocus motor technology. This new AF motor ensures fast, accurate, and near-silent focusing – and despite its ultra-wide aperture, offers exceptionally fast tracking performance.

Owing to the power of the new HLA motor, Sigma engineers were able to use a single double-sided aspherical element as the focusing lens – a stark contrast to the 8-element focusing group on Sigma’s existing 50mm f/1.4 DG HSM | Art.

(Image credit: Sigma)

Throughout the development of the new Sigma 50mm f//1.4 DG DN | Art, every effort was made to slim down the lens barrel by reducing the weight of the focus lens and optimizing the lens unit layout. This enabled Sigma to create a light and compact lens that feels well balanced on a full-frame mirrorless camera without compromising on optical performance.

With a dust- and splash-resistant structure, a rubber seal around the mount, and a water- and oil-repellent coating on the front element, this new lens is suitable for a mixture of uses in difficult shooting conditions.

(Image credit: Sigma)

The outer barrel is also constructed of thermally stable composite (TSC), which has a similar thermal expansion rate to aluminum. This means that the metal inner barrel and the TSC outer barrel behave in a similar way as temperatures change, ensuring consistent performance in all environments. Both materials are very light, with the lens weighing just 670g (L-Mount version).

The new Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG DN | Art will be priced at $849 / £849.99 (Australian pricing TBC) and will be available on February 23, 2023.

