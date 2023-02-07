The Empire State Building Celebrates Romance in NYC with Valentine’s Day Experiences Throughout the Month of February

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--

Love is in the air at the Empire State Building (ESB) with a Valentine’s Day celebration that includes an unforgettable proposal package, tower lighting, giveaways, and month-long special offers for visitors this February.

Empire State Building Valentine’s Day 86th Floor Observatory (Photo: Business Wire)

Happily Ever Empire – Each couple that books the popular Happily Ever Empire engagement package – that includes priority access and a private tour of the Observatory with celebratory champagne – for Feb. 10-14 will be gifted a four-night, five-day luxury all-inclusive getaway by Sandals Resorts to the resort of their choice (terms and conditions apply) – that includes the brand new Sandals Dunn’s River that opens in Ocho Rios, Jamaica in May – and a $250 gift card towards a wedding dress courtesy of Kleinfeld Bridal. Happily Ever Empire engagement packages are limited to five bookings per day.

Getaway Giveaway – Visitors to the Observatory Experience from Feb. 10-14 can enter to win a four-night, five-day all-inclusive resort stay courtesy of Sandals Resorts when they post a photo from the special Valentine's Day photo corner on the 86 th Floor Observatory and tag @sandalsresorts on Instagram.

Spread the Love – All visitors who purchase tickets on the ESB website during the month of February will receive 10 percent off online orders from Magnolia Bakery, 25 percent off Valentine's Day flowers from FTD Flowers, and 20 percent off online orders from Tony's Chocolonely from Feb. 6-14. On Feb. 11 from 2-8 pm, Tony's Chocolonely will show love with free chocolate heart samples on the 86 th Floor Observatory.

Love Lights – On Feb. 14, the Empire State Building's world-famous tower lights will shine in a pink heartbeat as a Valentine's Day gift to New York City.

“The reimagined Observatory at the World’s Most Romantic Building draws visitors from around the world for an authentic experience in the heart of New York City,” said Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Empire State Building Observatory. “Our remarkable views provide visitors with the perfect backdrop for an over-the-top date or proposal.”

“It’s the season of romance and as a brand founded on all things love, Sandals Resorts is here to remind couples of the importance of celebrating love,” said Luisana Suegart, director of public relations for the worldwide representatives of Sandals Resorts. “Recent studies from our Institute of Romance found that a key ingredient in thriving relationships is making the time for connection, with couples feeling closest to each other while on vacation and, forget the chocolates, most agreeing that a getaway is the most romantic gift. Gifting these special couples an idyllic Caribbean escape is our way of celebrating such an important milestone.”

Hi-res imagery and b-roll of the Empire State Building, the scheduled Valentine’s Day tower lighting and all the upcoming exclusive offerings can be downloaded here .

More information about the Empire State Building Observatory can be found online.

About the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building, the “World’s Most Famous Building,” owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience creates an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102 nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86 th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building’s iconic history to its current place in pop culture. Learn more at www.esbnyc.com. Declared “America’s Favorite Building” by the American Institute of Architects, the world’s most popular travel destination by Uber, the #1 Attraction in the United States in Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best, and the #1 New York City attraction by Lonely Planet, it welcomes more than 4 million annual visitors from around the world.

Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors primarily house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc.com or follow the building’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Weibo, YouTube, or TikTok.

