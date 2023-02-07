ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marie Claire US

The Spring 2023 Color Trend Report

By Emma Childs
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KBzew_0kfG0pk400

Even if you've long considered yourself a staunch minimalist, you likely found yourself inviting more color into your wardrobe recently. Fashion folks will tell you this colorful change in heart is due to the widespread maximalist movement known as dopamine dressing. In times of strife (which, let's be honest, we've had plenty of in recent years), we seek joy wherever we can get it, including our fashion choices. And according to the highly-saturated hues of spring 2023's fashion trends , this joyful approach to style continues well into the coming season. Scene-stealing ruby minidresses, blazers done in electric purple, and yellow tunics that are a dose of Vitamin D—as Marie Ivanoff-Smith , Nordstrom's Women's Fashion Director, details below, the spring 2023 color trends are designed to make you smile.

An Array of Azure

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IP8fU_0kfG0pk400

(Image credit: Future)

From Loewe's peplum frocks and Courrèges blouses done in crisp cobalt to Giorgio Armani's multiple models in deep azure, expect to see washes of rich, fathoms-deep blue everywhere this spring. "Saturated blue cobalt offers options for those who want to carry on with the dopamine dressing trend," says Marie Ivanoff-Smith, pointing to the vibrant nature of the pigment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IAe9i_0kfG0pk400

 Whitney Morgan Plus Size Charmeuse Button-Front Shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P4XrD_0kfG0pk400

Norma Kamali Maxi Length Wrap Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NsTCU_0kfG0pk400

 Tory Burch Eleanor Flat

A Full Pink Palette

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hIlBc_0kfG0pk400

(Image credit: Future)

You saw this coming: The hot pink trend prevails. But for those who've grown weary of Barbie-this, Barbie-that, everything Barbie, take solace in that spring 2023 explores the color's full gamut. "We saw the predicted pink come to life, featuring the whole palette from pastel to deep fuchsia," Ivanoff-Smith illustrates. "This spring, Nordstrom customers will resonate with all shades of pink for their emotional quality, shopping for gorgeous spring flowy dresses or tailored suits."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aimz9_0kfG0pk400

COS Contrast-Panel Midi Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D1IUb_0kfG0pk400

 GANNI Cable-Knit Cardigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F48Fz_0kfG0pk400

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Leather Baguette Shoulder Bag

Anti-Boring Black

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VWy62_0kfG0pk400

(Image credit: Future)

Across the four major cities, designers adopted a lively and nuanced perspective on color in their Spring/Summer 2023 showings—and this praxis extended to their use of fashion's all-time favorite shade, too: black. Look to the sultry draping in dark midnight at Saint Laurent or Max Mara's retro-inspired take on the little black dress . Despite the color occasionally inciting slight controversy within the style space (is it boring? too austere? morbid and funeral-ready?), when thoughtfully designed with a bit of sex appeal or vintage flair, black becomes dynamic and even fun . As Ivanoff-Smith puts it, "I believe in back to black as a statement for spring 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gKbAk_0kfG0pk400

 LOULOU STUDIO Checa Pants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UYszB_0kfG0pk400

 SHASHI Antibes Earrings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=032RUj_0kfG0pk400

 Ninety Percent Osha Dress

Digital Lavender

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZDppv_0kfG0pk400

(Image credit: Future)

"In contrast to other highly saturated shades, some shoppers will respond to the new muted pastels for a calming yet feminine effect," says the Nordstrom expert. In particular, she encourages you to look out for the "sensuous pale lavender" seen at Victoria Beckham, Brandon Maxwell, and Cecilie Bhansen. And even though it's not yet spring, you're likely already noticing an uptick in the muted hue, considering the trend forecasting company WGSN dubbed digital lavender the defining color of 2023 and Taylor Swift's "Lavender Haze" music video put the world under a purple spell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UWFZy_0kfG0pk400

 TOVE Carine Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U7MQ3_0kfG0pk400

 Vince Camuto Tendira Pump

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JYUTq_0kfG0pk400

 Mango High Collar Wool Sweater

Mellow Yellow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oPEI0_0kfG0pk400

(Image credit: Future)

Another pastel hue Ivanoff-Smith encourages you to keep tabs on is "mellow yellow." Seen in seasonal collections from Bally, Rejina Pyo, and Tory Burch, the buttery shade is synonymous with spring (think of the tulips, daffodils, and forsythia bushes that begin to bloom toward the end of March). Bonus: on rainy and gray springtime days, a bright yellow piece can serve as sartorial sunshine, offering mood-boosting effects and a statement pop of color.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U2TQU_0kfG0pk400

 LVIR Cutout Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M6YXz_0kfG0pk400

 Design History Space Dye Print Sweater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oCbqo_0kfG0pk400

 JW Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag

True Red

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CFz8Z_0kfG0pk400

(Image credit: Future)

"We see True Red making a comeback for statement dressing in sexy silhouettes," foretells the Nordstrom fashion expert, directing you to check out the sultry displays of crimson seen at Thebe Magugu, Carolina Herrera, and Schiaparelli. If turning heads is high up on your spring fashion agenda, fill your wardrobe with succulent ruby red.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TXu2f_0kfG0pk400

 H&M Rhinestone-Strap Satin Camisole Top

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MNgqw_0kfG0pk400

 Posse Exclusive Dove Linen Mini Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uckae_0kfG0pk400

 Alias Mae Ashley Heel

Meet the Fashion Expert

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

The Best New York Fashion Week Street Style To Inspire Your Autumn 2023 Look

It's that time of the year again: New York Fashion Week, the week-long parade of Fall 2023 runway collections and A-list sightings. That also means: covetable street style, just in time as summer in the southern hemisphere is coming to an end this month. With editors, influencers, and celebrities descending...
Hypebae

Good American Launches Soft Sculpt Denim Collection

Khloé Kardashian‘s ever-expanding denim brand, Good American, just launched its all-new Soft Sculpt denim collection, comprising eight silhouettes across three cult-loved denim styles. Featuring a range of dresses, jumpsuits, bodysuits and tops, the collection aims to prioritize comfort and stretch in a bid to support its wearer’s natural...
Footwear News

Gigi Hadid Suits Up in Black Sandals for Boss’ Spring 2023 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Gigi Hadid brought a sleek take to suiting for Boss’ spring 2023 campaign. The imagery, shot by Mikael Jansson, stars Hadid alongside Naomi Campbell, Maluma, Lee Minho, Khaby Lame and Matteo Berrettini, all posing with their childhood photos to show how a “boss” is made. In the campaign, the supermodel posed for Jansson’s lens in a black suit with a ’90s-esque, boxy fit. The set featured a sharp-lapeled blazer and matching trousers, detailed with a slouchy silhouette. Though Hadid wore no accessories, she did...
WWD

Et Ochs RTW Fall 2023

Time upstate may have inspired Michelle Ochs in the pre-season, but fall sees her firmly back in New York City, where a look out the window of her office and all the construction happening inspired her to interpret workwear in a new way. “We are firmly back to work now,” Ochs said at a preview. “But what does that new wardrobe look like?”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWLP 22News

Beat the winter doldrums with a trendy new cut and color

(Mass Appeal) – It’s that time of year where sometimes you need something to perk you up. How about a new hairstyle? On this Makeover Monday, I am here with Michaela Murray, co-owner of Wicked Salon, and she’s going to show us a trendy cut and color.
Footwear News

Aoki Lee Simmons Struts in ’90s Fashion and Platform Heels in Sergio Hudson’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Aoki Lee Simmons returned to the runway for Sergio Hudson’s fall 2023 show during New York Fashion Week. While being cheered on from the front row by mom Kimora Lee Simmons, Aoki strutted at the Gallery at Spring Studios on Saturday night in a’ 90s-esque outfit instantly reminiscent of “The Nanny” protagonist Fran Fine. Her ensemble featured a black shoulder-padded dress with a full-length violet front zipper, piped pockets and breast pockets, cinched with a violet belt. Sheer black tights and a set of glossy black platform sandals streamlined the vintage-inspired ensemble with a dynamic, height-boosting finish. However, this wasn’t Simmons’ only...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

Y2K Styling, Relaxed Fits Trend at Copenhagen Fashion Week

Copenhagen Fashion Week was home to Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collections that mixed denim with colorful outerwear, unique knitwear and monochromatic sets. Double denim looks with a medium wash were all the rage in collections by Munthe, Rabens Saloner, and Skall Studio. Slouchy bottoms were typically paired with a relaxed button-down shirt or Trucker jacket. Operasport went darker with its workwear-inspired shacket and trouser jeans. Dual-gender brand (Di)vision continued to focus on reconstructing denim garments. A maxi skirt was upcycled from a pair of jeans. Rainbow-colored stitching added a youthful touch to carpenter jeans. The brand also brought back Y2K styling by pairing a...
WWD

Area RTW Spring 2023

It was 2 p.m. on a Saturday at a venue in the shadow of the United Nations, of all places, and the crystal bra tops, HotPants and minidresses were out in full force. Piotrek Panszczyk and Beckett Fogg’s Area has become a buzzy show all right. The brand is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and it’s going global. Blackpink’s Lisa has been wearing it on tour (“I didn’t even have to do custom, she bought it all,” Panszczyk said), opening up the Asian market, and the Middle East is picking it up, too, adding to a roster of retail accounts in the U.S., including Nordstrom and Fwrd, as well as e-comm players like Mytheresa and Matchesfashion.
homedit.com

Violet Colors Enhance the Distinction of Your Home

From deep moody English violet to soft and subdued lavender, violet is an exceptional color to bring a sense of drama to your interior design. Violet, and its close cousin, purple, do not have to be garish and overpowering. Violet and all its hues are a surprisingly good way to add a touch of showstopping color in unexpected places.
WWD

Julie de Libran Couture Spring 2023

Guests arriving at Julie de Libran’s Paris apartment for her haute couture presentation were greeted by a fragrant log fire and a kitchen table piled with food. In her living room, the outfits were suspended from the ceiling or modeled by a gaggle of house “muses”: friends like Alexia Niedzielski, Mathilde Favier, Christine d’Ornano or Lorena Vergani.
sneakernews.com

Springtime Vibes Energize Kylee Young’s Nike Air Presto Doernbecher

Just a month removed from the release of The Swooshes’ 18th annual Doernbecher collection, images for each of the six silhouettes have been officially previewed in their entirety, such as Kylee Young’s titular design of the Nike Air Presto. A survivor of Hemolytic uremic syndrome, which left her...
WASHINGTON STATE
sneakernews.com

Grey’s Tone Down The Nike Zoom Freak 4 “Multi-Color”

Receiving high praise from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar this past week, Giannis Antetokounmpo is continuing to dominate across the League garnering a fair amount of MVP conversation before the upcoming mid-season festivities of the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. While his on-the-court silhouette for the Sunday night occasion has already been revealed, the Nike Zoom Freak 4 continues to dress in an expressive array of hues from the color palette.
hypebeast.com

N. Hoolywood's Test Product Exchange Service SS23 Collection Revives '80s Military Uniforms

For Spring 2023, N.Hoolywood’s Test Product Exchange Service collection transports to the ’80s. Designer Daisuke Obana, an oracle in antique military fashion, was galvanized by the decade’s special-mission soldier uniforms — but it’s more than just the clothes that revive the time period. Replicating video work from the era, the designs are pictured on models in a vintage gym with an analog film finish.
Marie Claire US

Marie Claire US

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fueling discovery of fashion, beauty and career, and delivering the social conscious journalism, Marie Claire US is a flagship brand in women’s lifestyle and is authentically committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women’s lives.

 https://www.marieclaire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy