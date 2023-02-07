Mr. O1 Extraordinary Pizza to Debut in Lake Mary

The growing sit-down pizza restaurant chain Mr. O1 Extraordinary Pizza will soon be opening a new location in Lake Mary , according to public records. The restaurant will be located at 1210 International Parkway , within suite 108, near eateries such as Peach Valley Cafe and Stonewood Grill.

The brand, which focuses on artisan-grade pizzas, has locations all across Florida, in addition to a single Texas location (Dallas), two stores in Spain, and one in Saudi Arabia.

What Now Orlando recently spoke to franchisee Karen Armando Cohen who will be running the location alongside four other partners.

“We have the franchise rights to open across Texas and central & north Florida,” Mr. Cohen says.

“I started to franchise with O 1 because it’s a unique concept in the world of pizza. It’s been very successful in all of its locations, producing incredible value. We have first-rate ingredients—both our tomato sauce and dough are sugar-free and rooted in old Italian recipes.”

Mr. Cohen adds that the location will be around 2500 square feet and have both indoor and outdoor seating, which will total a capacity for around 50 diners.

“The patio space will be really, really nice,” Cohen emphasizes.

And the opening date?

“We will be opening our Lake Mary location in the summer of 2023,” Cohen confidently states.

Photo: Official

