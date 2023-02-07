ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People are only just realizing there's an Android app pinning technique that can help you avoid unwanted charges

By Jona Jaupi
 5 days ago
ANDROID users have been informed of a handy tool that can help them avoid accidental charges.

Spotting accidental charges on phone bills can be frustrating.

And if Android users have small children who like to play on their phones, it's likely they have dealt with this in the past.

Thankfully, Android has a way to help prevent them from accidentally purchasing apps or add-ons.

The feature, called App pinning, was introduced by Android several years ago.

What is App Pinning?

When you "pin" an app, it consumes your entire home screen display.

And while it's pinned, people on your device cannot access other apps.

If they try, they will be prompted for information in order to access the rest of your phone.

The feature was specially designed for situations where your privacy may be at risk.

How to enable App Pinning

To access this feature, open Settings on your phone and head to the Security & privacy menu.

Tap on More security settings and then toggle on App Pinning.

Once this feature is on, you’ll be able to pin apps whenever you want, a process that should only take a couple of seconds.

To pin an app, bring up the carousel of open apps, either by swiping upward or tapping the square icon in the lower right-hand corner of your screen – depending on how you've set up your phone.

Swipe left or right until you reach the app you want to pin and tap on the circular icon at the top.

This will prompt a new menu that’ll read Pin. Tap on it and you’re all set.

To unpin the app, swipe upward from the bottom of your screen (or tap the square icon) and hold your finger down.

This gesture will then prompt you for a password, lock pattern, biometrics, or whatever other security measures you have set up on your phone.

