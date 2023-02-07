ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Mecole Hardman’s Fourth Season Leaves More Questions Than Answers

By Jordan Foote
ArrowheadReport
ArrowheadReport
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RIjrV_0kfG0Qs100

The final year of Hardman's rookie deal did everything but instill confidence in his future with the Chiefs.

After the Kansas City Chiefs traded superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins during the offseason, the wideout group was in a transition period.

Veterans Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle were also out of the picture, with the likes of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson and rookie Skyy Moore filling out the depth chart in their places. For Mecole Hardman, who was suddenly the pass-catcher in the room with the most experience compared to his newly-acquired peers, the bar was set high for a breakout in year No. 4.

That fourth season, a rollercoaster of a ride that featured everything but that breakout, came to a screeching halt when Kansas City placed Hardman on the injured reserve list on Monday.

After posting career-highs in targets (83), receptions (59), yards (693) and first downs (33) in 2021, Hardman saw those numbers plummet in 2022-23. He managed to play in just eight games, by far the least of his career, hauling in 25 passes for 297 yards and four receiving touchdowns. He was beginning to come on strong with five total touchdowns in a three-game span, though, before suffering an abdominal injury that held him out of action from Week 9 until the AFC Championship Game.

Over time, Hardman's abdominal injury shifted to a pelvis designation. He aggravated the ailment in practice after being designated to return from IR in late December, delaying his return until the conference title game. The 2019 second-round pick was able to play through the pain against the Cincinnati Bengals, but he played just 15 offensive snaps before re-aggravating his injury and subsequently not being able to return. Head coach Andy Reid said last week that he doubted Hardman would be able to play in the Super Bowl, thus leading to the team ending his fourth campaign abruptly.

Hardman's season, as disappointing as it was, leaves more questions than answers. The Chiefs will be tasked with sorting through that traffic once Super Bowl LVII has been played.

Because he wasn't a first-round pick, Hardman didn't have a fifth-year option on his rookie contract that could've been picked up. Kansas City also failed to lock him up with a long-term contract extension and he didn't perform even remotely well enough to get slapped with the franchise tag, so the 24-year-old is set to test the free agent waters this offseason. The word on his future with the Chiefs has been nearly silent, which means he very well could (and should) entertain offers from other teams.

Assessing Hardman's value is a difficult thing to do. From the Chiefs' perspective, he failed to live up to the hype thrust upon him before the season and he never truly displayed the growth many anticipated from him as a receiver. Hardman's ability to get clean releases or run a sufficient route tree consistently remains suspect at this point in time. In four years, he never quite got on the same page with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. As a result, Kansas City investing significant resources in someone who didn't show a great deal of progression compared to expectations may not be the wisest of moves.

Additionally, the in-season trade pickup of Kadarius Toney adds another element to this equation. Toney, while injury-prone at this stage of his career, is objectively a more dynamic player than Hardman and can do a lot of the same things Hardman does in the Chiefs' offense. On top of that, Toney is better at tracking the ball down the field and making plays after the catch. He's a better pure receiver while also still being dangerous in a "gadget" role. Toney is under contract for two more seasons, so he isn't going anywhere. That complicates things for Hardman even more.

With that said, Hardman had brief stints that saw him thrive in that gadget role within Reid's offense as well. The aforementioned three-game stretch this season is an example of that, and who knows what could've happened had he stayed healthy. Having Toney and Hardman in the fold would be a true luxury for the Chiefs and a true nightmare for opposing defenses in 2023 (and possibly beyond). Despite his shortcomings, Hardman is still a useful player. There's no denying that.

The Chiefs' task is to figure out what they want to do here. In a free agent class that is notably weak at the receiver spot, Hardman will be one of the more intriguing names on the market. All it takes is one opposing coach to think that they can "unlock" him, and Spotrac 's $11 million annual calculated market value estimate would possibly push him out of Kansas City's price range. If Hardman is open to returning on a reasonable deal or discount relative to that rate, perhaps the team can work something out. After his rookie contract unfolded and ended this way, these questions aren't going anywhere until an answer is found one way or another. 2022-23 didn't exactly provide a ton of clarity.

Read More: Chiefs Injury Updates on Super Bowl Opening Night

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Thanks Wife Brittany and Kids as He's Named the 2022 NFL MVP

The 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player was announced during the 12th annual NFL Honors in Arizona Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the NFL Most Valuable Player for the 2022-2023 season, just days before he is set to make this third appearance in a Super Bowl. The 27-year-old earned the award during the 12th annual NFL Honors ceremony, which took place this year at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona. Mahomes was widely considered the favorite for the award after leading the NFL in passing yards (5,250),...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Chiefs star receives extra motivation ahead of Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs were some of the favorites to represent the AFC in this year’s Super Bowl. That came to fruition. The offense looked better than some expected it would without Tyreek Hill. The defense made strides, especially in the second half of the season. Young players stepped up due to injuries, and overall, the team showed off depth that not many folks expected.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

Look: Photo Of Tom Brady's Son With Julian Edelman Is Going Viral

While Tom Brady enjoys retirement after a top-tier career, his son, Jack Brady, enjoys life at the top, literally. Tom Brady, his former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman and Jack Brady got creative while spending time together recently. Tom Brady captured a photo of Edelman and Jack ...
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nine-year-old Patrick Mahomes picked the Eagles to win Super Bowl XXXIX

You never know where life will take you when you’re a young football fan. In the case of nine-year-old Patrick Lavon Mahomes II of Tyler, Texas, his public awareness of the Philadelphia Eagles began before Super Bowl XXXIX between the Eagles and the New England Patriots on February 6, 2005. Despite the fact that the Patriots were playing in their third Super Bowl over a four-year stretch (exactly like Mahomes’ Chiefs are doing now), Mahomes believed that Philly’s team was… well, better.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Atlantic

The Quiet Desperation of Tom Brady

A few years ago, I asked Tom Brady if he ever worried that too much of his life was consumed by the game of football. This was, in retrospect, kind of a duh question to put to someone who played, you know, the game of football for a living. Rather successfully, too, and for a long time.Brady confirmed the question’s premise that, yes, football meant pretty much everything to him and he could not imagine doing anything else with himself. “I’m not a musician, not an artist,” he told me, among other noninterests and non-hobbies. “What am I gonna do,...
FLORIDA STATE
Athlon Sports

Brock Purdy Reveals New Details About Upcoming Surgery

On Wednesday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport announced that Brock Purdy was set to undergo a repair surgery to fix his torn UCL on February 22nd.  According to new reports just one day later, however, it appears that his procedure has a chance of becoming quite a bit more complex.  Purdy was ...
KMBC.com

Mahomes, Kelce connection honored by new Parade of Hearts artwork

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has certainly loved the connection between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. A new piece of art in Kansas City will remind Chiefs fans of that connection. Area artist Mike Savage has painted four Parade of Hearts, but his newest one...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Tony Romo gets honest about Patrick Mahomes legacy

CBS NFL commentator Tony Romo recently discussed what he expects to see this coming Sunday during the Super Bowl. Romo won’t be calling the game this Sunday with Jim Nantz. But he did offer his opinion on the game in a recent interview. He believed there were six teams he thought could have been Super Read more... The post Tony Romo gets honest about Patrick Mahomes legacy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ArrowheadReport

ArrowheadReport

Kansas City, MO
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
660K+
Views
ABOUT

ArrowheadReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs

 https://www.si.com/nfl/chiefs

Comments / 0

Community Policy