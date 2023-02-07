The best gift that you can give your child is the life skills required to live a successful and contented life. You child must know how to think rather than what to think. These life skills, help them in their development overall. They help in sailing through their milestones smoothly, especially in phases of adolescence, academics and the time of annual examinations. They can handle themselves without your supervision if they are taught what to do and how to do things on their own. Meditation opens up their mind to higher awareness and equip them to face world better with their new found confidence and knowledge about things. Meditation can be started at an age, when they are ready to take this on. Let us see what age is right to begin meditation practice for your precocious kid.

2 DAYS AGO