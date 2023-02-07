ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Houston

New Cy-Fair ISD attendance zones to balance enrollment

In a split 4-3 vote, the Cy-Fair ISD board of trustees approved new attendance boundaries at a Jan. 12 meeting to populate three new campuses opening in the next two years—Middle School No. 20, Elementary School No. 58 and Elementary School No. 59. Dozens of other attendance boundaries were...
thewildcatonline.com

Advisory time is popular idea among WHS students

Many other schools take part in having an advisory hour or seminar time. Whatever the name, this is a time during the school day for students to work on homework or just have free time to themselves. WHS students are overwhelmingly in favor of such a schedule change, according to a recent Wildcat poll.

Comments / 0

Community Policy