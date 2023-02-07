Read full article on original website
Morningside Elementary School Principal earns national award
School Administrators of Montana, SAM, awarded Kim Marzolf, with the National Distinguished Principal of the Year Award.
New Cy-Fair ISD attendance zones to balance enrollment
In a split 4-3 vote, the Cy-Fair ISD board of trustees approved new attendance boundaries at a Jan. 12 meeting to populate three new campuses opening in the next two years—Middle School No. 20, Elementary School No. 58 and Elementary School No. 59. Dozens of other attendance boundaries were...
WGAU
9-year-old boy graduates online high school
At an age where kids are still trying to learn their multiplication tables, a 9-year-old from Pennsylvania is in college.
thewildcatonline.com
Advisory time is popular idea among WHS students
Many other schools take part in having an advisory hour or seminar time. Whatever the name, this is a time during the school day for students to work on homework or just have free time to themselves. WHS students are overwhelmingly in favor of such a schedule change, according to a recent Wildcat poll.
