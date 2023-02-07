ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Webster, IN

Bailey named principal of Gateway Educational Center

WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools named Dave Bailey as the principal of Gateway Educational Center on Tuesday. The school board approved him at their work session Tuesday. Bailey graduated from Warsaw Community High School in 1996 and went on to earn his undergraduate degree from Butler University; his educational administration degree from Ball State University; and is currently pursuing his educational specialist degree from Indiana State University, according to a news release from WCS.
State’s ‘heat map’ shows hot spots for Narcan use

WARSAW — An online tool made available through the Indiana Department of Health is shedding light on how often Narcan is being used to fight the opioid epidemic. Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is the drug used to resuscitate people in the midst of an opioid overdose, which often involves fentanyl.
Questa working with Bowen Center on continuing ed

FORT WAYNE – Questa Education Foundation and Bowen Center are partnering to implement unique talent solutions to upskill and expand the Bowen Center team. Through Questa, Bowen Center will support current employees and local students to achieve further education with fully forgivable loan opportunities. As a mission-driven organization serving...
Cold case murder suspects told they could face life in prison

ALBION — A judge told two Indiana men Wednesday that they could face life in prison if they’re convicted in the slaying of a 17-year-old girl from North Webster who was found dead in a river nearly a half-century ago. Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen and John...
GOSHEN, IN

