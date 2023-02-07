Read full article on original website
Related
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Carole Baskin Refused To Let Police Search Her Property Following The Mysterious Disappearance Of Ex-Husband Don Lewis
Carole Baskin was not willing to work with authorities to uncover the whereabouts of her missing ex-husband, Don Lewis. After the Tiger King star's former spouse disappeared in August 1997, Baskin wasn't eager to allow police to search her 40-acre Florida estate in order to gather clues about what might have happened to him."There's a reason why she has never let the police search the property," an insider close to law enforcement exclusively tells OK!. "I talked to her personally, I said 'all's we want to do is come out and search the property' and she's like 'I told you,...
JonBenet Ramsey Case: Newly-Discovered Docs Reveal Major DNA Evidence
More than 26 years after JonBenet Ramsey was murdered in her Boulder, Colorado home, newly-discovered documents reveal major DNA evidence in the famous unsolved case. According to Fox News, the newly-surfaced documents are from the early investigation into the then 6-year-old’s death. The documents reveal that DNA evidence was found on JonBenet’s clothing as well as under her fingernails. The DNA did not match any of those that were close to the case. Authorities have floated the possibility that JonBenet’s parents were involved in the little girl’s murder.
Congresswoman Claims to Be Jewish, Revealed to Be Granddaughter of Nazi
In a prior interview with the Jewish Insider in November 2022, Florida Republican congressman Anna Paulina Luna was exposed by The Washington Post for misrepresenting about her Jewish origin.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP News Summary at 6:06 p.m. EST
Turkey probes contractors as earthquake deaths pass 33,000. ANTAKYA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish justice officials are targeting contractors allegedly involved in shoddy and illegal construction after a pair of earthquakes on Feb. 6 collapsed thousands of buildings in southeast Turkey and northern Syria. Rescuers pulled more survivors from the rubble on Sunday, including a pregnant woman and two small children, but the death toll from the quakes has surpassed 33,000. Turkey's justice minister said 131 people were being investigated for their alleged responsibility in the construction of buildings that failed to withstand the quakes. He said three were arrested pending trial, seven people were detained and seven other were barred from leaving the country.
Citrus County Chronicle
California 2024 US Senate contest kicks off at furious pace
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s U.S. Senate race is unfolding at a furious pace, with candidates reporting seven-figure fundraising and holding competing rallies and campaign events more than a year before the 2024 primary election. The fight for the safely Democratic seat held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who...
Comments / 0