Luke Combs’ ‘Love You Anyway’ Captures Classic Country Heartache and Nostalgia [Listen]
Luke Combs is taking listeners back to the ‘90s and 2000s with his nostalgic neo-traditional country song, “Love You Anyway.”. Penned by Combs alongside frequent collaborators Dan Isbell and Ray Fulcher, the new track beautifully melds classic country instrumentation with heart-rending storytelling. “If your kiss turned me to...
The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Willie Jones, Mya Byrne + More
It's time for another fresh installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks, highlighting the best new tracks from country, Americana, and everything in between. Today, we're spotlighting an infectious, party-ready anthem from Willie Jones, a stunning proclamation from Caylee Hammack, and a thoughtful reminder about what's really important from Jordan Davis.
Luke Combs Was Totally Wrong About How His Career Would Turn Out
37 Years Ago: The Highwaymen’s ‘Highwayman’ Album Certified Gold
Thirty-seven years ago today (Feb. 10, 1986), the Highwayman record was certified gold, for sales of 500,000 units. The album, released in May of 1985, was recorded by country superstars Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings, collectively known as the Highwaymen. The Highwaymen formed in 1985 to...
30 Years Ago: Toby Keith Releases His Debut Single, ‘Should’ve Been a Cowboy’
In February of 1993, Toby Keith released his debut single, "Should've Been a Cowboy." Co-produced by Nelson Larkin and Harold Shedd -- the pair that co-produced all of Keith's self-titled debut album -- the song is about a man wistful for a different kind of life. More precisely, the protagonist...
21 Years Ago: Jo Dee Messina Earns Second Platinum Album With ‘Burn’
Twenty-one years ago today (Feb. 8, 2002), Jo Dee Messina earned her second platinum album with Burn. The album was her third with Curb Records. Burn was released in 2000 and produced by Tim McGraw and Byron Gallimore. The record followed the success of Messina's platinum-selling sophomore project, I'm Alright, and produced five singles, including the No. 1 hit "That's the Way," as well as the disc's title track.
18 Years Ago: Rascal Flatts Ride to No. 1 With ‘Bless the Broken Road’
Eighteen years ago today (Feb. 12, 2005), Rascal Flatts scored their third No. 1 hit with "Bless the Broken Road." The song, from their album Feels Like Today, also became the trio's first platinum-selling tune. "Bless the Broken Road" was written by Marcus Hummon, Bobby Boyd and Jeff Hanna in...
Marty Stuart Announces ‘Altitude,’ His First New Album in Six Years
On the heels of a landmark year filled with major career accomplishments, Marty Stuart is ready to check off another box on his to-do list. The 64-year talent is set to release Altitude, his first new album in six years, on May 19. The recently-inducted Country Music Hall of Fame...
Caitlyn Smith Announces New Album, ‘High & Low,’ With Soaring Ballad [Listen]
Critically acclaimed multi-genre singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith is slated to release her third full-length album, High & Low, on April 14. The 14-track record was previewed in 2022 with eight songs released as part of the High collection. For the complete project, six new tracks will be added on, including the just-dropped ruminative ballad, “Lately.”
Chase Rice Hopes His New Album Does Two Cowboys Proud [Interview]
Chase Rice used a photograph of his dad for the album cover of his new I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell album. If you're guessing that's one of the two cowboys he's hoping to make proud, you're right. Daniel Rice died 15 years ago after suffering a...
Kelly Clarkson’s NFL Honors Dress Was a Touchdown
56 Years Ago: Loretta Lynn Earns First No. 1 With ‘Don’t Come Home a’Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)’
Fifty-six years ago today (Feb. 11, 1967) was a career-changing day for Loretta Lynn: It was on that date that Lynn scored her first No. 1 hit with "Don't Come Home a'Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)," the title track from her seventh studio album. "Don't Come Home a'Drinkin," which...
Kane Brown and His Daughters Having a Dance Party Is the Cutest [Watch]
Kane Brown must be feeling better. After canceling a handful of shows due to recent illness, the "Heaven" singer shared a video of himself enjoying an impromptu post-breakfast dance party in the kitchen with his daughters, Kingsley, 3, and Kodi, 1. The video — filmed by his wife Katelyn —...
Hardy and Lainey Wilson Join Star-Studded Lineup for Leslie Jordan Tribute
The lineup for a star-studded tribute to the late Leslie Jordan is growing. Reportin' for Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan has added Tanya Tucker, Hardy, Lainey Wilson, Ruby Amanfu, Charlie Worsham, Ernest and Katie Pruitt to the list of performers for the night. Set to take place February 19...
It’s Reba McEntire Like We’ve Never Seen Her Before: As a Comic Book Character!
Carly Pearce Can Barely Form Sentences as She Tells Her Mom She Won a Grammy [Watch]
After bringing home her 2023 Grammys win for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, Carly Pearce got to celebrate with her team and with her duet partner Ashley McBryde, with whom she shares her trophy. But there was one special person who couldn't be at the Los Angeles ceremony on Sunday night (Feb. 5): Pearce's mom, Jackie Slusser.
44 Years Ago: Eddie Rabbitt Hits No. 1 With ‘Every Which Way But Loose’
For the week starting Feb. 10, 1979, Eddie Rabbitt hit No. 1 on the charts with "Every Which Way But Loose." Co-written by Steve Dorff, Snuff Garrett and Milton Brown, the mid-tempo, pedal steel-adorned song stars a protagonist who can't shake the memory of someone from his head. In fact,...
Admittedly, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Took Awhile to Warm Up to Each Other
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have a heartwarming love story. This year, they will celebrate two years of marriage and eight years as a couple. The two first met on The Voice when Stefani joined as a coach in Season 7, but Shelton says he really didn't get to know the pop-rock singer until she returned to the show two seasons later.
Ernest Doubles Down: Deluxe ‘Flower Shops’ Expands on His ‘Story of Good Love Lost’
Most singer-songwriters stop writing for a project once that project is released, but not Ernest. After Flower Shops — an 11-song collection oozing with vintage, lyric-heavy heartbreak — dropped in March 2021, he went right back to work. The result is Flower Shops: Two Dozen Roses, a deluxe...
