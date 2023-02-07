Read full article on original website
Newell Brands' Highlights: Q4 Earnings Beat, Management Overhaul, Sluggish Outlook & More
Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 18.5% year-on-year to $2.29 billion, beating the consensus of $2.23 billion. Gross margin for the quarter contracted 350 basis points to 26.3%, and the gross profit decreased 28.3% to $600 million. Operating loss for the quarter totaled $(273) million compared to an income of $170 million last year. The company held $287 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022. Adjusted EPS of $0.16 beat the analyst consensus of $0.11. "The business continued to be impacted by a tough operating environment, including slowing consumer demand for general merchandise categories, as well as inventory reductions...
C21 Investments Cancels Swell Earn-Out Shares
C21 Investments Inc. (OTCQX: CXXIF) (CSE:CXXI) has negotiated the cancellation of 78% of its earn-out share obligations pursuant to the purchase agreement governing the acquisition of Swell Companies with select individuals. Pursuant to the Swell purchase agreement, a portion of the purchase price payable to the vendors by C21 in connection with the acquisition of Swell Companies in May 2019 was to be paid by the issuance of the Swell earn-out shares, the delivery of which was dependent upon the occurrence of certain events, including share price targets as well as any change of control. Up to 6 million Swell earn-out...
Global Payments Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts After Q4 Earnings
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) reported better-than-expected Q4 results. Global Payments reported fourth-quarter FY22 adjusted net revenue growth of 2% year-on-year (4% Y/Y in constant currency) to $2.02 billion, beating the consensus of $2.01 billion. Adjusted EPS of $2.42 beat the consensus of $2.41. Global Payments expects FY23 adjusted net revenue of $8.575 billion - $8.675 billion, above the consensus of $8.570 billion. The company sees adjusted EPS of $10.25 - $10.37 versus the consensus of $10.37. Global Payments shares gained 5.6% to close at $117.88 on Friday. These analysts made changes to their price targets on Global Payments following the release of results. Raymond James raised the price target on Global Payments from $158 to $160. Raymond James analyst John Davis maintained an Outperform rating. Truist Securities boosted the price target on Global Payments from $135 to $145. Truist Securities analyst Andrew Quail maintained a Buy rating. Baird increased the price target on Global Payments from $118 to $130. Baird analyst David Koning maintained a Neutral rating.
TreeHouse Foods Posts Mixed Q4 Earnings; Warns On Inflationary Macro Environment
TreeHouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS) reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 22% year-on-year to $996.20 million, missing the consensus of $1.02 billion. The revenue increase was primarily driven by favorable pricing to recover commodity inflation. Gross margin for the quarter expanded 280 basis points Y/Y to 17.7%. The company reported an operating income of $70 million with an operating margin of 7%. The operating expenses fell 28.4% Y/Y to $105.9 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.98 beat the analyst consensus of $0.92. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations totaled $120 million, and the margin was 12%. The company held $43 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022. Outlook: TreeHouse sees...
Monday.Com Clocks 57% Revenue Growth In Q4; Expects To Be FCF Positive In FY23
Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY) reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 57% year-on-year to $149.9 million, beating the consensus of $141.2 million. Net dollar retention rate was over 120%. The net dollar retention rate for customers with over ten users was over 130%. The number of paid customers with over $50,000 in annual recurring revenue was over 135% Y/Y. The non-GAAP operating margin was 10% versus (10)% a year back. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 beat the consensus loss of $(0.37). Monday.Com generated $29.7 million in adjusted free cash flow and held $885.9 million in cash and equivalents. "Our performance in Q4 and FY'22 demonstrates that monday.com continues to drive...
A Warning Sign For Stocks And Your Portfolio Looms In The Second Half Of February
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is off to a strong start to 2023, but history suggests the second half of February could be a difficult road for the market. After a difficult December and a horrible overall 2022, the stock market rallied in January as fears over inflation subsided. Investors are now optimistic the Federal Reserve can avoid a hard landing for the U.S. economy and could even be in a position to begin cutting interest rates sooner than expected. Related Link: U.S. Consumer Sentiment Jumps 5.7% In February: What It Means For The Markets Historically Bad: Unfortunately, Carson...
Hey, Lyft, Uber Has You Beat: 4 Analysts Discuss Weak Guidance, Q4 Earnings Miss
LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares tumbled Friday morning after the company disappointed Wall Street with its weak guidance. On Thursday, Lyft reported a fourth-quarter adjusted EPS loss of 74 cents, missing consensus analyst estimates of a 13-cent profit. The San Francisco-based company reported $1.18 billion in revenue, beating consensus estimates of $1.16 billion. Revenue was up 21% from a year ago. Lyft reported 20.4 million active riders in the quarter, roughly flat compared to the third quarter but up 8.7% from a year ago. Lyft reported $57.72 in revenue per active rider. Related Link: 5 Microsoft Analysts On Q2 Earnings Beat, Slowing Azure...
This Analyst Upgrades Major Semiconductor Stocks, Sees Demand Improvement In 2H
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded Micron Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MU), Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC), and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: STX) to Buy from Neutral. Rakesh raised Micron's price target from $48 to $72, Western Digital's price target from $38 to $50, and Seagate's price target from $62 to $82. Given substantial bit supply cuts of 30% into the first half, Memory inventory could peak in the first half, the analyst noted. The analyst believes PC-Handset-Server revenue could bottom in the first half, positioning for better second-half Memory demand as industry inventory is normalized and new product launches and seasonal strength drive a solid second half. A cyclical bottom is forming in Memory,...
Flowserve Acquires Velan For $245M; Provides Solid Q4 Preliminary Results
Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS) has agreed to acquire Velan Inc (OTC: VLNSF) in a transaction valued at approximately $245 million (C$329 million). Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan is a manufacturer of industrial valves with a strong presence in the nuclear, cryogenic and defense markets. Velan is a family-controlled business with a team of 1,650 people and manufacturing facilities in nine countries. The deal value includes the purchase of Velan's equity for about $209 million (C$281 million) and the assumption of about $36.3 million (C$48.9 million) in outstanding gross debt as of Nov. 30, 2022. Flowserve will also assume Velan's $31.4 million (C$42.2 million) of cash and...
Why These Analysts Believe YELP Can Succeed Against Negative Macroeconomic Winds
Online review aggregator Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) released fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, with very strong results that beat Street estimates. The company also posted stronger-than-expected guidance for 2023 and according to KeyBanc analysts, Yelp is "continuing its trend toward growth through product innovation and disciplined investment." The analysts didn't issue a price target for the company stock, currently valued at $33.14 and up 7.4% since the market closed on Thursday. KeyBanc maintained its Sector Weight rating for Yelp. Revenue for the fourth-quarter beat forecasts at $309 million against consensus estimates of $307 million. EBITDA of $80 million came in below consensus estimates of $81 million. Following...
Teradata Clocks 5% Revenue Decline In Q4
Teradata Corp (NYSE: TDC) reported a fourth-quarter revenue decline of 5% year-on-year to $452 million, beating the consensus of $436.3 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 beat the consensus of $0.30. Public cloud ARR increased to $357 million, up 77% Y/Y. Total ARR decreased to $1.482 billion, down by 1% Y/Y. Recurring revenue was $357 million, down by 2% Y/Y. Non-GAAP gross margin was 59.5%, down from 63.2% a year ago. Teradata generated a free cash flow of $120 million, up from $85 million a year ago. CFO Claire Bramley said, "We are energized to continue our momentum into 2023, accelerating our growth forecasts for ARR, revenue, and earnings per share. We remain on-track to achieve over one billion dollars of cloud ARR in 2025 while driving future margin expansion and free cash flow growth." Outlook: Teradata sees FY23 revenue growth of 1% - 4% Y/Y (consensus $1.80 billion) and adj EPS of $1.90 - $2.06 (consensus $1.89). Teradata sees Q1 adj EPS of $0.60 - $0.64 (consensus $0.59). Price Action: TDC shares closed lower by 2.28% at $34.27 on Friday.
Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts Say Hold These 3 Real Estate Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings. Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the real estate sector. Brandywine Realty Trust...
What's Going On With Twilio Stock Today?
Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) shares jumped more than 6% in premarket trading Monday before pulling back at the market open. The company announced plans to cut 17% of its workforce in a new email to employees. What Happened: Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson sent an email to staff explaining that the company is switching its focus from growth to profitability. "For the last 15 years, we ran Twilio for growth, building a tremendous customer base, product set, and revenue base. But environments change – and so must we," Lawson said. Twilio said it plans to prioritize profits more than ever before by spending less and becoming...
Raymond James Remains Bullish On Tempur Sealy On Solid Set-Up For Growth In 2023
Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Strong Buy rating on the shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) and raised the price target from $45 to $49. Q4 sales came in modestly below consensus expectations, while adjusted EBITDA was relatively in line and adjusted EPS beat consensus. While demand remains challenging, it appears the industry is stabilizing, and Tempur Sealy continues to perform well on a relative basis, added the analyst. Equally important, while the midpoint of 2023 EPS guidance is modestly below consensus, when adjusting for incremental interest expense and a higher share count, the actual earnings power of the business in 2023 is...
Cemex Clocks 8% Top-Line Growth In Q4
Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE: CX) reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 8% year-on-year, to $3.87 billion, missing the consensus of $3.89 billion. Gross profit for the quarter rose 12% to $1.2 billion, and the gross margin expanded 100 basis points to 31.2%. Operating margin was 9.3%, an 80 basis points decrease, and operating income for the quarter remained flat at $361 million. Operating EBITDA in Q4 decreased 2% to $630 million, and the EBITDA margin contracted 170 basis points to 16.3%. The company held $494.9 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022. Net debt at the end of Q4 totaled $7.6 billion. Price Action: CX shares are trading lower by 2.31% at $5.08 in premarket on the last check Monday.
Alphabet, Activision Blizzard, Oak Street Health And This Australian Company On CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC's "Halftime Report Final Trades," Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors said Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which is trading at 14 times earnings, is going to maintain its position in the search market. Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors recommended staying long on CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS), which reported a solid quarter. He also likes the company's acquisition of Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH). Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP), which is a Australian mining company, is closely tied to China, and also has a 9.6% yield. Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners named Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) as his final trade.
Apple, Amazon, Walmart: Adani Group Is Trading At Higher Valuations Than These Companies Despite Market Rout
Despite the recent rout in the Adani Group of companies’ stock after the US-based Hindenburg Research report, the Indian conglomerate's listed firms retain their astronomical valuation. What Happened: Based on the traditional stock-market measures, about five of the group's seven core listed companies are trading at higher price-to-earnings, or PE, multiples compared to some of the most valued U.S. companies, such as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT). See Also On Benzinga India: Adani Hires Top US Law Firm To Settle Dust After Hindenburg Allegations: Report During trading hours on Monday, the seven core companies of the Adani Group...
Sorrento Therapeutics, Citius Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares dipped 22.3% to $0.7301 in pre-market trading. Sorrento Therapeutics’ Subsidiary Scilex acquired rights to FDA-approved ELYXYB in the US and Canada for the acute treatment of migraine. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) declined 7.1% to $1.30 in pre-market. Citius Pharmaceuticals posted a Q1 loss of $0.02 per share. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) fell 4.5% to $5.94 in pre-market trading. HC Wainwright & Co, last month, downgraded Fate Therapeutics from Buy to Neutral and lowered the...
Geely's Premium EV Brand Zeekr Topples XPeng's Valuation
Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTC: GELYY) backed electric car brand Zeekr said it's now worth $13 billion after a $750 million raise from Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited and others. Geely said in December, the brand filed confidentially for an initial public offering in the U.S. The new $13 billion valuation makes Zeekr worth more on paper than XPeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV), which had a market value of $8.01 billion, CNBC reports. NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) and Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) are worth much more, with market valuations of $17.22 billion and $25.22 billion, respectively. Zeekr said its new investors include Amnon Shashua, co-founder and CEO of self-driving tech company Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY). Zeekr plans to use the funds for tech development and eyed entry into the European market this year. By sales in China, Geely was the fourth-largest manufacturer of new energy vehicle passenger cars in 2022, behind Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) China, which was in third place, according to the China Passenger Car Association. Price Action: GELYY shares closed lower by 3.45% at $29.36 on Friday. Photo via Wikimedia Commons
Apple Continues Consolidation In This Pattern: Here's Why The Stock Looks Headed Higher
Apple, Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) gapped down 0.93% on Friday when the stock ran into a group of sellers who bought the dip and caused the stock to rise to near flat. Apple had spent the last four trading days consolidating mostly sideways just above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The consolidation took place in the form of a quadruple inside bar pattern, which leans bullish. On Friday, when Apple broke down under Thursday’s low-of-day, the stock didn’t receive bearish momentum and remained trading within the Feb. 3 mother bar. An inside bar pattern indicates a period of consolidation and is usually followed by a...
