fortmillprepsports.com
Nation Ford boys pick up key region win to help playoff possibilities
Nation Ford head coach Charles Brown knows the score. If Nation Ford beats crosstown region rival Fort Mill on the road on Friday night, the Falcons are guaranteed a spot in the Class 5A state playoffs. Sure, the Falcons could potentially still make it into the playoffs with a loss,...
Former Tiger Boateng passes away
We have some sad news to pass along this morning. Former Clemson offensive lineman Kaleb Boateng has passed away. Boateng was an offensive lineman at Clemson in 2019-2020 and then transferred to (...)
WYFF4.com
Area high school football teams hire new head coaches
Two Upstate high school football teams introduced new head coaches on Tuesday. At Landrum, the Cardinals hired longtime Broome assistant Brent Bridges away from his alma mater, where he'd spent the past 11 seasons, most recently, as offensive coordinator. Bridges, a fromer Centurions quarterback, oversaw a high-scoring attack in 2022 that averaged 31 points a game.
shakinthesouthland.com
Clemson Football Recruiting Update
Although, February 1st was officially Signing Day, the Clemson Tigers wrapped up their signing class back in December during the Early Signing Period as they usually do. Clemson inked 26 players to Letters of Intent which was the most since 2019. It pushed Clemson to 88 scholarships with three former walk-ons who were awarded scholarships last season putting them temporarily over the 85 scholarship limit. I asked STS recruiting analyst Tommy Kulkis about the roster management and we both saw this as a positive development with some very selective transfer portal takes (likely next season) being the next step.
tourcounsel.com
Carolina Place | Shopping mall in Pineville, North Carolina
Carolina Place (also referred to as Carolina Place Mall) is a shopping mall located in Pineville, North Carolina, a suburb of Charlotte. The 1,200,000-square-foot (110,000 m2) GLA mall, in the shape of a curve, is anchored by Belk, a Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy combo store, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
Death investigation underway in Fort Mill, deputies say
The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Fort Mill.
WBTV
Deputies investigating death near York County roadway
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating a death near a road in the Fort Mill area Thursday evening. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation started after a body was found in the 2700 block of Doby’s Bridge Road, near Doby’s Bridge Presbyterian Church.
Efforts underway to revitalize former Spartanburg Co. mill community
Efforts are underway to revitalize a former Spartanburg County mill and historic iron bridge.
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In South Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Fort Lawn is a small town located in a rural area of Chester County, part of the Midlands region of the state. Chester County is nicely positioned between the capital of the state and Queen City in North Carolina, which has made it attractive to businesses. One of the largest tire manufacturers in the world opened its first-ever location in the U.S. in Chester County in 2017. And in Fort Lawn, there’s a family restaurant in South Carolina you need to visit that is well worth a trip into this country area of the state!
WYFF4.com
Greenville couple's video of U.S. Navy ship landing North Myrtle Beach shore raises questions
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — UPDATE 2 p.m.: A U.S. Navy representative told WYFF News 4 that the vessel is working with the USS Carter Hall in the recovery efforts after the downing of the Chinese spy balloon. Lt. Cdr. Liza Dougherty said the Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC)...
Clemson picks up new commitment
The Clemson baseball program has picked up a new commitment. Cannon Feazell, a class of 2024 right-handed pitcher from Windermere, Fla., announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers via social media Tuesday (...)
Downtown Spartanburg restaurant closes its doors
Most Spartanburg residents are familiar with the Wild Wing Cafe, sitting on the corner of Main Street and Church Street downtown.
WCNC
Iconic A&W Root Beer opening restaurant in Rock Hill
A&W opened inside teh Walmart on Old York Road in Rock Hill. The chain says it has plans to open more locations in the Charlotte area.
tourcounsel.com
Haywood Mall | Shopping mall in Greenville, South Carolina
Haywood Mall is a shopping mall in Greenville, South Carolina, United States. The mall is the largest in the state, with 1,237,411 square feet (114,959.2 m2) of retail space. The super-regional mall opened in 1980 at the intersection of Haywood Road and I-385/Golden Strip Freeway. Haywood's anchor stores are Belk (originally Belk Simpson), Dillard's, J. C. Penney, and Macy's (originally Rich's), with one vacant anchor last occupied by Sears.
FOX Carolina
Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taco Boy, a Charleston-based restaurant chain, announced plans to expand and open two more restaurants the Upstate and North Carolina. The chain announced the new locations in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Taco Boy Greenville will be located at 1813 Laurens Road and is set...
Let’s Eat at Hall of Fame Sports Grill in Greenville
Let's Eat at Hall of Fame Sports Grill in Greenville, S.C.
Swinney 'excited' to add former Clemson standout to staff
Clemson has brought back a familiar name to help in an off-field role next season. Da’Quan Bowers, a former All-American for the Tigers, has returned to Clemson to serve in the role of defensive player (...)
One dead in single-car wreck in Union County, S.C.
The S.C. Highway Patrol said a driver died in a single-vehicle wreck on Tuesday.
Fire reported at Duke Energy plant in Rutherford Co.
A fire was reported at a Duke Energy Plant Thursday morning in Rutherford County.
kiss951.com
Charlotte Could See It’s First Snow This Sunday
Your KISS 951 “weather nerd here!” Letting you know Charlotte could see it’s first snow this Sunday! Over the last few weeks, the people of Charlotte have been talking about the lack of snowfall in the Queen City. We haven’t had a snowless winter since records were kept going back to the 1880’s.
