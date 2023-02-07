ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

fortmillprepsports.com

Nation Ford boys pick up key region win to help playoff possibilities

Nation Ford head coach Charles Brown knows the score. If Nation Ford beats crosstown region rival Fort Mill on the road on Friday night, the Falcons are guaranteed a spot in the Class 5A state playoffs. Sure, the Falcons could potentially still make it into the playoffs with a loss,...
FORT MILL, SC
WYFF4.com

Area high school football teams hire new head coaches

Two Upstate high school football teams introduced new head coaches on Tuesday. At Landrum, the Cardinals hired longtime Broome assistant Brent Bridges away from his alma mater, where he'd spent the past 11 seasons, most recently, as offensive coordinator. Bridges, a fromer Centurions quarterback, oversaw a high-scoring attack in 2022 that averaged 31 points a game.
WALHALLA, SC
shakinthesouthland.com

Clemson Football Recruiting Update

Although, February 1st was officially Signing Day, the Clemson Tigers wrapped up their signing class back in December during the Early Signing Period as they usually do. Clemson inked 26 players to Letters of Intent which was the most since 2019. It pushed Clemson to 88 scholarships with three former walk-ons who were awarded scholarships last season putting them temporarily over the 85 scholarship limit. I asked STS recruiting analyst Tommy Kulkis about the roster management and we both saw this as a positive development with some very selective transfer portal takes (likely next season) being the next step.
CLEMSON, SC
tourcounsel.com

Carolina Place | Shopping mall in Pineville, North Carolina

Carolina Place (also referred to as Carolina Place Mall) is a shopping mall located in Pineville, North Carolina, a suburb of Charlotte. The 1,200,000-square-foot (110,000 m2) GLA mall, in the shape of a curve, is anchored by Belk, a Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy combo store, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
PINEVILLE, NC
WBTV

Deputies investigating death near York County roadway

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating a death near a road in the Fort Mill area Thursday evening. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation started after a body was found in the 2700 block of Doby’s Bridge Road, near Doby’s Bridge Presbyterian Church.
YORK COUNTY, SC
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In South Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country

Fort Lawn is a small town located in a rural area of Chester County, part of the Midlands region of the state. Chester County is nicely positioned between the capital of the state and Queen City in North Carolina, which has made it attractive to businesses. One of the largest tire manufacturers in the world opened its first-ever location in the U.S. in Chester County in 2017. And in Fort Lawn, there’s a family restaurant in South Carolina you need to visit that is well worth a trip into this country area of the state!
FORT LAWN, SC
tourcounsel.com

Haywood Mall | Shopping mall in Greenville, South Carolina

Haywood Mall is a shopping mall in Greenville, South Carolina, United States. The mall is the largest in the state, with 1,237,411 square feet (114,959.2 m2) of retail space. The super-regional mall opened in 1980 at the intersection of Haywood Road and I-385/Golden Strip Freeway. Haywood's anchor stores are Belk (originally Belk Simpson), Dillard's, J. C. Penney, and Macy's (originally Rich's), with one vacant anchor last occupied by Sears.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taco Boy, a Charleston-based restaurant chain, announced plans to expand and open two more restaurants the Upstate and North Carolina. The chain announced the new locations in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Taco Boy Greenville will be located at 1813 Laurens Road and is set...
GREENVILLE, SC
kiss951.com

Charlotte Could See It’s First Snow This Sunday

Your KISS 951 “weather nerd here!” Letting you know Charlotte could see it’s first snow this Sunday! Over the last few weeks, the people of Charlotte have been talking about the lack of snowfall in the Queen City. We haven’t had a snowless winter since records were kept going back to the 1880’s.
CHARLOTTE, NC

