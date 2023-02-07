'That's So Raven' Star Orlando Brown Set To Undergo Mental Evaluation After Domestic Violence Arrest

Allen County Sheriff's Office

Former That’s So Raven star Orlando Brown is set to undergo a mental evaluation more than one month after his December arrest for domestic violence, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Orlando, 35, was arrested on December 22 in Ohio after allegedly brandishing a knife and hammer at his brother Matthew .

Allen County Sheriff's Office

The former Disney Channel star was promptly arrested and charged with aggravated menacing – a first-degree misdemeanor.

Now, according to newly released court documents , Orlando’s lawyer is requesting a mental evaluation be performed on his client.

Allen County Sheriff's Office

Although Orlando has already pleaded not guilty to the first-degree misdemeanor against him, the newly released court documents suggest the mental evaluation could potentially “open the door” to a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Orlando was arrested in December following an alleged fight with his brother Matthew.

Matthew later told police he was letting Orlando live with him because the former Disney Channel star was homeless, but Orlando started acting crazy and “erratic.”

After Orlando accused his brother Matthew of sexually assaulting his wife, the former child actor then allegedly grabbed a broken-off knife blade and hammer and attempted to attack his brother.

Mega

The Lima Police Department responded to the scene and arrested Orlando, and the former actor was reportedly being held behind bars at the Allen County Sheriff's Office before being released on Friday after posting his $25,000 bond.

As RadarOnline.com reported, December alleged incident was far from Orlando’s first run-in with the law .

Mega

Orlando was previously arrested in 2016 after allegedly striking his girlfriend in Torrance, California.

After a witness reported the incident to the police, Orlando reportedly refused to exit his vehicle. When he finally exited his car, the responding police officers allegedly found methamphetamine on the former Disney Channel star.

Never miss a story — sign up for RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

The actor was ultimately charged with domestic battery, obstruction of justice, drug possession with intent to sell, and possession of contraband in jail in connection to the incident in Torrance.

Orlando was also taken into police custody in 2018 for an outstanding warrant. The actor has also had previous arrests on charges of burglary and possession of narcotics.