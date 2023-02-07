ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLOS.com

Water line break in Biltmore Village impacts businesses

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A water outage in Biltmore Village impacted several businesses on Friday morning. News 13 saw crews responding to the intersection of Hendersonville Road and All Souls Crescent in the Biltmore Village area. The city of Asheville sent out an alert at 8 a.m. on Feb....
ASHEVILLE, NC
furman.edu

Greenville needs more affordable housing. We talked to experts and officials about solutions.

An article about affordable housing in The Greenville News cites a study prepared by researchers at The Shi Institute for Sustainable Communities at Furman University, “Racial Displacement in Greenville, SC.” The News reached out to experts about how to bring about 20,000 low-cost housing units to the area. Furman Director of Community Relations and State Rep. Chandra Dillard weighs in as well as Mayor Pro Tem and longtime City Councilwoman Lillian Brock Flemming, a Furman alumna (’71 M’75 H’14). Learn what they and others say about how to improve the city’s affordable housing landscape – from housing trust funds to inclusionary zoning to municipal bonds and other strategies.
GREENVILLE, SC
tourcounsel.com

Haywood Mall | Shopping mall in Greenville, South Carolina

Haywood Mall is a shopping mall in Greenville, South Carolina, United States. The mall is the largest in the state, with 1,237,411 square feet (114,959.2 m2) of retail space. The super-regional mall opened in 1980 at the intersection of Haywood Road and I-385/Golden Strip Freeway. Haywood's anchor stores are Belk (originally Belk Simpson), Dillard's, J. C. Penney, and Macy's (originally Rich's), with one vacant anchor last occupied by Sears.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co.

Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Davis is among state's scoring leaders at 19.8 ppg. Anthony Frate moving from Hillcrest to Wren as head …. Frate returns to school where he was...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Fountain Inn restaurant owner featured on new streaming series

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — A brand new series on the Very Local app, "The Spark GVL," features Greenville residents that have made names for themselves on the national stage, but never forgot the city that sparked their inspiration. (Video above is a preview of the series) Episode three of...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
WBTW News13

Plane runs off landing strip in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — First responders said a plane tipped over after running out of landing space Friday in Greer. According to the Reidville Fire Department, the incident occurred at Vista Pointe Drive. No injuries were reported, according to firefighters.
GREER, SC
WLOS.com

New Hendersonville rules aim to cut down on light pollution

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville City Council has unanimously approved two lighting ordinances designed to cut down on the amount of artificial light that crosses between properties and buildings, as well as what goes up into the sky. “I would say that it was a general concern about the...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
gsabusiness.com

Popular Folly Beach taco joint to open Greenville location

A popular Folly Beach taqueria announced it will be making its way to Greenville this summer. Taco Boy, which was founded in Folly Beach in 2006, is opening its fifth location in the Carolinas at 1813 Laurens Road in Greenville. Longing for the oceanside fish tacos of her youth, Taco...
GREENVILLE, SC
WHKP 107.7 FM

DUNKIN TO OPEN NEW STORE

Dunkin Donuts with two Henderson County locations already are digging up the dirt on Spartanburg Highway for a new store. The property is located in the shopping center where Blood Connection,and Firehouse Subs are located.The property being developed was at one time an Enmark gas station. WHKP News confirms the...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: An inauspicious omen for Asheville

I read tonight that Forbes magazine named Asheville as the only city in North Carolina to be among the 30 most beautiful cities in America. Well, I’d known that my adopted hometown since 2008 had changed, but I’m surprised that now even Forbes thinks it’s cool. Nowadays, I consider this as an omen I don’t want to read about, especially because Forbes is not my type of magazine. I would rather read about us in a rag like Mother Jones, if we had to be reported on anywhere.
ASHEVILLE, NC

