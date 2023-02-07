Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitTravel MavenBelton, SC
Local businesses and school rivalries raise over $90,000 for students at the SC School for the Deaf and BlindLogen@SCSDBSpartanburg, SC
'Affirmative Action Bake Sale' Disgusts and Upsets Students at Clemson University with Shocking Display BoardZack LoveClemson, SC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWOMEN - Wild Orchid Media and Education Network, Inc.Greenville, SC
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Related
The Largest Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, South Carolina is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
WLOS.com
Water line break in Biltmore Village impacts businesses
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A water outage in Biltmore Village impacted several businesses on Friday morning. News 13 saw crews responding to the intersection of Hendersonville Road and All Souls Crescent in the Biltmore Village area. The city of Asheville sent out an alert at 8 a.m. on Feb....
furman.edu
Greenville needs more affordable housing. We talked to experts and officials about solutions.
An article about affordable housing in The Greenville News cites a study prepared by researchers at The Shi Institute for Sustainable Communities at Furman University, “Racial Displacement in Greenville, SC.” The News reached out to experts about how to bring about 20,000 low-cost housing units to the area. Furman Director of Community Relations and State Rep. Chandra Dillard weighs in as well as Mayor Pro Tem and longtime City Councilwoman Lillian Brock Flemming, a Furman alumna (’71 M’75 H’14). Learn what they and others say about how to improve the city’s affordable housing landscape – from housing trust funds to inclusionary zoning to municipal bonds and other strategies.
Efforts underway to revitalize former Spartanburg Co. mill community
Efforts are underway to revitalize a former Spartanburg County mill and historic iron bridge.
FOX Carolina
Nicholtown, and other Greenville neighborhoods on list for $36 million of infrastructure improvements
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville recently completed phase one of a series of neighborhood improvement projects. It’s all thanks to a neighborhood infrastructure bond. Some areas might expect minor improvements, others could be getting a big facelift. This is a $36 million investment spread across...
tourcounsel.com
Haywood Mall | Shopping mall in Greenville, South Carolina
Haywood Mall is a shopping mall in Greenville, South Carolina, United States. The mall is the largest in the state, with 1,237,411 square feet (114,959.2 m2) of retail space. The super-regional mall opened in 1980 at the intersection of Haywood Road and I-385/Golden Strip Freeway. Haywood's anchor stores are Belk (originally Belk Simpson), Dillard's, J. C. Penney, and Macy's (originally Rich's), with one vacant anchor last occupied by Sears.
wspa.com
Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co.
Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Davis is among state's scoring leaders at 19.8 ppg. Anthony Frate moving from Hillcrest to Wren as head …. Frate returns to school where he was...
Anderson Co. works to remove dilapidated houses
Anderson County has completed Phase I of the demolition of "dilapidated" homes.
WYFF4.com
Fountain Inn restaurant owner featured on new streaming series
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — A brand new series on the Very Local app, "The Spark GVL," features Greenville residents that have made names for themselves on the national stage, but never forgot the city that sparked their inspiration. (Video above is a preview of the series) Episode three of...
This Glamping Hotel in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains Has Stargazing Domes and an Epic Tree House
A closer look at Asheville Glamping, an incredible off-the-grid getaway.
Plane runs off landing strip in South Carolina
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — First responders said a plane tipped over after running out of landing space Friday in Greer. According to the Reidville Fire Department, the incident occurred at Vista Pointe Drive. No injuries were reported, according to firefighters.
WLOS.com
New Hendersonville rules aim to cut down on light pollution
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville City Council has unanimously approved two lighting ordinances designed to cut down on the amount of artificial light that crosses between properties and buildings, as well as what goes up into the sky. “I would say that it was a general concern about the...
WYFF4.com
Greenville couple's video of U.S. Navy ship landing North Myrtle Beach shore raises questions
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — UPDATE 2 p.m.: A U.S. Navy representative told WYFF News 4 that the vessel is working with the USS Carter Hall in the recovery efforts after the downing of the Chinese spy balloon. Lt. Cdr. Liza Dougherty said the Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC)...
gsabusiness.com
Popular Folly Beach taco joint to open Greenville location
A popular Folly Beach taqueria announced it will be making its way to Greenville this summer. Taco Boy, which was founded in Folly Beach in 2006, is opening its fifth location in the Carolinas at 1813 Laurens Road in Greenville. Longing for the oceanside fish tacos of her youth, Taco...
WHKP 107.7 FM
DUNKIN TO OPEN NEW STORE
Dunkin Donuts with two Henderson County locations already are digging up the dirt on Spartanburg Highway for a new store. The property is located in the shopping center where Blood Connection,and Firehouse Subs are located.The property being developed was at one time an Enmark gas station. WHKP News confirms the...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: An inauspicious omen for Asheville
I read tonight that Forbes magazine named Asheville as the only city in North Carolina to be among the 30 most beautiful cities in America. Well, I’d known that my adopted hometown since 2008 had changed, but I’m surprised that now even Forbes thinks it’s cool. Nowadays, I consider this as an omen I don’t want to read about, especially because Forbes is not my type of magazine. I would rather read about us in a rag like Mother Jones, if we had to be reported on anywhere.
Crews respond to plant fire in Duncan
Reidville Fire Department responded to a fire at MOCOM Compounds Corporation in Duncan Friday morning.
WLOS.com
State, local leaders react after county's biggest renter stops accepting rental assistance
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County’s largest renter has made a significant decision that could affect whether vulnerable residents will have access to affordable housing. Hawthorne Residential Properties owns and rents more apartments in Buncombe County than any other landlord. Until recently, they did accept rental assistance...
WYFF4.com
Latest on snow possibility for South Carolina and North Carolina this weekend
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As we move closer to the weekend, we are getting a better picture of the snow possibility in parts of South Carolina. (Watch full forecast above) Here's what it's looking like as of Friday afternoon:. Cooler air moves into the area Saturday as heavy rain covers...
Gaffney Fire Department responds to crash, retrieves passenger from vehicle
The Gaffney Fire Department said that they responded to a crash on Saturday on I-85.
Comments / 0