Read full article on original website
Related
A Warning Sign For Stocks And Your Portfolio Looms In The Second Half Of February
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is off to a strong start to 2023, but history suggests the second half of February could be a difficult road for the market. After a difficult December and a horrible overall 2022, the stock market rallied in January as fears over inflation subsided. Investors are now optimistic the Federal Reserve can avoid a hard landing for the U.S. economy and could even be in a position to begin cutting interest rates sooner than expected. Related Link: U.S. Consumer Sentiment Jumps 5.7% In February: What It Means For The Markets Historically Bad: Unfortunately, Carson...
C21 Investments Cancels Swell Earn-Out Shares
C21 Investments Inc. (OTCQX: CXXIF) (CSE:CXXI) has negotiated the cancellation of 78% of its earn-out share obligations pursuant to the purchase agreement governing the acquisition of Swell Companies with select individuals. Pursuant to the Swell purchase agreement, a portion of the purchase price payable to the vendors by C21 in connection with the acquisition of Swell Companies in May 2019 was to be paid by the issuance of the Swell earn-out shares, the delivery of which was dependent upon the occurrence of certain events, including share price targets as well as any change of control. Up to 6 million Swell earn-out...
Insiders Buying NextEra Energy And 3 Other Stocks
Although US stocks closed mixed on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Hudson Global The Trade: Hudson Global, Inc....
Flowserve Acquires Velan For $245M; Provides Solid Q4 Preliminary Results
Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS) has agreed to acquire Velan Inc (OTC: VLNSF) in a transaction valued at approximately $245 million (C$329 million). Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan is a manufacturer of industrial valves with a strong presence in the nuclear, cryogenic and defense markets. Velan is a family-controlled business with a team of 1,650 people and manufacturing facilities in nine countries. The deal value includes the purchase of Velan's equity for about $209 million (C$281 million) and the assumption of about $36.3 million (C$48.9 million) in outstanding gross debt as of Nov. 30, 2022. Flowserve will also assume Velan's $31.4 million (C$42.2 million) of cash and...
Sorrento Therapeutics, Citius Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares dipped 22.3% to $0.7301 in pre-market trading. Sorrento Therapeutics’ Subsidiary Scilex acquired rights to FDA-approved ELYXYB in the US and Canada for the acute treatment of migraine. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) declined 7.1% to $1.30 in pre-market. Citius Pharmaceuticals posted a Q1 loss of $0.02 per share. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) fell 4.5% to $5.94 in pre-market trading. HC Wainwright & Co, last month, downgraded Fate Therapeutics from Buy to Neutral and lowered the...
Hey, Lyft, Uber Has You Beat: 4 Analysts Discuss Weak Guidance, Q4 Earnings Miss
LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares tumbled Friday morning after the company disappointed Wall Street with its weak guidance. On Thursday, Lyft reported a fourth-quarter adjusted EPS loss of 74 cents, missing consensus analyst estimates of a 13-cent profit. The San Francisco-based company reported $1.18 billion in revenue, beating consensus estimates of $1.16 billion. Revenue was up 21% from a year ago. Lyft reported 20.4 million active riders in the quarter, roughly flat compared to the third quarter but up 8.7% from a year ago. Lyft reported $57.72 in revenue per active rider. Related Link: 5 Microsoft Analysts On Q2 Earnings Beat, Slowing Azure...
Why CleanSpark (CLSK) Is Falling Today
CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares are trading lower by 7.49% to $3.00 during Friday's session. The company reported mixed first-quarter financial results. What Happened? CleanSpark reported quarterly losses of 46 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 62 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales of $27.82 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $30.01 million by 7.30%. This sales figure represents a 32.6% decrease over sales of $41.24 million in the same period last year. See Also: What In The World Is Going On With AMC And APE Shares? The company notably recognized a net loss for the three...
Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Trading 8% Lower This Week
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are trading lower by 8.27% to $25,659 and 8.51% to $1,522 this week, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The move lower in several top market cap cryptos comes amid broader weakness in the cryptocurrency space after crypto exchange giant Kraken has agreed to suspend its cryptocurrency staking operations to settle charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. What Else? The SEC states that Kraken must "immediately" discontinue its crypto staking-as-a-service platform for U.S. customers and pay a $30 million penalty to settle its charges of offering unregistered securities. Our Benzinga team reported late Thursday that the settlement was reportedly approved during a...
Why These Analysts Believe YELP Can Succeed Against Negative Macroeconomic Winds
Online review aggregator Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) released fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, with very strong results that beat Street estimates. The company also posted stronger-than-expected guidance for 2023 and according to KeyBanc analysts, Yelp is "continuing its trend toward growth through product innovation and disciplined investment." The analysts didn't issue a price target for the company stock, currently valued at $33.14 and up 7.4% since the market closed on Thursday. KeyBanc maintained its Sector Weight rating for Yelp. Revenue for the fourth-quarter beat forecasts at $309 million against consensus estimates of $307 million. EBITDA of $80 million came in below consensus estimates of $81 million. Following...
Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Research Coverage On These 3 Marijuana Stocks
Cantor Fitzgerald’s Pablo Zuanic initiated research coverage of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCQX: VRNOF), Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: AAWH), and Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNHF). The Thesis The analyst initiated research coverage on Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. with "a Neutral rating and a 12-month price target of $1.75,” reads the report. Regarding Verano Holdings: “We initiate research coverage with an Overweight rating and a 12-month price target of $10,” Zuanic said. On its part, Planet 13, with “a Neutral rating and a 12-month price target of $0.95 (...) has built one of the most iconic megastore concepts in the cannabis...
TreeHouse Foods Posts Mixed Q4 Earnings; Warns On Inflationary Macro Environment
TreeHouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS) reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 22% year-on-year to $996.20 million, missing the consensus of $1.02 billion. The revenue increase was primarily driven by favorable pricing to recover commodity inflation. Gross margin for the quarter expanded 280 basis points Y/Y to 17.7%. The company reported an operating income of $70 million with an operating margin of 7%. The operating expenses fell 28.4% Y/Y to $105.9 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.98 beat the analyst consensus of $0.92. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations totaled $120 million, and the margin was 12%. The company held $43 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022. Outlook: TreeHouse sees...
Forian Stock Trading Higher On Selling Its Cannabis Software Subsidiary & CEO Stepping Down
Forian Inc. (NASDAQ: FORA) announced the sale of its cannabis software subsidiary, Bio-Tech Medical Software, Inc. (d/b/a BioTrack), to Alleaves, Inc., effective February 10, 2023, for a total purchase price of $30 million in cash, comprised of $20 million paid at closing and $10 million paid in twelve required equal monthly installments, subject to any working capital adjustments. Forian will retain a license to certain cannabinoid-based data to enhance its healthcare information offerings. As a result of the transaction, Forian will focus on its healthcare information business and will no longer provide software solutions to the cannabis industry. “This transaction allows...
What's Going On With Twilio Stock Today?
Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) shares jumped more than 6% in premarket trading Monday before pulling back at the market open. The company announced plans to cut 17% of its workforce in a new email to employees. What Happened: Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson sent an email to staff explaining that the company is switching its focus from growth to profitability. "For the last 15 years, we ran Twilio for growth, building a tremendous customer base, product set, and revenue base. But environments change – and so must we," Lawson said. Twilio said it plans to prioritize profits more than ever before by spending less and becoming...
Global Payments Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts After Q4 Earnings
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) reported better-than-expected Q4 results. Global Payments reported fourth-quarter FY22 adjusted net revenue growth of 2% year-on-year (4% Y/Y in constant currency) to $2.02 billion, beating the consensus of $2.01 billion. Adjusted EPS of $2.42 beat the consensus of $2.41. Global Payments expects FY23 adjusted net revenue of $8.575 billion - $8.675 billion, above the consensus of $8.570 billion. The company sees adjusted EPS of $10.25 - $10.37 versus the consensus of $10.37. Global Payments shares gained 5.6% to close at $117.88 on Friday. These analysts made changes to their price targets on Global Payments following the release of results. Raymond James raised the price target on Global Payments from $158 to $160. Raymond James analyst John Davis maintained an Outperform rating. Truist Securities boosted the price target on Global Payments from $135 to $145. Truist Securities analyst Andrew Quail maintained a Buy rating. Baird increased the price target on Global Payments from $118 to $130. Baird analyst David Koning maintained a Neutral rating. Read More: Investor Optimism Declines As Dow Records Weekly Loss This article Global Payments Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts After Q4 Earnings originally appeared on Benzinga.com.© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Fox, MGM Resorts And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq closed lower on Friday, also recording losses for the week. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Moderna The Trade:...
Monday.Com Clocks 57% Revenue Growth In Q4; Expects To Be FCF Positive In FY23
Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY) reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 57% year-on-year to $149.9 million, beating the consensus of $141.2 million. Net dollar retention rate was over 120%. The net dollar retention rate for customers with over ten users was over 130%. The number of paid customers with over $50,000 in annual recurring revenue was over 135% Y/Y. The non-GAAP operating margin was 10% versus (10)% a year back. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 beat the consensus loss of $(0.37). Monday.Com generated $29.7 million in adjusted free cash flow and held $885.9 million in cash and equivalents. "Our performance in Q4 and FY'22 demonstrates that monday.com continues to drive...
Salesforce To Rally Around 20%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Monday
Citigroup cut the price target for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) from $145 to $130. Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Disney shares rose 0.3% to $108.42 in pre-market trading. B of A Securities raised the price target for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) from $180 to $200. B of A Securities analyst Brad Sills maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Salesforce shares fell 3.8% to close at $167.03 on Friday. Truist Securities cut the price target for PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE: PNNT) from $8 to $7. Truist Securities analyst...
Why Monday.com Stock Is Soaring Monday Morning
Monday.com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY) shares are trading higher Monday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued strong guidance. What Happened: Monday.com said fourth-quarter revenue increased 57% year-over-year to $149.9 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $141.23 million. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share, which beat estimates for a loss of 37 cents per share. Net cash from operations totaled $34.1 million and adjusted free cash flow was $29.7 million in the fourth quarter. "Q4 capped off an amazing year, exceeding our expectations on both the top and bottom lines. We finished FY'22 with strong revenue growth, improving efficiency, and positive free...
Raymond James Remains Bullish On Tempur Sealy On Solid Set-Up For Growth In 2023
Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Strong Buy rating on the shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) and raised the price target from $45 to $49. Q4 sales came in modestly below consensus expectations, while adjusted EBITDA was relatively in line and adjusted EPS beat consensus. While demand remains challenging, it appears the industry is stabilizing, and Tempur Sealy continues to perform well on a relative basis, added the analyst. Equally important, while the midpoint of 2023 EPS guidance is modestly below consensus, when adjusting for incremental interest expense and a higher share count, the actual earnings power of the business in 2023 is...
Why Fidelity National Information Services Stock Is Diving Today
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (NYSE: FIS) shares are trading lower Monday after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued a weak forecast well below analyst estimates. What Happened: Fidelity National said fourth-quarter revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $3.71 billion, which beat consensus estimates of $3.68 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The fintech solutions company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.71 per share, which beat estimates of $1.70 per share. "2023 marks a year of recommitment for FIS, recommitting to our strengths in delivering on our cloud-native and digitally-focused solutions encompassing core, lending, risk, payments and trading platforms to help our clients innovate faster...
Comments / 0