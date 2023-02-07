ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Largest Plane in the World Just Completed Its Longest Test Flight

As far as aviation developments go, the predominate focus, by and large, has on speed — how fast an aircraft can travel without crashing. The startup Boom Supersonic has even developed a demonstrator aircraft, their vision for which would have huge implications for the industry if it were to come to fruition.
Alabama mom-of-3 ‘violently’ sucked into plane engine was warned to stay back: NTSB

An Alabama airport worker who was sucked into a plane engine was pulled in so violently that it shook the entire aircraft, killing her after she had been repeatedly warned to keep her distance, federal investigators found. Mom-of-three Courtney Edwards, 34, has been identified as the ground handling agent who was killed in the accident at Montgomery Regional Airport on New Year’s Eve. She had been working as a ground handling agent for Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released on Monday. The report revealed that prior to her death, a...
NASA Mars rover has discovered an alien rock

While NASA’s newer Perseverance rover usually gets all the headlines, 11-year-old Curiosity continues to trundle across the surface of Mars in search of interesting discoveries. And it’s just made one. Ashley Stroupe, mission operations engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the Curiosity mission, said...
NASA Images Reveal Huge Entrance Leading inside The Moon (VIDEO)

A grand anomaly has recently been detected on the lunar surface, and it strongly resembles the entrance to a hollow place, inside the Moon. On December 21, 1968, NASA’s Apollo 8 mission took flight toward Earth’s natural satellite – the Moon. The event marked a historic moment for humanity, as it carried the first humans out of Earth’s orbit, and into the Moon’s. The mission, led by Commander Frank Borman, Command Module pilot James Lovell, and Lunar Module Pilot William Anders, became the first human mission to see and also photograph the far side of the Moon.
A Surprising Idaho Animal Was Just Found On The Bitter Surface of Mars

Idaho is famous for having an outstanding outdoor lifestyle. Much of that is because of the mountains, lakes, and valleys that create amazing places to hike, swim, fish, hunt, and ski. Our terrain also makes it the perfect home for wildlife. Idaho is known for grizzly bears, mountain lions, bison, deer, elk, bobcats, big horn sheep, caribou, wolverines, pygmy rabbits, moose, rattlesnakes, wolves, and coyotes.
